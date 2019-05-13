Alan Carlin still at work

Alan Carlin wrote an epic book Environmentalism Gone Mad a few years ago when he retired from the US Environmental Protection Agency after several decade of cost/benefit analysis of environmental policies. He was an early member of the Sierra Club when it was more or less a traditional Conservationist organization and he left when it moved into modern radical Environmentalism. He trained in science and economics to a high level and continued to develop his insights on both fronts. He is one of the really important but little-known contributors to climate realism. Check out his blog.

