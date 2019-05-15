Conservative voting cards

Posted on 8:31 pm, May 15, 2019 by Rafe Champion

From the Five Dock Climate Realists, update.

15 Responses to Conservative voting cards

  1. Old School Conservative
    #3013291, posted on May 15, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Thanks Rafe and FDCR.

  2. John Brumble
    #3013292, posted on May 15, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    You had me there for a while. And then I saw that the first selection was for a member of an Agrarian Socialist party that wants more government intervention and everything was right with the workd again.

  3. None
    #3013294, posted on May 15, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    Once again the myth that Liberal Democrats are conservative. No they are not. Use those HTV cards with huge caution.

  4. Pyrmonter
    #3013312, posted on May 15, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    What a load of irrational nonsense. Jim Molan 1 in NSW – the man is a swivel-eyed madman, ranting about ‘national reserves’ of fuel oil, who has no idea of how markets work and no intention to control expenditure. And then – Sophie ‘Rainbow Noose’, ‘Invasion of Privacy’ York – both ahead of Duncan Spender; and preferencing against (by not even giving them a vote at all) sound mainstream right of centre candidates like Hollie Hughes and _Andrew Bragg_. The same Andrew Bragg who regularly appears at Friedman. For heavens sake.

  5. Iampeter
    #3013413, posted on May 16, 2019 at 7:44 am

    Ensure your vote goes primarily to minor Conservative parties e.g. One Nation, Australian Conservatives, Christian Democrats, Liberal Democrats

    Are Liberal Democrats OK with being associated with nationalists, statists and theocrats? Sad!

    The cards say “carbon dioxide is not pollution” and that’s cool. But if that’s the case, why did conservatives create the green bureaucracies and regulations to regulate it in the first place? Whatevs!

    The primary driver behind these recommended How To Vote cards is the ongoing controversary surrounding the Climate Change / Global Warming debate.

    Then why would you advocate voting for conservatives who are primary responsible for advancing climate alarmist regulations?
    Also, shouldn’t “how to vote cards” be based on the understanding and application of political theory, not your random position on one issue?

    This explains everything.

  6. Percy Popinjay
    #3013433, posted on May 16, 2019 at 8:27 am

    Vote one Molan in the senate? You’ve got to be bloody joking. Even more absurdly they’ve recommended a vote for Fat Clive’s ponzi pardee candidate in my seat in the HoR.

    All this “advice”, if it could be dignified with the term, simply demonstrates that it will be impossible for me to find 12 senate candidates to number below the line. I can identify about two max that I’d willingly vote for.

    As for the lower house, an additional box will be inked on the ballot paper, labeled “None of the above” and numbered one, with none of the others receiving a number.

    This is not democracy, it is its absolute antithesis.

  7. Helen
    #3013466, posted on May 16, 2019 at 9:09 am

    No way am I putting Clive above CLP in Lingiari. Sam got my number one vote.

  8. Robber Baron
    #3013473, posted on May 16, 2019 at 9:28 am

    This is how I voted in HoR in the Division of Cooper. There were no conservative only two fake ones in UAP and LP, so I put 1 and 2 respectively. For the remaining 6, all commos, I drew dicks.

    In the Senate, I voted below the line for all the parties that were conservative and I had to find some more to get to the minimum so I had to vote for fake conservatives.

    Not one vote to any leftist commo party or individual. Not one!

  9. Tel
    #3013476, posted on May 16, 2019 at 9:29 am

    As for the lower house, an additional box will be inked on the ballot paper, labeled “None of the above” and numbered one, with none of the others receiving a number.

    Write that one in yourself if you want. No one stopping you.

  10. Destroyer D69
    #3013478, posted on May 16, 2019 at 9:31 am

    For Percy Popinjay.You can’t even find 12 good people in that lot,…….. Can you find 6 below ??? You do NOT need 12 The.. electoral act states that 2 above or 6 below is NOT an informal vote. Secs 268[A] and 269 of the act. A call to the AEC will also confirm this despite their admission that the practice vote on the website will declare this to be informal. When challenged on this error ,it is confirmed but will NOT be corrected.

  11. Percy Popinjay
    #3013490, posted on May 16, 2019 at 9:55 am

    Thanks Destroyer – I’d been wondering why the frigging AEC had been insisting on 12 numbers being filled below the line when there are only six senate spots up for re-election.

    Presumably this is due to Waffles Turnbuckle’s half baked attempts to rush the senate voting changes through prior to the 2016 election, when such technicalities were of considered to be of no import – as it was a DD election, 12 boxes needed to be numbered. The morons didn’t even allow for the territories only electing two senators (regardless of the type of election) so I was told to number six boxes below the line at that election.

    Absolutely bloody hopeless. Someone should contact a high profile media “shock jock” to publicise this misleading advice from the AEC and that only numbering six boxes below the line is a valid vote.

    P.S. Tel, I always intended to add the extra box on the HoR ballot paper (in pen).

  12. Destroyer D69
    #3013503, posted on May 16, 2019 at 10:13 am

    For Percy. Have been contacted by AEC LEGAL on this and the law is that while this option is available the AEC is not legally allowed to suggest any number different to what is printed on the ballot paper. Irrespective the number below the line must not be less than the number of vacancies,,6 for half senate and 12 for full senate election for the vote to be formal. Its a bit like treading water in custard to read the act but it is not too hard to follow.

  13. Percy Popinjay
    #3013578, posted on May 16, 2019 at 12:04 pm

    Here’s the relevant section from the Commonwealth Electoral Amendment Act 2016 (describing the 2016 senate voting amendments):

    268A Formal votes below the line

    (1) A ballot paper in a Senate election is not informal under paragraph 268(1)(b) if:

    (a) the voter has marked the ballot paper in accordance with paragraph 239(1)(b); or

    (b) if there are more than 6 squares printed on the ballot paper below the line—the voter has consecutively numbered any of those squares from 1 to 6 (whether or not the voter has also included one or more higher numbers in those squares).

  14. Tim Neilson
    #3013779, posted on May 16, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    Have been contacted by AEC LEGAL on this and the law is that while this option is available the AEC is not legally allowed to suggest any number different to what is printed on the ballot paper.

    Just wow.

    So who designs and prints the ballot papers? How are they chosen? They get to direct the public service to operate contrary to law.

  15. Destroyer D69
    #3014025, posted on May 16, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    The format and wording of the paper is defined by the Act…. Schedule 1 Forms. sec209. FORM E . Pages 526,527,528 of the Act Registered 17/1/19. The options of Secs 268[A] and 269 are expressed as “savings provisions “and do not appear as options on the paper.

