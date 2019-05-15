The looming ecological crisis of renewable energy

RE policy is already a disaster for humans and other living things due to the calories taken out of the human food chain for fuel, the carnage of birds and the devastation of forests and grasslands to clear the ground for windmills and solar factories. Not to mention increasing the cost of power and destabilizing the grid.
“Cheer up!” they said, “Things could be worse.” Well they are going to get worse. This is just the solar panel story, the news with worn-out windmills could be worse still. But nobody ever said that saving the planet would be easy.
Consider the following statements:
•The problem of solar panel disposal “will explode with full force in two or three decades and wreck the environment” because it “is a huge amount of waste and they are not easy to recycle.”
•“The reality is that there is a problem now, and it’s only going to get larger, expanding as rapidly as the PV industry expanded 10 years ago.”
•“Contrary to previous assumptions, pollutants such as lead or carcinogenic cadmium can be almost completely washed out of the fragments of solar modules over a period of several months, for example by rainwater.”
Were these statements made by the right-wing Heritage Foundation?
Koch-funded global warming deniers? The editorial board of the Wall Street Journal?
None of the above. Rather, the quotes come from a senior Chinese solar official, a 40-year veteran of the U.S. solar industry, and research scientists with the German Stuttgart Institute for Photovoltaics.
h/t hzhousewife. More research required on the comparative maintenance costs of windmills and coal-fired stations.
Renewable energy unrenewables?
Someone made easy money.
That’s what.
I’m doing my bit to save the environment by not installing solar panels. I must remember to raise that point every time a local Green blabbers about coal etc.
Thalidomide.
On steroids.
Yet another story . . . to come.
Worse than turnbulls funny light globes which Im told contain mercury ,disposal is an ongoing problem . Ivan he terrible was poisoned with mercury ,a check of his remains hunreds of years later showed he had absorbed mercury . Never mind there is plenty of money in turnbulls tax dodging account in the Caymans to pay fir the correction , after all he and goldman sachs probably owned the company that made them ,nice little bonus for turnbull from howard .
As Arthur Daley used to say “nice little earner, Innit?
They will simply blame all of those problems on global warming and ensure anyone who attempts to expose the truth is silenced, which is pretty much what they are doing already.
Take it from a chemist:
Cadmium salts are a nasty poison, statistics on human deaths are not good due to people suffering the effects choosing to suicide.
If PV are a source of environmental cadmium, we need bans in place. Now.
Solar panel waste will be harder to dispose of than nuclear waste
The federal environment department has ‘producer responsibility’ schemes for a wide range of materials such as tvs, phones, tyres, mattresses etc. But not for solar panels and windmills which will soon need to be recovered and recycled. About time they did.
teddy bear at 4:06 pm
Pretty much sums it up. There won’t be be word about any of this from the ABC-TASS media.
Fossilised windmills on the landscape?
We dedicate this Wally World Theme Park to Bill Shorten.
egg said:
But if you live in Victoria you are about to get the double whammy. Andrews thinks that giving jobs to yellow vest CFMEU workers to despoil our hinter land with huge turbines and solar farms that will supply only 15% of our energy when the wind blows and the sun shines, is hip new tech stuff. Someone needs to tell Danny and Billy Boy that life and electricity is a bit more complicated and whilst they might think they are having fun they are grinding this country to a stop. But they they are not listening now and perhaps never will. https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/donmclean/vincentstarrystarrynight.html
I guess that applies to anything really but where does the water end up and what are the (pun) downstream effects?
Regardless, we all know what will end up happening to defunct solar panels. They will be shipped off to the Third World to be smashed to bits by 6 year old slave labour in The Congo to trade in scraps for enough to eat a meal a day. Until they drop dead a few years later after suffering years of agonising slow death.
Ahhh, the left. Egos and compassion and do goodyness sat on top of a pyramid of skulls.
They never change.
Recycled lithium is 5 x the cost of mined lithium.
https://www.instituteforenergyresearch.org/renewable/the-afterlife-of-electric-vehicles-battery-recycling-and-repurposing/
The climate scam will not have a stake driven through its dark heart until the mainstream media stops pushing it.
I rekon when this hits with full regulatory force, those who haven’t installed these environmental monstrosities on their roof will see a significant increase in value in their property.