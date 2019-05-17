Nutters of our time

Posted on 7:09 am, May 17, 2019 by Rafe Champion

We need a Gary Larson for this. Religious nutters who walked the streets with placards proclaiming The End of the World is Nigh used to be standard figures of fun and a common theme for cartoonists. Now the prophets fly first class around the world and spread the message in every vehicle from the scientific literature to social media.

One Response to Nutters of our time

  1. iggie
    #3014257, posted on May 17, 2019 at 7:29 am

    An updated placard slogan for the warmists: ‘The world is Nye”. Another Bill.

