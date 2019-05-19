Decency and mediocrity trump mendacity and malevolence

Discuss.
-
A great night at Lizzie’s place!
Loved the ABC panel, like the US networks in their election. Lets hope some of it is saved on youtube.
Bit quite over here. Enjoy the victory, then get back to work, Australia needs you.
No, you’ve got it all wrong.
( I think dear Margot has promised that before. We can only hope)
.. but I go on.
Hope that the Libs will now understand that ‘climate change’ is not a winner except in a few inner city areas and just abandon the whole scam.
That they realise that poor local MP like Sophie Mirrabella can poison an electorate for years.
Forget the Russians, it was divine intervention.
Let’s see their ABC prosecute that one.
I didn’t watch any of the election coverage. I went straight to bed, depressed at what the morning would bring. Imagine my elation this morning when I checked the news!
Speaking of malevolence:
Why is the ATO “investigating” Folau’s church to make sure none of their money goes towards his defence?
How sad. Queenslanders voted for banks and not hospitals.
God Trumps Gaia.
Woke up to this! Hallelujah!
2KY interrupted the race coverage with the news.
Scott Morrison asked God to bless Australia.
He just has.
What is astonishing me is the building narrative that the ALP had the right policies, and the lesson for next time is to keep those policies and not tell the unwashed what those policies are, so they are free to implement whatever they want once in power. And then they wonder why the people hate the political class. Actually they don’t wonder, they don’t care.
For the LNP lesson is surely to build on policies that further expand their vote in the lifter states of Qld, NSW and WA. And work on showing the leaner states there is a better way.
Today, we spell redemption S-C-O-M-O…
How sad. Queenslanders voted for banks and not hospitals.
Queenslanders voted for jobs.