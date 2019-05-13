Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019

Posted on 9:00 pm, May 13, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
  1. stackja
    #3011555, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Coming Up: Monday, 13 May
    Simon Birmingham, Liberal campaign spokesman

    Tanya Plibersek, Deputy Opposition Leader

    Richard Di Natale, Leader of The Australian Greens

    Helen Haines, Independent for Indi

    45 please.

  2. stackja
    #3011556, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    Independent Helen Haines leads on climate and renewables …
    https://www.helenhaines.org/independent_helen_haines_leads_on_climate_and_renew
    May 2, 2019 – Independent candidate for Indi Helen Haines says Indi is in a unique … of renewable energy to cut power prices and combat climate change.

  3. A reader
    #3011557, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    43 please. All except Richard di Natale will be interrupted for not being left enough.

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3011561, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    51 please, Carpe.

  6. Vic in Prossy
    #3011565, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    May I have 31 please, Carpe?

  7. RobK
    #3011566, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    Simon wil have his work cut out.

  8. Cpt Seahawks
    #3011570, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    I hope Carpe has recovered sufficiently from last weeks horror. If so then 69 please.

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #3011572, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    K0onbanwa All

  10. Cpt Seahawks
    #3011573, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    69 please Carpe.

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #3011574, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:28 pm

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #3011575, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:29 pm

  13. duncanm
    #3011576, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Dr Haines said Indi had the sun, hills, wind and skills to lead the nation in the production of clean, locally-generated renewable energy.

    fine – cut them loose from the grid.

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #3011578, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    Ok Troops

    It’s time

    llllleeetttssss get rreaaeeeaaady to rrrruuummmbblllleee

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #3011580, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    The Panel

    Simon Birmingham – tonights sacrifice

    Tanya Plibersek – slovenian had, AKA the junkies missus

    Richard Di Natali – barking mad loon

    Helen Haines – greentard shill

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #3011582, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    1st question – 15% housing deposit guarrantee

    A fuckup waiting to happen

    20% plus expenses should be the norm

    I bought my first house at 19., my parents had to be guarantors, i needed 20% plus expenses and i had to sit an interview with the bank manager who went through my saving history from when i was a boy.

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #3011584, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    1st home buyers should look further afield, some good bargains in gippsland and central Qld

  18. RobK
    #3011586, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Plebers gets no interuptions.

  19. Cpt Seahawks
    #3011589, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Exactly Carpe. The fringes are always accessible to get in the game.

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #3011591, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    The slovenian hag bangs on about the “evil investors in rentals” , she is a dim bulb

  22. Cpt Seahawks
    #3011594, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    And this policy means that no investment holding costs will be deductible against PAYG income. Apart from new houses.

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #3011597, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Next question a swampy “pensioner”

    Liveon $39 a day far coff stupid

  24. RobK
    #3011600, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    What’s the thing with nose rings ? Disability support pensioner claims she needs more dough.

  25. RobK
    #3011602, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Snowcone is a man on a mission.

  26. thefrollickingmole
    #3011603, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Ill have a stab at the meaning of life.

    42 for me.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #3011606, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Jeez snowcone is on the interruption hotlist tonight

  28. Peter Castieau
    #3011607, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    53 please if its not too late Carpe

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #3011608, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    thefrollickingmole
    #3011603, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Ill have a stab at the meaning of life.

    42 for me.

    Taken already

  30. thefrollickingmole
    #3011609, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    See no life..

    45 then.

  31. Cpt Seahawks
    #3011610, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Hypocracy is frightening.

  32. Cpt Seahawks
    #3011611, posted on May 13, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Anecdotal story of a weakling.

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #3011615, posted on May 13, 2019 at 10:03 pm

  34. RobK
    #3011616, posted on May 13, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    Good grief. Di Natale is not very persuasive.

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #3011617, posted on May 13, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Di nataligets SFA interruptions snowcone like the alpbc above the greentards

  36. Cpt Seahawks
    #3011618, posted on May 13, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    40 pieces of crap legislation. Well done. Clap.

  38. RobK
    #3011621, posted on May 13, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    Much of Australia likely has voter burn out by now.

  39. Carpe Jugulum
    #3011622, posted on May 13, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    The slovenian hag thinks passing supply bills is good government

    Idiot

  40. Peter Castieau
    #3011623, posted on May 13, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Giving the left a free ride as usual

  41. Peter Castieau
    #3011625, posted on May 13, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    53 please Carpe

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #3011626, posted on May 13, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    The slovenian hag thinks a cert III in meth cooking is a good use of credenntialism

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #3011628, posted on May 13, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Stackja 45
    A Reader 43
    ZK2A 51
    Rob K 300
    Vic in Prossy 31
    Cpt Seahawks 69 (dinner for 2)
    Frollicking Mole 45
    Custard 53

