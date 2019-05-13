Jim Simpson. How to vote cards for conservatives

Jim Simpson is the convenor of the indefatigable Five Dock Climate Realists.

Not surprisingly it’s taken more than a while to produce our recommended How To Vote Cards (HTVs) for the coming Federal Election this Saturday, however, I trust you will find the wait has been worthwhile.

Whilst it’s still a Work In Progress we’ve completed the HTVs for the ACT & have now started loading the HTVs for NSW. Other States will follow in coming days.

Just check the web site out on a regular basis by following this Link for you recommended HTV & share widely!

Rgds, Jim Simpson

Convenor

Climate Realists of Five Dock (A Saltbush Shed meeting place!)

