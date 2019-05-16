Green energy runs into green lawfare

This is a hilarious extract from a piece on the failure of the German green energy transition posted by the indefatigable RobK in a comment on the open thread.
Nine years ago, Rainer Spies, the mayor of the municipality of Reinsfeld in southwestern Germany, began planning the construction of a wind park. Together with the power company EnBW, he wanted to erect 15 turbines in a small forest not far from the highway between Trier and Saarbrücken. “Everything seemed to be ready,” Spies says. But then the permit process began.
The mayor and EnBW submitted the requisite documentation — several hundred pages and a number of environmental studies. But the authorities continually demanded more: species protection analyses, bird flight patterns, noise emissions, shadow patterns and, not least, potential dangers posed to the barbastelle bat, along with detailed information pertaining to its local population. Finally, after the fourth application, officials approved the wind park’s construction last year.
The local municipality should have issued a construction permit soon thereafter. But then, someone discovered the nest of a red kite in a fir tree just a few hundred meters away from the planned wind park. It was the worst thing that could possibly happen.
The bird of prey, with its elegantly forked tail, enjoys strict protection in Germany. It eats mice and moles and its enemies include owls and pine martens — and wind turbines. The birds like to hunt in the cleared areas beneath the turbines because it is easy to spot their prey.
Red kites are migratory, returning from the south in the spring, but they don’t return reliably every year. The mayor would have been happy if the bird had shown up quickly so its flight patterns could be analyzed and plans for the wind park adjusted accordingly. It would have been expensive, but at least construction of the project could finally get underway.
But if the bird doesn’t return, the project must be suspended. Spies has to wait a minimum of five years to see if the creature has plans for the nest after all. Which means the wind park could finally be build in 2024, fully 12 years after the project got underway.
Silly Germans. Does it really matter what they do about green energy? Within a generation the only people inhabiting those lands will be Middle Eastern men with their multiple families who will cut down the woods for fuel and kill all wildlife for food.
Just like the Adani Black-throated Finch
Haha this is insane but somehow satisfying. If only the Germans had a word for it like we would say – schadenfreude.
In Britain they seem to give those sort of concerns a pass, even the RSPB approves of wind turbines even though they kill large numbers of birds every year.
https://www.spectator.co.uk/2013/09/the-rspb-is-fighting-for-wind-turbines-the-birds-can-fend-for-themselves/
This is funny, but it’s also a tremendous blessing. I know that part of Germany well, including the lightly populated areas back up in the hills. It’s peaceful, bucolic, beautiful, and of course conservative. By infesting this region with hideous noisy bird-killing wind turbine eyesores, these wretched watermelon scum really give themselves away. They started as a cat’s-paw for the Soviets and never gave a rat’s about the environment, which has always been just a tactic. Anybody wishing a field of wind turbines upon his region deserves to be hung from one of the things
It is tempting to think that those Red Kite may be the spirits of some of those slaughtered by the Nationalist Socialists at Auschwitz and elsewhere, come back for a spot of vengeance on their tormentors.
What goes around, comes around.
Lawfare funded by OPM , a weapon of the fascist left used a lot in the West ,but these things work both way s comrades . I would make fake nests and spread imaginary sightings, take a leaf ou of the alinsky book of lies . Also you could plant rare flora and fauna there , make sure the bastards never build the crap scam project ,drain their finances in law fees ,they probably stole them anyway.
You would have to have a heart of stone not to laugh. A nuclear power plant would be cleaner, quieter, take up less room, slaughter no wildlife and most importantly of all actually produce reliable power. Unfortunately Germany’s well known geo-instability and high risk of tsunamis caused Merkel to shut them down.