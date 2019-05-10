TAFKAS can’t recall if he has referenced him before, but the Streetwise Professor, Craig Pirrong from the University of Houston, maintains a very good blog.

His latest post is about the idiots in Germany and Sweden:

Sound familiar?

The good professor also references a study from the University of Chicago that looks at the difference in cost between renewable and conventional generation dwarfs any possible benefit from CO2 reduction. The conclusion:

While the potential damages from global climate change have been widely documented, it is almost self-evident that failing to cost-effectively reduce emissions will ultimately limit the magnitude of these reductions. Further, policies that substantially increase the price of electricity tend to have a regressive impact that hits low-income consumers hardest, and therefore may be especially unattractive in developing countries that account for a large and growing share of global emissions. The most effective climate policy in technologically advanced and innovative nations such as the United States will reduce emissions domestically, but also involves developing low-carbon energy systems that are cost-effective enough to promote adoption in the rest of the world.

Rest of the world.

Way to go Canberra!