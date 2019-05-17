Trust the greed of the trade unions.

Accidentally doing a good turn for once.

In Queensland, a rule from left field, or more specifically from the Electrical Trades Union, means that no one is too sure when the next solar farm might begin construction. The new rules introduced this week by the Queensland Labor government, at the urging of the ETU, mean that only licensed electricians can do much of the installation work, and it has stunned the industry.

Developers and the clean energy industry describe the new rules as a joke and a farce. Even the Master Electricians say it is impractical and should be dumped.

It is generally agreed that the new rules will bring new investment to a halt, cause delays (because it will be so hard to find that many electricians willing to do manual labour), and increase costs. Some installers that specialise in large scale rooftop installations fear that business will dry up altother.