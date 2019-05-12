This election is a character test for Australia

I have just watched the Coalition policy launch in Melbourne, and each party leader delivered an absolute stemwinder of a speech.
The choice right now is whether we preserve what we have or throw it away on unaffordable waste while preserving us from a global warming (aka climate change) that is non-existent.
Mostly on the economy, both what the Coalition will do – like balancing the budget – and what Labor will do – which is drive us into the poor house while plundering every cache of money they can get their hands on. In the PM’s words: “To spend well, you have to know how to manage money”. That is definitely not the ALP’s long suit.
And just for me, at the end the PM added in that they will keep our borders secure: “only the Liberal-National parties can be trusted”. Absolutely right.
It is game on and the election remains a toss up, but now leaning slightly, but only slightly, towards the Libs.
Here is the description from Channel Nine.
Reality or dream time?
Will it be reported by the MSM?
Sure. If they transplanted Kaley Cuoco’s face and breasts onto the corpse of a mummified goat and named it Libby, I’d vote for it too.
Sheesh. Terminal cognitive decline really has gripped the planet, hasn’t it?
Should we follow Bill’s masters, the UN down the drain …?
U.N. chief warns staff, member states: We’re running out of cash
“United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has warned staff that the world body is running out of cash and urged member states to pay what they owe as soon as possible”
Owe? For what?
So this green galoot gets to fossil-fuel his way around the world to tell me I can’t use fossil fuels?
UN chief says ‘total disaster’ if warming not stopped
“Guterres said he’s about to tour Pacific islands to see how climate change is devastating them as part of his renewed push to fight it. ”
https://apnews.com/5771645c622d4717bffc3e33fbc20df9?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter_axiosgenerate&stream=top
Better get used to it, I suppose, it is just a week away.
Oops. Missing link:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-un-budget/u-n-chief-warns-staff-member-states-were-running-out-of-cash-idUSKBN1KG2OR
Even Abbott seems to have lost his cajones over climate change.
What’s the pressure source, after Trump told them to stick the Paris Agreement and China and India are thumbing their noses.
UN juntas?
Even if man-made global warming/climate change does exist, populist “action on climate change” technology is a Heath Robinson fantasy.
FTFY
FTFY
What’s the pressure source, after Trump told them to stick the Paris Agreement and China and India are thumbing their noses.
Low information voters feeding back alarmist propaganda in surveys.
In the headlines on Thursday:
“Climate change threat now tops Australians’ concerns, Lowy poll finds”
This is the result of the Liberals surrendering on the issue.
Will do? So they will do something that they have not done for the last 2 terms of Coalition government.
Like the fat slob on the couch, pizza in hand, congratulating themselves for starting a diet next year.
The choice right now is whether we preserve what we have
What do we have?
Other than a slightly better refugee policy…