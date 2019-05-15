What does it cost for firms to report on emissions and other carbon mitigation regulations?

Maybe there is a vast literature on this topic but I suspect there is not because quite likely the accounting and administrative costs exceed the impact of RE on power prices. This is a “strictly for nerds” paper on a British study “Climate Change and Mandatory Carbon Reporting: Impacts on Business Process and Performance” There does not appear to be any attempt to assess the cost of the reporting systems.

This study found that the influence of carbon reporting varies by sector and depends on key variables such as energy intensity and regulatory status. In the case of carbon reporting, CSR requirements designed to nudge firms into action have had important impacts on firms, but more on their internal operation and outward face than on the external environment itself. Arguably those internal changes are preconditions for substantial shifts in the environmental impacts of business, but the case of carbon reporting suggests reasons for caution about the enthusiasm sometimes invested in CSR. We found some evidence of reporting to report and greenwashing, as well as of ecological modernizing, but overall the impacts of carbon reporting seem modest.

The article may be behind a paywall and hence only accessible to university Cats with access to the electronic literature of academia but I don’t expect anyone to read it right through (I didn’t), just to be reminded that a lot of effort is being expended for no useful purpose.