Early risers and climate alarm

Some people get up early to do stunts about the weather. I got up early to work on the second chapter of a booklet about the failure of philosophers of science to warn us about the problem with alarmist climate science. The morning’s work so far.
This chapter gives some insight into the way alarm about the climate has persisted despite a strong record of failed predictions and prophecies. Some of the most striking examples are selected among the vast number that would fill a very large book. These alarms can be regarded as a laughing matter in hindsight because they demonstrate the ongoing power of the various “end of the world” obsession that has spawned cults over and over again through history. The following chapter examines a list of issues in more detail because they are raised all the time with the appearance of scientific backing.
The failure of general circulation models
Models are treated more thoroughly in Chapter x and they are treated briefly here because the failed predictions of models provide the excuse or the inspiration for most of the alarming stories that are told about every other issue of concern. The biggest problem for alarmism is the very little evidence of any harm from the one degree of warming that we have experienced since the industrial revolution and the vary obvious benefit of the warming since the Little Ice Age when the river Thames froze and crops failed all over Europe. The models predict or project suitably alarming futures and they are clearly very fit for that purpose (fitness for purpose is the primary criterion for the merit of models as explained in Chapter x). Everyone knows that the models “run hot” and that is conceded in the IPCC literature but they do not concede that the degree of “hotness” disqualifies them as tools for policy and planning. Roy Spencer produced the chart that demonstrates the failure of the models up to 2013 and I have yet to see a comparable chart produced by the IPCC since that time to show that the models have become more realistic.
Examples to follow
Mass starvation
Resource exhaustion
Nuclear winter
Acid rain
Global cooling
The end of ice and snow
Disappearing islands and coastlines
Climate refugees – one failed case in NZ.
The population bomb
The current climate of alarm emerged out of other concerns about the future of the planet voiced above all by the Stanford University professor Paul Ehlrich who 1968 published The Population Bomb:
By the year 2000 the United Kingdom will be simply a small group of impoverished islands, inhabited by some 70 million hungry people.
In 2005, the United Nations Environment Programme published a report in which it claimed that the world would have at least 50 million “climate refugees” by 2010.
Time for a yoga session and a nourishing breakfast.
People are invited to submit their favourite examples of failed predictions (with links).
Comments have provided valuable references in the past, I am thinking especially of a page full of links to examples of scientists abused and harassed. Now that I am writing with a plan these things can get slotted into the proper place in the manuscript.
The idea is to have a 40,000 word booklet written for the any interested person with an electronic “shadow” with more complex arguments and a mass of links to every topic under the climate sun.
Most of the philosophy will be in the shadow and the booklet will just provide a simplified overview.
The plan
THE DOGS THAT DIDN’T BARK. PHILOSOPHERS ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL!
Introduction –
1 The seldom-counted costs of fighting “carbon pollution”.
2 Failed Prophecies of Doom
3 The alleged damage of warming. False alarms all the way down.
4 The 97.4% consensus on warming and CO2. What it really means.
5 How we got into this situation – the Dots .
6 The language of alarmism
7 Philosophy and the rise of post normal science
8 Winsberg on philosophy and climate science
9 The political organization of climate science:
Conclusion
Here is the CMIP5 comparison site, discontinued in 2018 so the results include 2017 temperature models and data.
https://www.climate-lab-book.ac.uk/comparing-cmip5-observations/
Here is the next stage updated by a blogger to include 2018 data.
http://clivebest.com/blog/?p=8788
The “hockey stick” demolition
https://www.rossmckitrick.com/paleoclimatehockey-stick.html
Possibly the best technical climate science site around.
Very good discussion on how the ocean actually warms from both sunlight and back radiation.
https://scienceofdoom.com/
I’ve done lots of statistical modelling and if you put in a wrong parameter it tends to snowball right through your model.
The ensemble climate models assume high CO2 climate sensitivity. Then they fit to the 20th Century data using other variables to tweak the output to fit the data. Because their sensitivity is too high they have to then
– tweak downwards the effect of clouds, since cloud cover generally fell across the century.
– tweak up the effect of aerosols to not over-warm the output.
– tweak down the effect of the Sun or the rise in output over the century would also blow out the output (currently they have a crazily low value of 0.05 W/m^2 for solar variability).
– tweak down the effect of UHI because it too would blow out the output, since urbanisation and population density increased markedly across the century.
So by overloading the effect of CO2 they were forced to massively distort four other major variables to make the output fit the 20thC.
Consequently since the turn of the millenium, when solar activity changed significantly and the ocean cycles (a fifth variable which they ignore entirely) also changed downwards, the models just kept going higher.
That’s why I think that if climate scientists use low climate sensitivity (eg Lindzen’s value of 0.7 C/doubling of pCO2) the effectiveness of the models will be much improved since the other five variables can be allowed to revert to their real world impacts. At the moment BoM’s model is very sophisticated but totally useless for anything beyond a week, let alone seasonal forecasting.
Bruce, you are amazing. Thankyou.
Rafe, top job, it will be a great book, cant wait to read it.
They fit to ADJUSTED 20th Century data.
First they tweak the data, then they tweak the model. Now they have moved to tweaking the satellite data to match those. There’s no part of the whole stack that isn’t tweaked.
Don’t forget Peak Oil.