TAFKAS can’t recall if he has referenced him before, but the Streetwise Professor, Craig Pirrong from the University of Houston, maintains a very good blog.
His latest post is about the idiots in Germany and Sweden:
Heretofore the Germans have been the world’s leader in renewable idiocy, with their Energiewende debacle, which has raised power costs to among the world’s highest, and not led to decreases in CO2 emissions (due mainly to the intermittency problem mentioned above). Well played! So how are the Germans going to deal with this? Perhaps by making electricity MORE expensive, by adding a CO2 tax on top of the CO2 cap and trade scheme.
I would say that will be hard to top Germany’s leading position in the ranks of renewables retards, but the Swedes are giving it a gallant try. So get this. The Swedes are replacing cheap zero carbon power (from four nuclear plants) located near load centers like Stockholm with expensive zero carbon power produced my windmills in the frozen back of buggery in the far north of Sweden. One big problem, they are woefully short of transmission capacity from back of buggery to the places where Swedes actually live and work.
This will make power more expensive, and is already constraining economic activity in Sweden. Moreover, it is raising the risk of blackouts.
Sound familiar?
The good professor also references a study from the University of Chicago that looks at the difference in cost between renewable and conventional generation dwarfs any possible benefit from CO2 reduction. The conclusion:
While the potential damages from global climate change have been widely documented, it is almost self-evident that failing to cost-effectively reduce emissions will ultimately limit the magnitude of these reductions.
Further, policies that substantially increase the price of electricity tend to have a regressive impact that hits low-income consumers hardest, and therefore may be especially unattractive in developing countries that account for a large and growing share of global emissions.
The most effective climate policy in technologically advanced and innovative nations such as the United States will reduce emissions domestically, but also involves developing low-carbon energy systems that are cost-effective enough to promote adoption in the rest of the world.
Rest of the world.
Way to go Canberra!