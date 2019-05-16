An outbreak of climate sanity in Brazil.

Another memo to Electricity Bill Shorten from Jo Nova. Get your tickets to the Friedman Conference and see Jo Nova in Sydney.

Brazil cancels climate conference, sacks militant Greenie, calls environmentalists an “industry”

Brazil, eighth largest economy in the world is unashamedly backing out of green schemes.

In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro is “dismantling” environmental agencies and missions. Brazil pulled out of hosting the 2019 U.N. climate summit, and has now canceled a United Nations climate change event that was to be held in August.

Environment Minister Ricardo Salles … said he was more interested in dealing with the problems that affect Brazilians who aren’t concerned about “climate change in Paris” or “meetings in Stockholm.”

“It’s an industry,” he said of the environmental movement. “It’s an industry of consultants, an industry of lectures, an industry of seminars.”

A few days ago Bolsonaro also sacked the “militant” activist appointed by his predecessor as head of The Brazil Forum for Climate Change. I can’t think why…