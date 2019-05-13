Alan Carlin still at work

Alan Carlin wrote an epic book Environmentalism Gone Mad a few years ago when he retired from the US Environmental Protection Agency after several decade of cost/benefit analysis of environmental policies. He was an early member of the Sierra Club when it was more or less a traditional Conservationist organization and he left when it moved into modern radical Environmentalism. He trained in science and economics to a high level and continued to develop his insights on both fronts. He is one of the really important but little-known contributors to climate realism. Check out his blog.
Liberty Quote
History is littered with examples of politicians withdrawing citizens’ rights to free expression because they did not like what they had been saying about them at a particular moment in history.
Scratch the surface of this proposal and you will find a harsh new regime which stands to damage Australia’s reputation as a democracy and might well come back to bite the politicians, academics and publishers who are supporting it today.— Mark Pearson
-
