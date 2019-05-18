Open Forum: May 18, 2019

Posted on 12:01 am, May 18, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Open Forum: May 18, 2019

  1. mh
    #3015343, posted on May 18, 2019 at 12:04 am

    Make your vote count.

    Vote Fraser Anning.

  2. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3015347, posted on May 18, 2019 at 12:09 am

    Thoughts on voting for the Victorian senate.

    Following my original post in late April (took a bit of work to find, too, no thanks to Google or DuckDuckGo; Bing found it first try – yay for Micro$oft!), there’s been a lot of discussion about how to handle the senate. I haven’t taken the time to record and react to every response here, but these stood out:

    – Promote Fraser Anning’s party to #1: I did end up doing this. Thanks for the suggestion, Rabid Koala (Ref: #3001141, posted on April 30, 2019 at 4:27 pm )

    – The ABC’s Antony Green has a list of senate HTVs here (link takes you to Victoria, other states are a click away). Of particular interest is ALA (Now ‘Yellow Vests’ which have two HTVs listed: a top 6 and a full list. Like me, they put the Liberals 6 in their top 6 option, as a backstop, but around 14th in the full deal.

    Finally, Bruce’s assessment earlier today gives a slightly fuller perspective of parties standing in NSW. Between this, you should be able to form a reasonable Senate ballot.

    Earlier post, as it originally appeared:
    ____________________________

    Thoughts on voting for the Victorian senate. I see no compelling reason to go below the line this time, since I am happy for the ACs to get the ① and possibly state-sponsored funding in the ballot-paper order. After that, shall run through the minor parties that I think are okay on balance, and then backstop with the Liberals. Thoughts are largely mine, based on Cat thinking and a quick search of websites. Feel free to try and change my mind (or other Cats’, for that matter). I’ll probably hit the early voting booth tomorrow and get it out of the way. Would also be interested in Cats’ assessments of other states.

    14 A. Liberal/The Nationals Backstop. Vote may as well exhaust after this. Would favour the Nat (because Nat) and not Hume (because Turnbull) if going below the line, but cannot be bothered just for this.
    — B. Republican Party of Australia Some policies okay, but their headline one shall break something.
    — C. Socialist Equality Party Nope
    8 D. The Small Business Party In – seem true to their name.
    6 E. Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group) Conservative, if NSW-centric. Seems no national policy available. 😒
    13 F. United Australia Party Running interference. Hopefully they’ll defect on the first sitting day.
    7 G. Shooters, Fishers and Farmers In. Ricky Muir seems half sensible.
    — H. Climate Action! Immigration Action! Accountable Politicians! Flapping in the wind – tell me what you stand for if you want my vote.
    — I. Derryn Hinch’s Justice Party Veers too far left for me to make a sober recommendation.
    — J. Help End Marijuana Prohibition (HEMP) Party One-issue party. Perhaps that’s all they need, man.
    — K. Citizens Electoral Council Unreal!
    — L. Australian Democrats Might as well be greens.
    — M. Independents For Climate Action Now Greens.
    9 N. Liberal Democrats Happy with the principle of ‘libertarian until it breaks’, even I see it breaking at an earlier point than they do.
    — O. Secular Party of Australia “As secular humanists, we want to challenge the power and privilege of religious institutions in Australia.” Thanks, but no thanks.
    12 P. Labour DLP Fair. Still appears to be largely what the ALP should be.
    5 Q. Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Some good, some a bit loopy, but okay in the senate mix.
    — R. Pirate Party Arrrrr, no.
    — S. VOTEFLUX.ORG | Upgrade Democracy! Flapping in the wind – tell me what you stand for if you want my vote.
    — T. Australian Workers Party We already of other labour-orientated parties.
    — U. Animal Justice Party Way too left.
    — V. The Greens (VIC) Slime is also green (personal opinion).
    4 W. Rise Up Australia Party Conservative. Free speech.
    — X. Australian Labor Party Not on the current trajectory.
    11 Y. Sustainable Australia A curate’s egg.
    — Z. Tell me who you are, first.
    3 AA. Fraser Anning’s Conservative National Party Policy vibe a good fit for me.
    1 AB. Australian Conservatives Hope they’ve listened to Lizzie re HTVs.
    10 AC. The Great Australian Party OK. Rod Culleton’s party. Perhaps candidates shall defect to ONP…
    — AD. Health Australia Party Green tinge.
    2 AE. Yellow Vest Australia ALA with a new name. Okay.

    https://www.abc.net.au/dat/news/elections/federal/2019/guide/htv/VIC_HTV_YellowVest.jpg

    https://www.abc.net.au/news/elections/federal/2019/guide/senate-vic-htv/

  3. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3015348, posted on May 18, 2019 at 12:10 am

    Bruce’s senate assessment here:.

  5. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3015351, posted on May 18, 2019 at 12:12 am

    Rememeber, if you don’t want to go to Fleeced’s party tonight, there’s always this.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.