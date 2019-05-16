Bob Hawke RIP

Liberty Quote
A sugar tax would just be more calories for our obese government.— Sam Kennard
“Silly old bugger”
RIP Hawkey – probably the most recent Labor prime minister who was any good… though Keating was arguably not too bad either
Anyway thank you Bob for your service to Australia
Just a few years ago saw him on TV at a football match skulling a beer. Elderly and probably felt queezy but he did it and people loved him for it. RIP.
I’ve put a black armband on my white bathrobe.
Bob Hawke and Keating and a very fine cabinet including Peter Walsh modernised the nation with the ideas of the Liberal Backbench Dries that the other mad Malcolm rejected.
Now Bill and the CFMEU are going to turn back the clock if they get the chance. Keating in his dotage appears to be on board, I wonder what he would have thought about it during his best days as Treasurer before we went silly in the top job.
I can’t really comment on Hawke as Prime Minister (I’m not a fan of corporatism for a start) but the way he treated Hazel was unforgivable and revealed the true measure of his character. I hope he made his peace with god.
He has taken one for the team.
Got to be worth many sympathy votes to send him on his way.
Imposing price fixing on the unions with their central-planned “accords”. It worked at the time, but ultimately led to a lot more Canberra involvement in things they have no business being involved in, which hasn’t been good long run. Keating was an excellent Treasurer but a bit useless as Prime Minister because he is so very unlikable.
Hawke made a good distraction so that Australia had someone upfront they could feel matey with, while Keating did the business as Treasurer.
Australian Treasurers should never feel they are owed the top job. We have had very few Treasurers who were not complete crap, and the type of personality that works well in finance is completely unsuitable to being PM. Peter Costello was a great Treasurer, but would have been garbage as PM.
“Rafe Champion
#3013963, posted on May 16, 2019 at 8:43 pm
Bob Hawke and Keating and a very fine cabinet including Peter Walsh modernised the nation with the ideas of the Liberal Backbench Dries that the other mad Malcolm rejected.”
Well said Rafe…….I remember the years of “do nothing” Fraser. Fraser squandered two massive electoral mandates (75 and 77) and did nothing….absolutely nothing.
A few beer stains would finish the look.
If the full story about how he treated Hazel ever got out, unforgivable would be the mildest term you would use.
Dan Dare
Snap.
If it turns out to be a ‘degrees of truth’ story (but he suddenly recovers on Sunday), like shortens riff on his mother to drag the alp over the line, it would not come as a surprise.
If he is in fact dead, his timing was impeccable.
If he is dead, he will be given a period of grace before the fact that he was a pisspot lecher gets an airing.
If it was a libnat pollie, he or she would not be given the grace period.
Short one says the nation is in mourning.
No It’s not.
Pardon me if I couldn’t give a shit.
My sympathy is for Hazel.
Well said. The “Daily Mail ” is running with the story about THAT application for a Rhodes scholarship.
Shorten is a pos, regardless of the circumstances.
He is also wrong about the nation mourning, unless if in mind the nation is composed of alp voters and the rest of the population are irrelevant.
Plenty of Australian children still living in poverty, despite Bob’s promise in 1987.
Many, many more will join them when Bill Shorton becomes PM this weekend.
Vale my country…
Just another Fabian.
Will there be a sympathy vote bump for Labor on the weekend?
Pity he did not take the other labor scum that are still on the public teat with him. Who cares
My father was a research fellow at the ANU at the same time as Bob Hawke was in the late 1950’s. He related that Hawke had no chance of completing his PhD owing to his constant boozing and womanising. Hawke treated Hazel abominably and neglected his children. The world is better for his departure.
Yesterday’s headline
Hawke backs Shorten as ‘consensus’ leader in new open letter
Today’s headline
Bob Hawke Dies
What did hawke do? I cannot think of anything.
Having to endorse Shorten ALP probably finished him off.
It’ll be one hell of a state funeral, if only for the line-up of surviving ex-PMs.
Keating, who will continue to be green with envy.
Howard, who’ll continue to praise him as a reformer of the right persuasion.
Rudd, who’ll continue to be a narcissist with nothing sincere to say.
Gillard, who’ll continue to be a narcissist with no speechwriter no more.
Abbott, who’ll continue to praise him as a reformer or the right.
Turdball, who’ll continue to be a narcissist.
Morrison, who’ll praise him as a reformer of the right if he’s got any nous, but will probably come across as a happy clappy youth group leader.
And Shorten, who’ll be trying to climb over the corpses back to Whitlam, and parading his trophy second wife, unlike Hawke, who had the good grace to retire quietly with his trophy second wife.
How about a sympathy bump for this country while we reminisce about what we once used to love about the place? The current mob don’t look good in comparison.
I will say that, in all honesty, the closest modern equivalent to Hawke is ScoMo. They were both smart enough to shut up when they had nothing to say. ScoMo has a knack of being a regular bloke … not overly bright, but not a complete dunce either … and tries his level best to run down the middle of the typical Australian attitude on every issue without a trace of contrivance.
Come to think of it … when you allow for the fact that Australian politics have veered so far to the left … ScoMo and Hawke aren’t very far apart ideologically either. The modern ALP is mostly run by dingbat social activists, Green wannabes, public service unions, and the Stalinist ABC. They are far away from their working class roots. All ScoMo needs to do is tug his ear, skol a beer, and say the word “consensus” three times.
Tel, my thoughts exactly.
His death will, IMHO, force people to compare him to Shorten.
Shorten will be seen to be just a pale shadow of Hake’s charisma and vision.
I’m tipping this sad moment will not help Labor.
I think Hawke’s death might give some older and borderline potential ALP voters some pause for thought and reflection on the utter nasty rabble the ALP now is – the contrast will be so evident.
(And yeah maybe I might be viewing the past with the rose-tinted, but what the hey)
Implemented the Campbell review findings.
Oh shit.
I hated the bastard, but oh shit.
Sky News is all about how Hawke changed Australia with the Accord, with compulsory Super and with Medicare. Blah blah blah.
My own view is that none of these helped, but were disasters, but that in many other areas, he did some good. A couple of years before Hawke came in I had a valued but rusted-on-Labor friend who was viscerally opposed to airline deregulation. When Hawke spruiked the idea, my mate was suddenly on board! And he never was as narky about capitalism from that point on. I think that was indicative of Hawke’s almost hypnotic influence. Suddenly capitalism was not such an utterly detestable idea after all. So, points to him there, but no thanks for compulsory Super, Medicare, etc.
Lurking behind all this is the villain: Malcolm Fraser, who had a thumping majority in ’75, was reputedly reading Ayn Rand last thing at night, and monumentally delivered zilch.
RIP Bob, and Malcolm. Eternity is a very long time.
I started work near the Trades Hall in Carlton in the 1970’s.
Unlike many surrounding leeches (Slugs & Grubs for one) we had nothing to do with or depend on the largesse of Trades Hall to those in favour.
The John Curtin however was our nearest pub for a few (?) after work.
Was Hawke ever the top end of town there. A freight train of booze flowed upstairs and the sycophantic mugs down in the public bar were enthralled.
That was then and you have to wonder how a socialist man of the people ends up so seriously well off in later life.
Some warehousing eh?
And this was after being in remission from Whitlam and the four C’s, Cairns, Crean, Conner and Cameron.
Not to mention the letdown from Malcolm 1.
So, here we go again.
And there is no hope of the uninformed ever being aware of what they are in for.
Old School Conservative
#3014026, posted on May 16, 2019 at 9:40 pm
Tel, my thoughts exactly.
His death will, IMHO, force people to compare him to Shorten.
Shorten will be seen to be just a pale shadow of Hake’s charisma and vision.
I’m tipping this sad moment will not help Labor.
As was mentioned, the young don’t know him and those who did, compare him to Shorten, bad news Bill.
There will be some sympathy votes for sure, some people are sentimental beyond hope, can’t help themselves.
The Australian’s moderators are rejecting comments which refer to Hawke’s infidelities.
List of his achievements according to a journo at Daily Mail.
Inclusive leader – fine.
Union accord – helped ruin federation of states and bloated canberra’s importance. Grew importance of unions in central control.
Floated dollar – ok but never should have been pegged.
Dereg finance system – hence why we still have 4 big banks and a recent RC showed them to be legalised thieves.
Tax overhauled – not much – rest ok.
Ended free tertiary education – well wasn’t that a black eye for his labor legacy?
Medicare – turned us all into dr junkies.
He should have lost to Howard but Joh f’d up that election.
We all are, and I’m willing to admit that … but then again so is your average Boomer voter who remembers Hawke.
Franklin Dam.
Greens Party. Green lunacy. States rights trampled.
That’s his legacy
Without wishing to speak ill of the dead, just another Labor grub, move on.
A constant meme on Sky tonight has been Hawke stopped mining in the Antarctic.
How weird is that? Arguably the most uninhabited place on the planet, so probably the place where there is the most minimal impact on forms life: ergo there’s to be absolutely no mining?
The world is mad.
You’re assuming that an emotional event will invoke a rational response.
Labor will sail to victory on this.
Getting an illegal abortion so Hawke could study at Oxford would have to be one of them. Like I said. I hope he made his peace with god.
I am with you Beer. Australians are sentimentalist twats. This will help Labor. Because scull.
Beer Whisperer
Yep.
All the negatives about Bob. Sure, he was a ALP guy, but if the Liars get in, we will all wish we had another Bob Hawke as PM.
The one thing you can say about him, is that he had many flaws, but he wasn’t a hater and loved Australia.
Just watched Shorten’s and Morrison’s statements.
Shorten’s was utterly embarrassing. Morrison’s was inspired and quite wonderful.
Maybe so but few of us really want the “full story” about our worst sins to ever come out.
Hey.
And here we are again this time with Clive Palmer, another Queensland egotist, trying to destroy the party that slighted him.
Tel
(And yeah maybe I might be viewing the past with the rose-tinted, but what the hey)
We all are, and I’m willing to admit that … but then again so is your average Boomer voter who remembers Hawke.
I think your average boomer is possibly lamenting the passing of an age that will be no more (as represented by Hawke).
When people in general were less afraid to be genuinely authentic in what they said and did and they didn’t have to continually look over their shoulder (or check their twitter feed) to confirm they weren’t causing offence.
Imagine any mainstream politician saying “silly old bugger” ever again.?
If Hawke had been a Liberal the full story would have been covered nationally 500 times over.
I think the measure of the man was the a few years ago at some memorial service for an ALP honcho in Sydney that Abbott attended as PM. Abbot walked to the front and the typical leftwing riff raff began booing him. Bob stood up, walked towards Abbott and greeted in a friendly way. It was Bob’s way of telling the booing crowd to fuck off.
Very true.
Hawke was a very good PM all considered. A damn shame we don’t listen to his words on nuclear power and nuclear waste.
Quite fitting he carked it before the latest incarnation of a good union man becomes PM.
Never forget the Australia Card that he did his best to enslave us to.
The bill, never enacted, said that hereafter Australian citizens would be referred to as “card subjects”. Tgat’s really what it said. Never forget!
Like so many ALPers, deep down (I’m plagiarising someone somewhere) he was really shallow.
Condolences to Blanche and may he rest in peace.
Bob would have hated the current left.
Imagine him having to deal with the Plibersek crowd?
This is God punishing the socialists for their smsf franking credit rip off, rot in hell all socialists.
Hawke endorsed Shorten. He was a fuckwit until the end.
‘Imagine any mainstream politician saying “silly old bugger” ever again.?’
Trump.
🙂