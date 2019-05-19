Australians all let us unite

I thought it was a 50-50 and so it has turned out. The Coalition was always in with a real chance, not that I wasn’t both thrilled and surprised on the night. Let me take you to the post of a couple of days back: Going for broke.
Labor began the campaign with a kind of certainty that has now evaporated. And because they felt so certain, they were almost actually truthful about the kinds of things they would do. They would import more voting herds irrespective of the effect on our cities and the economy. They would pursue a green agenda to the very last measure of stupidity. They would waste even more money and more prodigiously than in the past. They believe the millennial vote will outweigh the effect on retirees whose incomes may be savaged.
This is a pivotal election. Either Labor finds there are limits by losing the election when they thought it was all in hand, or they win and become a modern version of Whitlam.
The ALP was so certain the election was in the bag that they vastly over-reached that aside from their rustidons, ended up turning the country off completely. They underestimated Scott Morrison, they believed Turnbull and Son continuing to slag the Government represented the views of the Liberal Party generally, they were convinced about the universal appeal of climate change, they thought they could get away with plundering the elderly to transfer wealth to others. They thought they could get away with opening the borders. They went all in, and lost, big time.
I also think that Tony Abbott had it right when he said that the focus on his electorate distracted the ALP from its larger ambitions, but also that they thought that in bringing Tony down that this was a sign of a greater appeal than was warranted by the facts, as they are now revealed.
Meanwhile, Morrison ran a Donald Trump campaign, not in style since PDT is unique, but in the direction of his appeal. The Libs went after the deplorable vote, with their appeal to hard-working Australians who wish to get on by succeeding in their own worlds in their own way. And the give away at the end of Morrison’s speech last night was when he ended with, “God Bless, Australia”. He is our Donald Trump.
Oh please.
“God Bless, Australia”.
That was a great line. It was the perfect summary.
Abbott is now free from the contraints of party and parliament. It will be interesting to see what he chooses to do.
The LNP would have lost if Turnbull had still been PM. I think he did his best to white-ant the LNP (through his son). Can we call both BS and Turnbull Australia’s biggest losers?
No he didn’t go after the deplorable vote he went after the marginals with a big soft labour vote or else a big undecided. The god bless Australia was nice but I’ll believe me Scott Morrison is no Donald Trump. He folded faster than a Deckchair when he was pressed on the Israel Folau case and I doubt very much that he will do anything to upset the lovies it will be all climate change all the time for the next three years. Watch.
Let’s not go overboard.
The climate change stupidity will continue unabated and political correctness will still abound but at least my superannuation is safe for a few more years and the borders will remain shut! The lazy and the stupid are going to miss out on labor’s promised largess at my expense, at least for a while anyway. Morrison is no Trump but he is a much better alternative to what was on offer. Albo will be a different kettle of fish in three years time especially with the lessons learned by labor last night!
Agree Gary US Ambassador or better UK High Commissioner was what I thought yesterday – he’s actually very good on foreign policy – but on the other hand he and his wife might want to stay put near their daughters and he would be excellent in academia except that I think he’s more a doer and absolutely deadly if he went back to journalism
Tony Abbott for Governor General.
No wait Hurley he’s going to be governor general from tune and Governor Generals can’t really speak out on anything so maybe not rather not yet. Julie Bishop’s being such a b**** she must know that she’s not getting any fancy job.
No. Just NO.
His organization ran a sort of “Trump like strategy” targeting the seat that they knew they HAD to win.
There were some tiny hints of Trump like determination.
However, his fold on Folau and his lack of a firm position on the climate change nonsense are causes for concern.
Steady on Steve.
Scott Morrison IS NOT Donald Trump!
Whilst I am overjoyed that the Libs have scraped in, there is much work to be done to consolidate their position. Morro did indeed pull off a miracle, but he was helped every inch of the way by abysmal ALP policies that alienated everyone. Adani was a big factor plus the nil transparency with Labor policies and the lack of costings Labor was asking the voters to vote blind. And the major factor in all of this was the absence of Turnbull and The Stick and there poisonous undermining.
I am fearful that as a Turnbullite, Morrison may consider Malcolm for the US Ambassador vacancy. Plus he is on board with Climate Change which Australia just voted down. I am not convinced that he is made of tough enough stuff to lead Australia to the Promised Land.
Odd.
Haven’t heard anything about Russians yet.
When does it start?
Albo will be a different kettle of fish in three years time especially with the lessons learned by labor last night!
No sign they’ve learned anything so far.
I heard his speech on the way home from Lizzie’s place. I didn’t think he had it in him and I take my hat off to him for that performance.
One stirring speech in mood of intoxicating triumph does not lift him above the level of mediocrity. As the great coach Jack Ginbson said of a halfback who was looking good behind a superb pack of forwards “You could play Mickey Mouse there.”
They are still thrashing around looking for the best excuse.
My bet is on “it was Clive666.”