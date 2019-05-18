Election 2019

Posted on 5:30 pm, May 18, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
83 Responses to Election 2019

  1. Fleeced
    #3015982, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:32 pm

    A brthday thread, for me!

  2. m0nty
    #3015986, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:33 pm

    As Benny Hill would have said, “Werrcome to the election thread.”

  3. Dr Fred Lenin
    #3015988, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    HappycBirdie Fleeced , hope you enjoy many more =

  4. Fleeced
    #3015991, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    Last week, Shorten was Gough. Yesterday, he was Hawke. Next week, he’ll be Rudd and Gillard.

  5. mh
    #3015994, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    Any exit polling predictions yet?

  6. Indolent
    #3015998, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    Any exit polling predictions yet?

    52/48 to Labor, on both Channel 9 and Sky. As was pointed that, this does not reflect all the prepolls.

  7. Fleeced
    #3016002, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:44 pm

    Thanks, Fred.

    Not much of a pressie if Shorten gets in, but I’m trying to look for silver linings. Here’s a wish list:

    * Shorten loses
    * Duncan Spender of LDP wins a senate seat
    * Another LDP candidate wins a senate seat
    * SHY loses her senate seat
    * Libs gain Lyndsay
    * Warren Mundine wins Gilmore
    * The Greens don’t hold balance of power

    If I don’t get anything on that list, I’ll be upset (I don’t expect to get everything).

  8. JC
    #3016005, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    Exit polls are bullshit. It may be 52/48 but I would trust the exit polls.

  9. Exit Stage Right
    #3016006, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    “Any exit polling predictions yet?”

    Alan Jones can’t see 76 seats for Labor.
    Bookies have LNP at 8-1.

  10. Scott Osmond
    #3016009, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    Sadly, “none of the above” was on my ballot. It was a choice of who would do the least damage. Quite a number of people I spoke to had a similar strategy.

  11. John Comnenus
    #3016010, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    Apparently LNP were strongly up in pre polls and on the day exit polls are 52-48 to ALP. I’m calling a hung parliament.

  12. JC
    #3016011, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    The libs have to be at least 2 points ahead for the AEC effect. The AEC will always find a way of giving the Liars that spread in their favor. So libs can’t win unless they are ahead by 4.

  13. Armadillo
    #3016012, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    As Benny Hill would have said, “Werrcome to the election thread.”

    mOnts is just here to gloat and bask in the glory.

    I’m with him. Let’s hope it’s a bloodbath for the Liberals. Half the party are borderline Labor candidates, the other half are full on green loons.

    Don’t be surprised if the message from the party “wash up” is that they didn’t “go left enough”.

  14. JC
    #3016013, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    John C

    If it’s a hung parliament who are the likely indeps and where would they head?

  15. Pedro the Ignorant
    #3016015, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    Beer in the fridge, plenty of potato chips, wood fire laid, two TVs and remotes standing by.

    Sky and ABC are the priority TV channels for 6.00pm AEST.

    Let the Games begin!

  16. Fleeced
    #3016017, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    Sportsbet offering $7.50 for Coalition now. Alas, no place bets available 😉

  17. Eyrie
    #3016018, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    The cat is in the box. We just haven’t looked yet.

  18. mh
    #3016019, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    Alan Jones can’t see 76 seats for Labor.

    It’s all over then. Labor will bolt in.

  19. Harlequin Decline
    #3016020, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    We left it to the last minute but finally got off our arses and voted .

    We’re in Warringah so in the HoR put Mr Rabbit no. 1 on the basis he is sort of conservative and the Libs need to know they should veer right, not left. The fraud Steggal and odious Greens shoveled into the last 2 places.

    In the Senate AC in the top 2 then assorted rabble that would add significant impedance to any legislation making it that far.

  20. John Comnenus
    #3016022, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:55 pm

    Well there will be Bandt and Wilkie and Katter as a minimum. Libs need to find about 75 seats and then mark Katter the minister for nuclear power.

  21. Tel
    #3016023, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:55 pm

    The only interesting part of this outcome is how the minor parties do in the Senate and how much influence Clive Palmer can buy with his winnings from the recent stoush against China.

    Both of the major parties are planning to spend us into oblivion … there remains some question how quickly that happens, but you can plan for it sooner or later.

  22. Fleeced
    #3016024, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    Don’t be surprised if the message from the party “wash up” is that they didn’t “go left enough”.

    They always conclude that, no matter what happens.

    But yeah, “we need a climate policy” will be the big one.

  23. John Comnenus
    #3016025, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    Harlequin – what was the feel in Warringah?

  24. EvilElvis
    #3016026, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    Manned a booth in WA for AC this morning, safe liberal territory and I’d say will remain so. Funnily enough my worst blow offs were from older female liberal voters. Control your bints, gentleman!

  25. Armadillo
    #3016027, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    Good to see the Australian Conservatives manning a few booths in the New England for the Senate.

    Hopefully Riccardo might get a few votes.

  26. mh
    #3016028, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    It will be a good night for the Greens.

  27. Fisky
    #3016029, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    Exit polls always lean ALP. Abbott was only up about 4 points on Rudd but whacked him by 7.

  28. JC
    #3016030, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    Fuck I hope Sharma wins even if the Libs lose. I can’t stand that Phelps.

  29. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3016031, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    Put this up an hour ago on the Open Thread, but copying it here.

    My election day –
    Sharma vs Phelps. We’ve just come back from our 9.00 till 4.00 stint on the hustings for the Australian Conservatives. Phelps had better luck at the booth I was working than in the glorious piece of Twitter above. Wore my white Aust Cons hat, my pigtails and my Conservatives shirt and was surprisingly taken for the youth vote!! No other conservatives around in this electorate handing out on any booth, except for Hairy and me. Maybe one or two turned up at other booths, but it didn’t seem like it – Hairy was doing sterling work at Rose Bay School. We dropped the Aust Cons double corflutes at five different booths, tied together with plastic ties hastily this morning, me wielding the scissors to make the hole and pull the ties tightish so the edifice would stand, and Hairy holding it all upright for me to do so.

    Best part of the day for me was when early on I bowled into the local Scout Hall next to Star of the Sea Church and put up my Conservatives’ excellent “Sick of the Greens?” poster – the top part is all sickly green and horrible with a backdrop of megaphoning loonies, and the bottom part is a crisp ‘vote Conservatives’ message. These should be kept for other occasions, imho. I absolutely loved standing my poster right in the middle of a nest of Green ones! Talk about a great feeling of resistance and up yours to them. Photographed it to dare them to try to move it. Hairy ran checks on our stuff in various booths through the day.

    Strong Liberal vote in my booth, but about 1 in 4 were for Phelps and I expect she will do even better in the inner city areas of greendom. The Greens were struggling in spite of heaps of helpers. Phelps had about eight people doing shifts, always at least five there for her, and she turned up to be gracious for about an hour and get some votes. She wears expensive lezzo shoes and tight lizard look pants. I managed to get Conservative Senate HTV’s into the hands of a lot of people clutching Sharma’s HTV’s, saying Sharma in the Reps and Conservatives in the Senate. At least it got the name known and probably remembered, even though the mood was Sharma Shama. I’m glad to have helped make a Conservative presence at least, so I can look the future in the face and say I tried.

    Chatted to lotsa people, especially those handing out for Get Up, Greens, Labor, and some Libs too. There’s always a sort of bonhomie on the day as we all circle waving HTV’s as another victim approaches. Hairy won’t talk to Get Up at all and thinks I am insane to even try. I do it because I really like to know who they are and what they think. A lot of them are just dupes, the worried-well, concerned about something they know very little about. I gently and occasionally put them straight on a couple of things, but without risking the fragile friendships. I think it does some of them good to see that someone they can actually relate to holds some very very different views to theirs. Most live in bubbles. 🙂

    We’ll be running the Cat tonight as well as two televisions. Will drop in if possible.
    Heading for a quick revival bubble bath now.
    Hairy just driven off to pick up all our corflutes and HTV’s before the cut off time of 6pm.

  30. JC
    #3016032, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    Fisky
    #3016029, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    Exit polls always lean ALP. Abbott was only up about 4 points on Rudd but whacked him by 7.

    If your assertion holds then the Libs win, right?

  31. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3016033, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    Richard Ferguson
    38 MINUTES AGO | 5.20pm
    Exit poll boost for Labor

    The first exit poll of Election Night 2019 is in and it’s Labor 52 per cent to Coalition 48 per cent.

    The Channel Nine/Galaxy exit poll is recording a 13-seat win for Bill Shorten with big gains in Victoria.

    The poll has recorded health, education and climate change as the big issues for voters.

    As always, take exit polls with a grain of salt. But Labor strategists will be slightly buoyed by this result.

    Breaking, from the Oz.

  32. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3016034, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    If Stumpy walks onto the victory podium and declares he will “Govern for all Australians,” his first lie as PM will be in the bag.

  33. Fisky
    #3016035, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    Nope. Best case for Libs is hung parliament.

  34. Des Deskperson
    #3016036, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    I was exit polled just now by telephone, I didn’t get the name of the company, but it wasn’t Galaxy’.

    Fairly simple: was my first vote Lib/ ALP /Greens /other in (a) the reps and (b) the Senate?

    Then, gender and age group.

  35. Fisky
    #3016037, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    If Libs get 75 seats, Labor will form government. Every independent is a Labor stooge including Katter.

  36. JC
    #3016038, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    Monst

    Who do you think will win. Like, what’s your prediction here? Stump up fella.

  37. Speedbox
    #3016040, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:02 pm

    Evening all.

    Although I think the Liars will win the HoR, I hope for a Senate that is flush with others such as Anning, AC’s, Rise Up, CD’s and assorted other conservatives to thwart the worst of the Liar’s promises.

    If Tits can cobble together any kind of alliance with the socialists, we are truly finished.

  38. Armadillo
    #3016041, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    Sportsbet offering $7.50 for Coalition now. Alas, no place bets available 😉

    Cheeky pricks. The true odds are about 100/1. No one is going to buy that, unless it’s for $1

    $7.50 and you might get some idiot who throws a hundred on them.

  39. John Comnenus
    #3016042, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    My top is that Monster will be in tears by 10

  40. min
    #3016043, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    Would not be surprised if there are boat loads of people waiting for a cruise to leave tomorrow if Labor wins.

  41. Turtle of WA
    #3016044, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    Evening. This country is doomed.

  42. JC
    #3016045, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    John C

    I want to predict Liars win, so it would a dead cert for the libs.

  43. Habib
    #3016046, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    Watching the ABC, wall-to-wall marxist idiots, featuring Scrotum Head. All the rest are similarly configured, but I’m paying for these fuckers, and they’ll have a much bigger toys from the cot episode if Tits goes tits up. Lotsa beer on hand.

    Wore my LDP shirt to the Ascot booth to piss off the Greens.

  44. Fisky
    #3016047, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    Suspect ALP will beat the Libs by about 9 seats…

  46. Tom
    #3016051, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    With all the pre-polls (25%) and postals, the result probably won’t be known for 2-3 weeks. Exit polls always reflect what the left and their excitable TV networks would like to happen.

  47. DrBeauGan
    #3016053, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    The poll has recorded health, education and climate change as the big issues for voters.

    If true, we’re phukt.

  48. JC
    #3016054, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    What’s with Annabelle Crabb and those ridiculous red specs. She looks like a horror show.

  49. Nick
    #3016055, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    Whatever the result, you can be sure that if Labor win by even the smallest amount, the ABC will be trilling about their mandate.

  50. Nick
    #3016057, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    What channel has the best panel ?

  51. Harlequin Decline
    #3016059, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    John,

    In Warringah Steggall has been flooding the place with posters and stickers displaying all sorts of crap like ‘Vote Tony Out’ , ‘The Climate has Changed, Tony Hasn’t’ and so on.

    4WD’s with ‘Stop Adani’ and “Vote Tony out’ seen cruising around with drivers oblivious to the irony.

    Many groups of middle aged or older women placed at roundabouts shaking Steggall signs at all and sundry . Significant resources have been committed to her campaign.

    However a good number of Liberal posters with volunteers out and about the last week or so.

    She may get in on the middle aged female vote plus the voters who don’t care one way or the other but she has given many people the shits with the over the top displays so my view is that Tony may just hang on.

  52. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3016060, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    The left are willing to abuse democracy, for them its all about power by any means. If that means importing millions of m usloids, chicoms and punjabs to gain power then so be it. They have no respect for the country, for its citizens, the only thing they worship is power. The left has no legitimate right to be a political party due to its treasonous behaviour.

  53. candy
    #3016062, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    Still think it will be very close. Scott Morrison has campaigned fantastically (though I don’t like him much).

    Climate change seems a big issue. Just because it seems a pointless issue with policies that send power bills up doesn’t mean a lot of people rate it highly, especially the younger voters.
    I don’t know why but I find it hard to see Shorten lasting even if elected.

  54. Speedbox
    #3016063, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    My local booth had quite a few ‘Stop Adani” and Greens dopes milling around.

    So glad I proudly wore one of my mining polo shirts that had the embroidered name of the company on the front and a mining message on the back. Walked slowly past this group and made eye contact with each of them as I did so. Not a word was offered.

  55. John Comnenus
    #3016064, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    Having a Democracy cigar and whiskey with my son and some of his mates who cast their first votes today. A bunch voted Libs.

  56. Leigh Lowe
    #3016065, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    Sportsbet offering $7.50 for Coalition now. 

    Sorry, but I don’t buy the mantra that “bookies always get it right”.
    All it indicates is low info punters reflecting what the breakfast TV ladies tell them.

  57. Armadillo
    #3016067, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    What channel has the best panel ?

    Any suggestions, please provide linky.

    Every TV set in my house got dumped on the roadside after the last RGR fiasco.

  58. John Comnenus
    #3016068, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    I hope you are right Harlequin

  60. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3016070, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    Watching the ABC, wall-to-wall marxist idiots, featuring Scrotum Head.

    I am amused that the ABC has three wymminses, a butch lesbian and Arfur as their panel.
    Already my PC bingo card is showing signs of strain.
    Annabel Crabb seems to be morphing into Dame Edna.

  61. JC
    #3016072, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    It’s a chamber of horrors, Bruce

  62. Anthony
    #3016073, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:18 pm

    Fleeced
    #3015991, posted on May 18, 2019 at 5:36 pm
    Last week, Shorten was Gough. Yesterday, he was Hawke. Next week, he’ll be Rudd and Gillard.

    So sad, so true.

  63. Pete of Perth
    #3016075, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    Is Plumbers pm yet?

  65. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3016078, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    Watching the ABC, wall-to-wall marxist idiots, featuring Scrotum Head. All the rest are similarly configured, but I’m paying for these fuckers,

    A court card missing from the pack. Where’s Red Kez?

  66. Pedro the Ignorant
    #3016079, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    Paul Murray has been in a good paddock.

    Didn’t realise he was so fat.

    Alan Jones wearing a lime green suit FFS and ranting about preferential voting.

    Freak show

  67. nb
    #3016081, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    JC #3016054, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:10 pm
    ‘What’s with Annabelle Crabb and those ridiculous red specs.’
    She views the world through those red glasses.
    But, of course, there is no bias at the ABC.

    candy #3016062, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:14 pm
    ‘I don’t know why but I find it hard to see Shorten lasting even if elected.’
    Same here.

  68. Turtle of WA
    #3016083, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    The greens and socialist alliance how-to-voters were standing together at my local booth. I explained that they were doing a great job of demonstrating the watermelon effect.

  69. TBH
    #3016084, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:27 pm

    The first portent of doom was the lack of democracy sausages at my local polling place. Not good. By rights Labor should romp this in, but because they’ve got that slimy nutcase Shorten as leader it will be a bit closer. Morrison has done very well for mine and if he had anyone decent in his team and there hadn’t been the preceding years turmoil and backstabbing he’d be in with a decent chance here.

    The best hope is for a hostile Senate to hold back the worst urges of the ALP and Greens.

  70. Tel
    #3016086, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:28 pm

    The poll has recorded health, education and climate change as the big issues for voters.

    Any poll claiming that is complete bollox. The voters always think mostly about their wallets … and a little bit about personality. Climate change is old hat now hardly anyone cares anymore.

  71. Armadillo
    #3016087, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    All it indicates is low info punters reflecting what the breakfast TV ladies tell them.

    LL has a point. We only “build a book”, guided by what the punters think.

    However, I don’t see too many vegan or climate change warriors as punters. The serious/non-political money says that the Liberals are going to get flogged. Trust me. Serious punters have no feelings. None. The capitalist pigs.

  72. EvilElvis
    #3016088, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    She looks like a horror show.

    The sort of horror show I want to be in, rawwwwrrr!

    Purely for er, um, reeducation and conversion to the ‘right’, er, purposes…

  73. Elderly White Man From Skipton
    #3016090, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    My mates tell me we may lose Higgins and have lost Flinders, Warringah, Cowper and Farrer. So it is likely that Labor will have a comfortable majority. But no one is confident of the polling because the pre-poll is so large. My own instinct is that a lot of people made up their minds early and it’s not a good thing. But I guess many here will be pleased to see the Liberals lose.

  74. nb
    #3016091, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    Tel #3016086, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:28 pm
    ‘Climate change is old hat now hardly anyone cares anymore.’
    One survey will tell you the issue has dropped off the list of the top 25 things that concern the electorate.
    The next survey will tell you that 75% of people want urgent action on climate change.

  75. Kae
    #3016092, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    Ihope we aren’t screwed, and the polls have mostly been of the left.

  76. Tom
    #3016093, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    Hawke’s death on Thursday reminds me of Hurricane Sandy, which gifted Obama 48 hours of uninterrupted media promotion in 2012 and saved America from Mitt Romney.

  77. The Beer Whisperer
    #3016094, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    We should have “Name drop lotto” for all the times Hawkie gets mentioned.

  78. Kae
    #3016095, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:34 pm

    Fleeced
    I can’t tell you how disappointed I was one birthday near an election. September.

    Dreadful.

  79. Pedro the Ignorant
    #3016096, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    Pundits claiming that Phelps is blitzing it in Warringah with 0.15% of the vote counted.

    My Tv is at risk of a lump of firewood going through it if this shit keeps up.

  80. Eyrie
    #3016097, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    “Pundits claiming that Phelps is blitzing it in Warringah”
    ???wrong electorate.

  81. Pedro the Ignorant
    #3016098, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    Wentworth not Warringah. Mea Culpa.

  82. mh
    #3016099, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    A very narrow win for Labor rather than the expected moderate win will be a good result, as there will be a lot or resentment from within Labor ranks. Then Shorten will get knifed one year out from the next election.

  83. None
    #3016100, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    The Australian Taxation Office will monitor donations given to Israel Folau’s church in a bid to ensure the money isn’t used to fund his expected legal challenge against Rugby Australia’s termination of his $4 million contract.

    off topic but one needs to understand our public sector

