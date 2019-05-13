Labor’s tax attack on savings counter-productive

Posted on 7:23 am, May 13, 2019 by Henry Ergas

The Australian

Australia may find ­itself next week on the path to the largest peacetime tax increases since Federation. It is not simply the magnitude of the tax rises that makes Labor’s plans exceptional — both in historical terms and relative to global trends — it is that they are so heavily focused on penalising saving.



Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.


  1. stackja
    #3011121, posted on May 13, 2019 at 7:26 am

    And ALP worried. So this happened:

    Worker who put Shorten on spot over tax cuts suspended
    Renee Viellaris, Federal Political Editor, The Courier-Mail
    May 13, 2019 12:00am
    Subscriber only
    THE Gladstone Ports worker who tripped up Bill Shorten on Labor’s tax plan for high-income earners has been suspended and forced to find another job.

    The gutted 49-year-old was told he was in breach for speaking to the media when filmed questioning Mr Shorten at the Queensland Government-owned Gladstone Ports Corporation, saying “it would be good to see higher-wage earners given a tax break”. The next day the father-of-three’s pass did not work and he was officially told he was suspended. Last week his desk was packed up and delivered to his house.

    The experienced electrical engineer has unintentionally become a victim of the cut-and-thrust of a high-stakes election campaign, which will be decided by a handful of marginal seats, ­including Flynn, which includes Gladstone.

    Events unfolded at the port on April 23, when the worker made his off-the-cuff comment to Mr Shorten, who had approached him.

    The worker, who had earned about $250,000 last financial year, forgot his lunch that day and got caught up in the media scrum during a free barbecue.

