Monday Forum: May 13, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Howdy
Where is everyone?
Morning, all.
Everyone got “suspended” for asking Bill an off script question.
These guys are religious zealots and hate the idea of us getting away from them and the socialist worker’s paradise.
Gone to walk the dog.
These guys are religious zealots and hate the idea of us getting away from them and the socialist worker’s paradise.
Thats it, people with unlimited resources & wealth = lack of control.
The desperate fear that someone, somewhere is enjoying doing something they disapprove of if driving them insane.
Good fun here.
It’s a given that the colonial forefathers left europe and preferred to live in bark huts with dirt floors just to get away from these suffocating continental gamma male losers.
They always follow. They’ll follow us to the stars with their clipboards and hen pecking gamma maleness once all the hard work is done, then where will we go?
It seems we’ve woken up in a police state where embarrassing a politician gets you sacked without a right of appeal and walking into the wrong area in a sports stadium gets your family evicted by police with their hands on their weapon holsters.
Meanwhile Israel Folau’s basic human rights have been suppressed by his employer.
What an ugly nation we’ve suddenly become.
And posting “LEST.WE.FORGET. (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine…)” gets you death threats, and forces you to move overseas to escape the opprobrium.
Absolutely correct….
Every time you tell a lie you make a heaven’s angel cry
That same heaven’s angel would be incessantly lachrymose if he read Catallaxy.
Oh God. Four Leaf Tayback’s a reffo advocate now as well.
Is there no cause celebre he can’t poke his nose into and get wrong?
Yassmin left Australia in September 2017 and had been back a kazillion times since then
no-one forced her to move anywhere
We should defer to numbers on all things regarding morality.
He’s on the plenary council, don’t ya know.
It’s only the start.
I was speaking to a very close friend on the weekend, a VICPOL member. I expressed my disappointment at VICPOLs performance in letting Arky and myself get bashed at the Lauren Southern event last year and their apparent reluctance to remove the violent protesters.
His response?
“Well, given who was speaking, you shouldn’t have been there in the first place!”
Since when was VICPOL spelt NKVD?
Exactly
Please stop posting lies here.
Yassmin didn’t come here as a refugee
Am I the only one who is finding the photos of young Archie Windsor a bit strange? First pictures were of his forehead and today’s offering is his feet. Hopefully all is well with the little mite and this is just his parents being stupid.
numbers lies make baby Jesus cry.
Actually, lest we forget is appropriate for Syria.
Dog River in 1941 when units of the 7th Division flogged the suitcase out of the treasonous Vichy French.
Never sell out your own country.
22 seconds
Mater,
The pinko rat. I’ve made a point of grilling another VicPol ‘member’ this week, as she’s transformed into a warmie koala adopting fake compassionista.
There’s still the vast majority on side, Mater.
In the absence of religion or tradition what do we have to appeal to to not end up like this?
This is how all crap atheistic socialist countries behave.
And posting “LEST.WE.FORGET. (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine…)” gets you death threats, and forces you to move overseas to escape the opprobrium.
I believe Yassmin is back and has been for some time.
I hope she can get on with her life outside of the media spotlight and has learned a few things.
The ABC used her for it’s own purposes and then dumped her when she got too hot.
Since when was VICPOL spelt NKVD?
Since they went after Pell.
One of the first tasks of the NKVD was the arrest and imprisonment/execution of high ranking clergy.
Ha!
Imagine being so gullible as to believe such pathetically transparent theatrics.
Space ’em.
She wrote a piece about her return, iirc, and how hard it was looking for a job.
Looks like the new federal government Anti-Corruption Commission will have its first case.
W. Shorten, Queensland Government & the Gladstone Ports Corporation.
Bad optics with the Gladstone man . I feel a reach out media moment will be coming our way.
yassie musings on insta,
just one comment
I bet she doesn’t answer back
one thing that defines Yassie; she thinks she knows everything about everything but despite being reminded over and over again continues on with her ahistorical biased nonsense
instagram account
Windshuttle on the Pell verdict at Quadrant on-line.
Bill Shorten explains foreign policy:
Sophisticated Bill Shorten at work, chucking sophisticatedly as he tells one of the largest countries on Earth that their President is “barking mad” and Trump POTUS is as likely as an “alien life form“.
and despite wondered how soon whitey would be harassing her, the only person she has had uncomfortable experience with in Georgia is a dark skinned mus lim male.
Professional dill is she.
Is there no end to the machinations of the fascist right?
Was she looking for an engineering job? Or a commentator gig?
Or modelling for an construction excavation company?
Surely the insanely massive baleen anchored in her jaws must have been given to her for something.
The slogan for the LNP candidate “send a worker to Canberra” has been offending me because I’ve worked on some of the previous campaigns and the candidates were all workers. Today I’ve seen the sign in Nundah Village prefaced with “Wayne Swan is retiring” and can now appreciate the wit.
one thing that defines Yassie; she thinks she knows everything about everything
That’s a little unfair, nota; she did defer to Hizb ut-Tahrir a number of times.
😉
“They always follow. They’ll follow us to the stars with their clipboards and hen pecking gamma maleness once all the hard work is done, then where will we go?”
We go first and throw rocks at them.
Mmm I would have thought that Shorten would have the ‘sophistication’ to know that the UK is our oldest ally and NZ perhaps our closest.
Surprised Shorten hasn’t reminded China that we invaded to suppress the Boxer rebellion. Surely the ALP and Greens will be demanding a grovelling apology on behalf of China.
Yes Roger but only after she got corrected by them
Flicking through her Instagram, blogging in Sudan in 2012 and stopping and coming home to Australia because too dangerous
complete lack of self awareness
So hard blah blah blah inshallah blah blah blah alhamdulilah blah blah blah
She is fading into irrelevancy, hope those speaking gigs don’t dry up.
Shes been so shut up…
No ABC/SBS, No Yassmin… (pinched from wiki)
From August 2016, Abdel-Magied presented ABC TV human interest show Australia Wide until the show was cancelled due to ABC program restructuring. The last episode was aired on 1 July 2017.
Other activities on Australian media have included Triple J (radio),Radio National, F1 Racing (2016 podcast), SBS TV The Truth About Racism (2017) and ABC TV’s Hard Chat (2016–2017).
In 2018, Abdel-Magied presented six six-minute episodes of an Ibama headwear fashion program on ABC iview. In April of the same year, Abdel-Magied appeared in her acting debut in the SBS TV series Homecoming Queens, made in her Australian hometown of Brisbane, about the lives of two young women as they dealing with life after major illness. Abdel-Magied played a character described as “a conceited social media lifestyle guru”
In April 2019, Abdel-Magied spoke on The Bookshow on ABC Radio National about her debut novel You Must Be Layla. The target audience is young readers, and the plot centres on a Sudanese girl who struggles to fit into her new private school. She spoke of the additional freedom afforded by fiction in expressing themes important to her
We need a Trump in charge in Australia!
Dear Yammie,
Just watchd Nigel Farage tear a bbc communist a new one on delingpole , breitbart . The iterviewer was splitting hairs like the US decromats , fishing with with a prepared list of irrelevant questions trying to trap Farage, Nigel was far too smart for him ,tying to force the idiot to deal with the current situation , not some imagined offense to illegals , poof s and other useless socialist dross. US attorny general Bbarr did the same to the very frightened decromats on the judiciary comittee ,he silenced hem with his move to investigate the grubs who concocted the russian collusion . Love to see him line them up in court and knock them down,the conspiricy gies as high a obummer and the clintons .and several foreign plliemaggots including downer and God knows who else maybe even that labor fraud turnbull. They must have a book if rules they must follow on pain of nonpersonism for life .
Is the religion of piece still the most feminist of all religions?
Asking for friends in Sri Lanka & Burkina Faso.
Straight from Tim Southpossuminsane’s definition of the deadly sin of casual racism; the big debate in Yarragrad today is whether Essendon player James Fantasia’s surname is pronounced “Fan-tay-see-ah” or “Fan-ta-sia”.
And there’s a Federal Election in 5 days ………
Nah. We live in space and kick them out of the airlock. Instant freeze-dried little’Itler.