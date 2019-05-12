Coming for you

The below images were forwarded to TAFKAS this morning by a friend. They were taken in Leichhardt, pretty close to the epicenter of Anthony Albanese’s electorate.

If the reference to “Humanity being free” sounds familiar, it is because it comes from Denis Diderot. It was the language of the French Revolution; the original being:

Let us strangle the last king with the guts of the last priest.

Think on this when you vote. This on this when Bill Shorten says that increasing taxes on citizens is the removal of a subsidy. Think on this when your property is confiscated by a baying mob. Thing on this when you consider how far Australia really is from Venezuela.