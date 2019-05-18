Liberty Quote
Conservatives are not necessarily stupid, but most stupid people are conservatives.— J. S. Mill
-
Recent Comments
- None on Election 2019
- mh on Election 2019
- Pedro the Ignorant on Election 2019
- Eyrie on Election 2019
- Pedro the Ignorant on Election 2019
- Kae on Election 2019
- The Beer Whisperer on Election 2019
- Tom on Election 2019
- Kae on Election 2019
- nb on Election 2019
- Elderly White Man From Skipton on Election 2019
- min on Open Forum: May 18, 2019
- EvilElvis on Election 2019
- Armadillo on Election 2019
- Tel on Election 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: May 18, 2019
- TBH on Election 2019
- Turtle of WA on Election 2019
- cohenite on Open Forum: May 18, 2019
- nb on Election 2019
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Open Forum: May 18, 2019
- Pedro the Ignorant on Election 2019
- Geriatric Mayfly on Election 2019
- Pete of Perth on Election 2019
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: May 18, 2019
- Pete of Perth on Election 2019
- John Constantine on Open Forum: May 18, 2019
- Anthony on Election 2019
- JC on Election 2019
- Empire 5:5 on Open Forum: May 18, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Election 2019
- Arise and greet the New Dawn with cheerful song. Comrades
- Open Forum: May 18, 2019
- It’s not class warfare, it’s pig ignorance
- Australia 2.0
- Trust the greed of the trade unions.
- Going for broke
- Is sanity infectious? Will Indonesia follow Brazil?
- Nutters of our time
- Bob Hawke RIP
- Dim bulbs
- Skin in the game
- Green energy runs into green lawfare
- An outbreak of climate sanity in Brazil.
- Memo to Bill Shorten. Recycling lithium batteries
- Conservative voting cards
- What does it cost for firms to report on emissions and other carbon mitigation regulations?
- The looming ecological crisis of renewable energy
- Soak the poor
- Friedman 2019
- Farage surges approaching EU elections
- War zones
- Aynsley Kellow on the ALP plan for energy poverty
- The Australia Institute’s Advice – Soak the Rich
- History rhymes
- Election promises: eating the seed corn that generates sustained economic growth
- Early risers and climate alarm
- The whether vane has shifted
- Q&A Forum: May 13, 2019
- Alan Carlin still at work
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Election 2019
This entry was posted in 2019 election, Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
A brthday thread, for me!
As Benny Hill would have said, “Werrcome to the election thread.”
HappycBirdie Fleeced , hope you enjoy many more =
Last week, Shorten was Gough. Yesterday, he was Hawke. Next week, he’ll be Rudd and Gillard.
Any exit polling predictions yet?
52/48 to Labor, on both Channel 9 and Sky. As was pointed that, this does not reflect all the prepolls.
Thanks, Fred.
Not much of a pressie if Shorten gets in, but I’m trying to look for silver linings. Here’s a wish list:
* Shorten loses
* Duncan Spender of LDP wins a senate seat
* Another LDP candidate wins a senate seat
* SHY loses her senate seat
* Libs gain Lyndsay
* Warren Mundine wins Gilmore
* The Greens don’t hold balance of power
If I don’t get anything on that list, I’ll be upset (I don’t expect to get everything).
Exit polls are bullshit. It may be 52/48 but I would trust the exit polls.
“Any exit polling predictions yet?”
Alan Jones can’t see 76 seats for Labor.
Bookies have LNP at 8-1.
Sadly, “none of the above” was on my ballot. It was a choice of who would do the least damage. Quite a number of people I spoke to had a similar strategy.
Apparently LNP were strongly up in pre polls and on the day exit polls are 52-48 to ALP. I’m calling a hung parliament.
The libs have to be at least 2 points ahead for the AEC effect. The AEC will always find a way of giving the Liars that spread in their favor. So libs can’t win unless they are ahead by 4.
mOnts is just here to gloat and bask in the glory.
I’m with him. Let’s hope it’s a bloodbath for the Liberals. Half the party are borderline Labor candidates, the other half are full on green loons.
Don’t be surprised if the message from the party “wash up” is that they didn’t “go left enough”.
John C
If it’s a hung parliament who are the likely indeps and where would they head?
Beer in the fridge, plenty of potato chips, wood fire laid, two TVs and remotes standing by.
Sky and ABC are the priority TV channels for 6.00pm AEST.
Let the Games begin!
Sportsbet offering $7.50 for Coalition now. Alas, no place bets available 😉
The cat is in the box. We just haven’t looked yet.
It’s all over then. Labor will bolt in.
We left it to the last minute but finally got off our arses and voted .
We’re in Warringah so in the HoR put Mr Rabbit no. 1 on the basis he is sort of conservative and the Libs need to know they should veer right, not left. The fraud Steggal and odious Greens shoveled into the last 2 places.
In the Senate AC in the top 2 then assorted rabble that would add significant impedance to any legislation making it that far.
Well there will be Bandt and Wilkie and Katter as a minimum. Libs need to find about 75 seats and then mark Katter the minister for nuclear power.
The only interesting part of this outcome is how the minor parties do in the Senate and how much influence Clive Palmer can buy with his winnings from the recent stoush against China.
Both of the major parties are planning to spend us into oblivion … there remains some question how quickly that happens, but you can plan for it sooner or later.
They always conclude that, no matter what happens.
But yeah, “we need a climate policy” will be the big one.
Harlequin – what was the feel in Warringah?
Manned a booth in WA for AC this morning, safe liberal territory and I’d say will remain so. Funnily enough my worst blow offs were from older female liberal voters. Control your bints, gentleman!
Good to see the Australian Conservatives manning a few booths in the New England for the Senate.
Hopefully Riccardo might get a few votes.
It will be a good night for the Greens.
Exit polls always lean ALP. Abbott was only up about 4 points on Rudd but whacked him by 7.
Fuck I hope Sharma wins even if the Libs lose. I can’t stand that Phelps.
Put this up an hour ago on the Open Thread, but copying it here.
My election day –
Sharma vs Phelps. We’ve just come back from our 9.00 till 4.00 stint on the hustings for the Australian Conservatives. Phelps had better luck at the booth I was working than in the glorious piece of Twitter above. Wore my white Aust Cons hat, my pigtails and my Conservatives shirt and was surprisingly taken for the youth vote!! No other conservatives around in this electorate handing out on any booth, except for Hairy and me. Maybe one or two turned up at other booths, but it didn’t seem like it – Hairy was doing sterling work at Rose Bay School. We dropped the Aust Cons double corflutes at five different booths, tied together with plastic ties hastily this morning, me wielding the scissors to make the hole and pull the ties tightish so the edifice would stand, and Hairy holding it all upright for me to do so.
Best part of the day for me was when early on I bowled into the local Scout Hall next to Star of the Sea Church and put up my Conservatives’ excellent “Sick of the Greens?” poster – the top part is all sickly green and horrible with a backdrop of megaphoning loonies, and the bottom part is a crisp ‘vote Conservatives’ message. These should be kept for other occasions, imho. I absolutely loved standing my poster right in the middle of a nest of Green ones! Talk about a great feeling of resistance and up yours to them. Photographed it to dare them to try to move it. Hairy ran checks on our stuff in various booths through the day.
Strong Liberal vote in my booth, but about 1 in 4 were for Phelps and I expect she will do even better in the inner city areas of greendom. The Greens were struggling in spite of heaps of helpers. Phelps had about eight people doing shifts, always at least five there for her, and she turned up to be gracious for about an hour and get some votes. She wears expensive lezzo shoes and tight lizard look pants. I managed to get Conservative Senate HTV’s into the hands of a lot of people clutching Sharma’s HTV’s, saying Sharma in the Reps and Conservatives in the Senate. At least it got the name known and probably remembered, even though the mood was Sharma Shama. I’m glad to have helped make a Conservative presence at least, so I can look the future in the face and say I tried.
Chatted to lotsa people, especially those handing out for Get Up, Greens, Labor, and some Libs too. There’s always a sort of bonhomie on the day as we all circle waving HTV’s as another victim approaches. Hairy won’t talk to Get Up at all and thinks I am insane to even try. I do it because I really like to know who they are and what they think. A lot of them are just dupes, the worried-well, concerned about something they know very little about. I gently and occasionally put them straight on a couple of things, but without risking the fragile friendships. I think it does some of them good to see that someone they can actually relate to holds some very very different views to theirs. Most live in bubbles. 🙂
We’ll be running the Cat tonight as well as two televisions. Will drop in if possible.
Heading for a quick revival bubble bath now.
Hairy just driven off to pick up all our corflutes and HTV’s before the cut off time of 6pm.
If your assertion holds then the Libs win, right?
Breaking, from the Oz.
If Stumpy walks onto the victory podium and declares he will “Govern for all Australians,” his first lie as PM will be in the bag.
Nope. Best case for Libs is hung parliament.
I was exit polled just now by telephone, I didn’t get the name of the company, but it wasn’t Galaxy’.
Fairly simple: was my first vote Lib/ ALP /Greens /other in (a) the reps and (b) the Senate?
Then, gender and age group.
If Libs get 75 seats, Labor will form government. Every independent is a Labor stooge including Katter.
Monst
Who do you think will win. Like, what’s your prediction here? Stump up fella.
Evening all.
Although I think the Liars will win the HoR, I hope for a Senate that is flush with others such as Anning, AC’s, Rise Up, CD’s and assorted other conservatives to thwart the worst of the Liar’s promises.
If Tits can cobble together any kind of alliance with the socialists, we are truly finished.
Cheeky pricks. The true odds are about 100/1. No one is going to buy that, unless it’s for $1
$7.50 and you might get some idiot who throws a hundred on them.
My top is that Monster will be in tears by 10
Would not be surprised if there are boat loads of people waiting for a cruise to leave tomorrow if Labor wins.
Evening. This country is doomed.
John C
I want to predict Liars win, so it would a dead cert for the libs.
Watching the ABC, wall-to-wall marxist idiots, featuring Scrotum Head. All the rest are similarly configured, but I’m paying for these fuckers, and they’ll have a much bigger toys from the cot episode if Tits goes tits up. Lotsa beer on hand.
Wore my LDP shirt to the Ascot booth to piss off the Greens.
Suspect ALP will beat the Libs by about 9 seats…
Monst
With all the pre-polls (25%) and postals, the result probably won’t be known for 2-3 weeks. Exit polls always reflect what the left and their excitable TV networks would like to happen.
If true, we’re phukt.
What’s with Annabelle Crabb and those ridiculous red specs. She looks like a horror show.
Whatever the result, you can be sure that if Labor win by even the smallest amount, the ABC will be trilling about their mandate.
What channel has the best panel ?
John,
In Warringah Steggall has been flooding the place with posters and stickers displaying all sorts of crap like ‘Vote Tony Out’ , ‘The Climate has Changed, Tony Hasn’t’ and so on.
4WD’s with ‘Stop Adani’ and “Vote Tony out’ seen cruising around with drivers oblivious to the irony.
Many groups of middle aged or older women placed at roundabouts shaking Steggall signs at all and sundry . Significant resources have been committed to her campaign.
However a good number of Liberal posters with volunteers out and about the last week or so.
She may get in on the middle aged female vote plus the voters who don’t care one way or the other but she has given many people the shits with the over the top displays so my view is that Tony may just hang on.
The left are willing to abuse democracy, for them its all about power by any means. If that means importing millions of m usloids, chicoms and punjabs to gain power then so be it. They have no respect for the country, for its citizens, the only thing they worship is power. The left has no legitimate right to be a political party due to its treasonous behaviour.
Still think it will be very close. Scott Morrison has campaigned fantastically (though I don’t like him much).
Climate change seems a big issue. Just because it seems a pointless issue with policies that send power bills up doesn’t mean a lot of people rate it highly, especially the younger voters.
I don’t know why but I find it hard to see Shorten lasting even if elected.
My local booth had quite a few ‘Stop Adani” and Greens dopes milling around.
So glad I proudly wore one of my mining polo shirts that had the embroidered name of the company on the front and a mining message on the back. Walked slowly past this group and made eye contact with each of them as I did so. Not a word was offered.
Having a Democracy cigar and whiskey with my son and some of his mates who cast their first votes today. A bunch voted Libs.
Sorry, but I don’t buy the mantra that “bookies always get it right”.
All it indicates is low info punters reflecting what the breakfast TV ladies tell them.
Any suggestions, please provide linky.
Every TV set in my house got dumped on the roadside after the last RGR fiasco.
I hope you are right Harlequin
Sky news
I am amused that the ABC has three wymminses, a butch lesbian and Arfur as their panel.
Already my PC bingo card is showing signs of strain.
Annabel Crabb seems to be morphing into Dame Edna.
It’s a chamber of horrors, Bruce
So sad, so true.
Is Plumbers pm yet?
Plibbers
Watching the ABC, wall-to-wall marxist idiots, featuring Scrotum Head. All the rest are similarly configured, but I’m paying for these fuckers,
A court card missing from the pack. Where’s Red Kez?
Paul Murray has been in a good paddock.
Didn’t realise he was so fat.
Alan Jones wearing a lime green suit FFS and ranting about preferential voting.
Freak show
JC #3016054, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:10 pm
‘What’s with Annabelle Crabb and those ridiculous red specs.’
She views the world through those red glasses.
But, of course, there is no bias at the ABC.
candy #3016062, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:14 pm
‘I don’t know why but I find it hard to see Shorten lasting even if elected.’
Same here.
The greens and socialist alliance how-to-voters were standing together at my local booth. I explained that they were doing a great job of demonstrating the watermelon effect.
The first portent of doom was the lack of democracy sausages at my local polling place. Not good. By rights Labor should romp this in, but because they’ve got that slimy nutcase Shorten as leader it will be a bit closer. Morrison has done very well for mine and if he had anyone decent in his team and there hadn’t been the preceding years turmoil and backstabbing he’d be in with a decent chance here.
The best hope is for a hostile Senate to hold back the worst urges of the ALP and Greens.
Any poll claiming that is complete bollox. The voters always think mostly about their wallets … and a little bit about personality. Climate change is old hat now hardly anyone cares anymore.
LL has a point. We only “build a book”, guided by what the punters think.
However, I don’t see too many vegan or climate change warriors as punters. The serious/non-political money says that the Liberals are going to get flogged. Trust me. Serious punters have no feelings. None. The capitalist pigs.
She looks like a horror show.
The sort of horror show I want to be in, rawwwwrrr!
Purely for er, um, reeducation and conversion to the ‘right’, er, purposes…
My mates tell me we may lose Higgins and have lost Flinders, Warringah, Cowper and Farrer. So it is likely that Labor will have a comfortable majority. But no one is confident of the polling because the pre-poll is so large. My own instinct is that a lot of people made up their minds early and it’s not a good thing. But I guess many here will be pleased to see the Liberals lose.
Tel #3016086, posted on May 18, 2019 at 6:28 pm
‘Climate change is old hat now hardly anyone cares anymore.’
One survey will tell you the issue has dropped off the list of the top 25 things that concern the electorate.
The next survey will tell you that 75% of people want urgent action on climate change.
Ihope we aren’t screwed, and the polls have mostly been of the left.
Hawke’s death on Thursday reminds me of Hurricane Sandy, which gifted Obama 48 hours of uninterrupted media promotion in 2012 and saved America from Mitt Romney.
We should have “Name drop lotto” for all the times Hawkie gets mentioned.
Fleeced
I can’t tell you how disappointed I was one birthday near an election. September.
Dreadful.
Pundits claiming that Phelps is blitzing it in Warringah with 0.15% of the vote counted.
My Tv is at risk of a lump of firewood going through it if this shit keeps up.
“Pundits claiming that Phelps is blitzing it in Warringah”
???wrong electorate.
Wentworth not Warringah. Mea Culpa.
A very narrow win for Labor rather than the expected moderate win will be a good result, as there will be a lot or resentment from within Labor ranks. Then Shorten will get knifed one year out from the next election.
off topic but one needs to understand our public sector