Soak the poor

The astonishing part about modern macroeconomics is how those whose wealth is most comprehensively plundered through public spending and crony capitalism are the ones who are told that everything is being done on their behalf. Governments spend trillions hiring their friends and colleagues through moneys syphoned off from a proportion of the taxpaying public, but the reality is that everyone who is not on the receiving end is on the paying end, whether one pays taxes or not.

An economy during any relatively short period of time – say over the course of a decade – has only so many goods and services along with only so much physical capital. Those who receive payments from the government, whether public servants or government contractors, get to spend well beyond any productive contributions they make to the economy. Everyone else ends up with less.

It’s how Keynesian economics works. A massive Ponzi scheme, where the poor and middle class are made to subsidise the relatively well off as well as the rich.

You think you are getting free this and free that. But the ones who are creaming off the system are the ones the government is paying on your behalf. Even if you don’t pay a cent in tax, you are paying an enormous cost in allowing others to get rich while you struggle to get by.

And if you think it’s bad now, wait till Modern Monetary Theory becomes the go-to means to finance governments. We are just one election away from a full roll out in Australia.