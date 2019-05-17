Going for broke

Posted on 11:26 am, May 17, 2019 by Steve Kates

Labor began the campaign with a kind of certainty that has now evaporated. And because they felt so certain, they were almost actually truthful about the kinds of things they would do. They would import more voting herds irrespective of the effect on our cities and the economy. They would pursue a green agenda to the very last measure of stupidity. They would waste even more money and more prodigiously than in the past. They believe the millennial vote will outweigh the effect on retirees whose incomes may be savaged.

This is a pivotal election. Either Labor finds there are limits by losing the election when they thought it was all in hand, or they win and become a modern version of Whitlam.

  1. Bad Samaritan
    #3014471, posted on May 17, 2019 at 11:31 am

    If you haven’t bought a good amount of gold and stashed it….do so ASAP. Some in smaller ingots, but the main amount in big bars. Hide it somewhere safe, but spread out..

    Nothing more to say.

  2. The Quiet Farmer
    #3014472, posted on May 17, 2019 at 11:36 am

    First they came for the gold?

  3. Maxie
    #3014474, posted on May 17, 2019 at 11:39 am

    We finally get to see if the dumbing down of Australia has been successful. Who wins, the lifters or the leaners? I believe if the leaners win free enterprise and reward for effort are finished. On the positive side we wont have any more cyclones or droughts and the Barrier Reef will now survive. What a man is Bill.

  4. Mark M
    #3014489, posted on May 17, 2019 at 11:53 am

    I, for one, welcome Bill and his new climate overlords, and, I am preparing for a stable climate as we speak.

    All that sunshine and sea breezes, the end of sea level rise …

