They really do want to turn out our lights. First Ms Steggles, via Andrew Bolt: TONY ABBOTT IN WAR FOR THE SEAT THAT MOST DECIDES OUR FUTURE.
No wonder Tony Abbott feels hunted. The former prime minister is under savage attack because he holds the most important seat in this election.
So much will change if Abbott loses Warringah on Saturday to global-warming extremist Zali Steggall, the former skiing champion.
Global warming will become our dominant religion, the power of militant activists will soar, Liberal conservatives will be cowed and, given the swing needed, the Liberals will have lost the election.
The country will change. The Liberals will change.
And then there’s this from another within the green-side up brigade: Alex Turnbull teams up with GetUp as the voice of robocalls in key Victorian seats.
Malcolm Turnbull’s son Alex Turnbull has teamed up with left wing activist group GetUp to record robocall messages urging voters in key Victorian seats not to vote Liberal in Saturday’s federal election.
In Liberal backbencher Kevin Andrews’s eastern Melbourne seat of Menzies, voters will be played a radio clip of Alex Turnbull saying the Coalition is in chaos and doesn’t deserve anyone’s vote.
In Health Minister Greg Hunt’s Mornington Peninsula seat of Flinders, a recorded message will be sent to 17,000 voters, featuring Alex Turnbull saying, “we need more people who want action on climate change.”
The apple never falls far from the tree, worms and all.
What can I say except……..If Labor “get up” Australia is fucked!
Rossini … + 100 gazillion!
That very much depends on
1) the size of any Labor victory
2) the make up of the senate
&
3) whether the L/NP can get themselves together enough in opposition to prevent Labor getting a 2nd term
Of course if Old Jellyback looses Warringah, the SFL will take that as a sign that they should move further left of the centre of politics.
ahaha.. hahaha. hahahah.. hah..
Rossini
#3013827, posted on May 16, 2019 at 6:01 pm
Totally agree but I am afraid even if the left wing libs get up Australia is fucked. We have lost the country to the 3rd world hordes and the millionaire socialists that infest Australia.
Voted early and was astonished to see the wife a major landholding local farmer spruiking for the socialist labor filth. I suppose she wants to share their possibly $20-50 million assets with the welfare friends of Sh*tten while they screw smsf soon to be paupers of their franking credits. Climate scam is bullsh*t and will bankrupt the country. Vote Anning candidates one to have patriots in the Senate.
It’s a trap, Jin!
Blue helmets on Oz soil in less than a decade.
Perhaps if the reds get in a new Brexit type party might spring up ,Im sure Aussies are just as pissed off with the arrogant elites as the British and American deploreables are .tart on the local councils get rid of the gangrenes and commos, then the states ,finally canbera ,sweep the scum into he rubbish bins .
Hawke passes away. Labor will play this for all its worth tomorrow.
jock
#3013912, posted on May 16, 2019 at 8:00 pm
Hawke passes away. Labor will play this for all its worth tomorrow.
Watching rugby when news of Bob Hawke’s death announced. Some clips of Hawke then over to Bill Shorten for a tribute but he performed like a drowning goldfish with a straw up its nose. How embarrassing.Bill Shorten is definitively not PM material.
Will Billion Dollar Bill shed a tear or two?
Stay tuned.
Dollar Bill will be in fake tears tomorrow comforted by Plibers. You watch. Anything for a win. Sadly they will politicise the death of a former PM to their advantage. Don’t you know it.
Alex Turnbull is indeed like his old man.
It has nothing to do with belief. He sees an opportunity to accelerate the climate catastrophe gravy train that he’s hitched his wagon to. Golden rivers of financial instruments he can take a cut from.
Its just a sleazy money grab. Nothing more.