Arise and greet the New Dawn with cheerful song. Comrades

Anyway before Bill and Chris redistribute the last of your meagre savings for the benefit of needy childcare workers, CFMEU girls holding stop go signs and retired politicians, get your tickets to the Friedman Conference.

And if you really want to sing, here are some songs. Among them the ALP Anthem

Australians all, please just forget

We’re floating in a sea of debt;

In spite of what it may appear,

It wasn’t us who got us here.

So, if we’re clumsy with your cash,

It’s ‘cos we love to share;

We’re union born and union bred,

We’re strong in arm and weak in head,

And if you think that’s thuggery –

Then you can go to buggery.