Historical record of national CO2 production

Interesting, not sure how accurate, how come Russia has gone down so much? Go down the page to find the display, further down are numerous other infographics on energy use.
Just below the CO2 chart is a mass of charts of population growth that emerge when you click on the first one, barely visible after the post on attitudes to GM food.
Russia hasn’t come down that much, the scale changes to accommodate growth in China.
Actual reduction in Russia would probably be due to declining heavy industry and increased use of gas.
It’s not like anyone has actually been measuring CO2 at the point of emission.
It’s all calculation which must often be based on assumptions where records were scant.
The other tweets about food etc and the importance of re-educating the public into veganism are creepy and revealing.
The Warsaw Pact planned economies belched out CO2 without restraint. No environmental regulation there. Once the Iron Curtain fell, the regulators moved in and the emissions dropped dramatically.
Germany was happy to sign up to a large decrease in CO2 emissions under the Kyoto Protocol – it was easy because the start date was 1990, and therefore included all of the former East German emissions.