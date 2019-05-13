Liberty Quote
Wealth is the product of man’s capacity to think.— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019
- Peter Castieau on Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019
- egg_ on Monday Forum: May 13, 2019
- Peter Castieau on Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019
- RobK on Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019
- Crossie on Monday Forum: May 13, 2019
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019
- RobK on Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019
- pete m on Monday Forum: May 13, 2019
- John Constantine on Monday Forum: May 13, 2019
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019
- thefrollickingmole on Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019
- Peter Castieau on Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019
- John Constantine on Monday Forum: May 13, 2019
- Crossie on Monday Forum: May 13, 2019
- thefrollickingmole on Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019
- RobK on Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019
- Peter Castieau on Monday Forum: May 13, 2019
- RobK on Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019
- Not Uh oh on Monday Forum: May 13, 2019
- Crossie on Monday Forum: May 13, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019
- Alan Carlin still at work
- Steggall’s chickens
- Expect more and more tax increases under a Labor Government
- Jim Simpson. How to vote cards for conservatives
- Monday Forum: May 13, 2019
- Viv Forbes on the mad maths of emission targets
- Labor’s tax attack on savings counter-productive
- David Bidstrup guest post “Batteries not Included”
- The difference between overt and covert
- Jo Nova on power and climate issues
- Bird songs
- Historical record of national CO2 production
- This election is a character test for Australia
- Progress in Africa
- Coming for you
- Inventing the individual has a long history
- Open Forum: May 11, 2019
- Guest Post – Justinian The Great – Climate Insanity: A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words and More of Your Dollars
- Streetwise Professor
- The election’s main non-issue gets a mention
- A price on carbon
- Revisiting Lomborg The Skeptical Environmentalist
- Shorten’s religious-like belief overshadows debate
- Insane climate policy. Malcolm Turnbull’s legacy – the Safeguard Mechanism
- Guest Post – Justinian the Great – Musings on the Senate: Voting and Election
- Is he really allowed to say this in public?
- The ALP’s green left policies will suffocate the economy faster than those of the Coalition
- Israel Folau
- Who needs Khemlani when you have Super
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
45 please.
43 please. All except Richard di Natale will be interrupted for not being left enough.
51 please, Carpe.
300 please Carpe.
May I have 31 please, Carpe?
Simon wil have his work cut out.
I hope Carpe has recovered sufficiently from last weeks horror. If so then 69 please.
K0onbanwa All
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Stackja 45
A Reader 43
ZK2A 51
Rob K 300
Vic in Prossy 31
69 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Stackja 45
A Reader 43
ZK2A 51
Rob K 300
Vic in Prossy 31
Cpt Seahawks 60
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Stackja 45
A Reader 43
ZK2A 51
Rob K 300
Vic in Prossy 31
Cpt Seahawks 69 (dinner for 2)
fine – cut them loose from the grid.
Ok Troops
It’s time
llllleeetttssss get rreaaeeeaaady to rrrruuummmbblllleee
The Panel
Simon Birmingham – tonights sacrifice
Tanya Plibersek – slovenian had, AKA the junkies missus
Richard Di Natali – barking mad loon
Helen Haines – greentard shill
1st question – 15% housing deposit guarrantee
A fuckup waiting to happen
20% plus expenses should be the norm
I bought my first house at 19., my parents had to be guarantors, i needed 20% plus expenses and i had to sit an interview with the bank manager who went through my saving history from when i was a boy.
1st home buyers should look further afield, some good bargains in gippsland and central Qld
Plebers gets no interuptions.
Exactly Carpe. The fringes are always accessible to get in the game.
The slovenian hag bangs on about the “evil investors in rentals” , she is a dim bulb
di natale speaks – aka gibberish
And this policy means that no investment holding costs will be deductible against PAYG income. Apart from new houses.
Next question a swampy “pensioner”
Liveon $39 a day far coff stupid
What’s the thing with nose rings ? Disability support pensioner claims she needs more dough.
Snowcone is a man on a mission.
Ill have a stab at the meaning of life.
42 for me.
Jeez snowcone is on the interruption hotlist tonight
53 please if its not too late Carpe
Taken already
See no life..
45 then.
Hypocracy is frightening.
Anecdotal story of a weakling.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Stackja 45
A Reader 43
ZK2A 51
Rob K 300
Vic in Prossy 31
Cpt Seahawks 69 (dinner for 2)
Frollicking Mole 45
Good grief. Di Natale is not very persuasive.
Di nataligets SFA interruptions snowcone like the alpbc above the greentards
40 pieces of crap legislation. Well done. Clap.
400
Much of Australia likely has voter burn out by now.
The slovenian hag thinks passing supply bills is good government
Idiot
Giving the left a free ride as usual
53 please Carpe
The slovenian hag thinks a cert III in meth cooking is a good use of credenntialism
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Stackja 45
A Reader 43
ZK2A 51
Rob K 300
Vic in Prossy 31
Cpt Seahawks 69 (dinner for 2)
Frollicking Mole 45
Custard 53
Quotas?