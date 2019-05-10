Shorten’s religious-like belief overshadows debate
Today in The Australian
According to Labor and the Greens, climate change is fundamentally a moral issue. That, they say, means there is no need to cost their policies, which must simply be accepted as the right thing to do.
About Henry Ergas
Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized
. Bookmark the permalink
.
Government mandated religion?
That translates as I have no f…..g idea about anything
They are having a laugh if they expect us to believe that rubbish.
C’mon Bill, what is the cost of not acting on ‘climate change’™?
You have claimed that you cannot possibly cost your policies without such consideration – so be very considered.
Dollars and Sense required!
The response to this, that Morrison should have done, was to call, in conjunction with the election, a plebiscite on renewables vs nuclear.
This would not be an offence to the Gods Of Climate Change, as nuclear power has no emissions, so Morrison could not be condemned as a heretic in that regard. But it would lead those who oppose nuclear in the plebiscite to make some very unscientific statements, exposing their fanaticism.
Bill Shorten is Lord Summerisle.
Their shorten is an opportunist and all deindustrialisation is, is sheer rank opportunism to superprofit posing as self righteousness.
Comrades.