If ever asked who does TAFKAS look to for intellectual inspiration, in the top 5 is always Nassim Taleb. Always. Taleb of the black swan and skin in the game.

It’s not on Youtube so the video can’t be embedded, but watch this interview with Taleb here.

His views on entrepreneurship, risk and government are always insightful and particularly so here.

On his point about jobs and wealth creation being about taking risks, failure and sharing of the pain, consider that when you vote on Saturday.

The administrative state has not only taxed entrepreneurship to near oblivion in Australia, but have build a regulatory edifice that seeks to de-risk the economy. It’s as if they want to turn the entire Australian economy into the public service. Oh wait.