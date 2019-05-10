The election’s main non-issue gets a mention

Here’s the story: “Refugees”
on Nauru everywhere hope for border policy change.
Refugees on Nauru and Manus Island have told officials they are hoping a new government will be elected and tough border security policies overhauled, delivering them a pathway to resettle in Australia and New Zealand.
The story comes with this: Parent visa ‘could see 200,000 applications’.
More than 200,000 parents of overseas-born Australians may arrive under Labor’s generous temporary visa, putting pressure on future governments to allow them to stay for good, demographer Bob Birrell has warned.
I’ve always thought that entry into Australia should be similar to applying to be a student at a university where you don’t just show up and demand to be admitted.
There are no refugees on Nauru. All the non-local people there either have rejected settlement in the USA or Cambodia, or have failed security checks by ASIO, or have been found by an exhaustive legal process not to be refugees, thereby having their asylum claims rejected.
As such they are/were illegal entrants to Australia and can and should be prevented from entering the country.
The Australian Government, as I recall, has offered all expenses paid return to their home countries.
We have discharged our national responsibilities with great generosity and owe them nothing more.
Bruce of Newcastle
#3009116, posted on May 10, 2019 at 12:11 pm
Great summary.
Bruce of Newcastle:
“The Australian Government, as I recall, has offered all expenses paid return to their home countries.”
payers are individual who can not refuse — government does not have money — it does have a goons with a gun
The reasons why high speed rail will never work in Australia is due to distance and population density.
Labor’s working hard on the latter.
Their electoral commission can do a redistribution every time Australia’s population increases past the next hurdle.
Bigger and faster Australia means rural conservative electorates are wiped out and replaced with new imported electorates.
A million grannies flown in to Melbourne and Sydney means three or four rural electorates wiped out forever.
There’s nothing more permanent than a temporary government program.
It’s incredible how much money – hundreds of thousands of dollars – are spent on a few individuals that are not even Australian citizens.
(There are better word than “incredible”. I just haven’t the space to use them, and my rage only increases.