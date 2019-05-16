An outbreak of climate sanity in Brazil.

Another memo to Electricity Bill Shorten from Jo Nova. Get your tickets to the Friedman Conference and see Jo Nova in Sydney.
Brazil cancels climate conference, sacks militant Greenie, calls environmentalists an “industry”
Brazil, eighth largest economy in the world is unashamedly backing out of green schemes.
In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro is “dismantling” environmental agencies and missions. Brazil pulled out of hosting the 2019 U.N. climate summit, and has now canceled a United Nations climate change event that was to be held in August.
Environment Minister Ricardo Salles … said he was more interested in dealing with the problems that affect Brazilians who aren’t concerned about “climate change in Paris” or “meetings in Stockholm.”
“It’s an industry,” he said of the environmental movement. “It’s an industry of consultants, an industry of lectures, an industry of seminars.”
A few days ago Bolsonaro also sacked the “militant” activist appointed by his predecessor as head of The Brazil Forum for Climate Change. I can’t think why…
Bolsonaro will continue to be painted as an extreme right problem character by the mainstream media, just as Salvini of Italy is. He’s doing what only Trump has dared to do so far. Our politicians are still dancing to the tune of the UN and the MSM.
I think the tide has turned, that sort of approach is having less and less impact. Trump’s election in US is one indicator. Saturday’s election will tell us if our media are losing their power.
The socialist fascist globalists have politics worked out ,Trump Bplsoaro ,Faraga ,Wilders ,Salvini ,Orban and all non communist groups are Nazis . May ,Scomo are extreme right .shorten ,clinon sanders are centrists ,here is no extreme left ,even the antifa fascists are in the centre ,must be wonderfull to live in dream world all the time Aworld of your own own making ._
Dr Fred Lenin #3013624, posted on May 16, 2019, at 1:10 pm
Yes, what Thomas Sowell calls (in “Intellectuals & Society” which I am currently absorbing via Audible) notions and which he descibes as being totally unrelated to real life.
Australia is like that annoying little shit on the playground running after everyone demanding to play too. He has the same opinions and beliefs of the big kids and is always last to know things have changed. So, as the rest of the world wakes up to reality Australia will still be beating the climate change drum. 10 years from now our poloticians will smell the coffee and start following the next international craze. What crimes did we commit to deserve these scum?
Scott ,we allowed them to become career oliticians on huge salaries and pensions . Limiting them to one term in a life time ,with no pensions , and stopping the bribery of polliscum called lobbying whick is pure bribery those capitalists dont give money away for nothing . Just look he number of polliescum whp retire from plitics to spend more tim with their families ,abnd get a highly paid part time job with a company that somehow made a fortune due to the action s of his department
Dr Fred, indeed. Am I the only one wondering when the mincing poodle announces a job with the sub builders? 50 billion surely gets a former polly a seat as an executive or consultancy where he can play golf, travel to France, drink expensive wine and contribute absolutely nothing?