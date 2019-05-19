Decency and mediocrity trump mendacity and malevolence

Posted on 7:51 am, May 19, 2019 by Rafe Champion

Discuss.

15 Responses to Decency and mediocrity trump mendacity and malevolence

  1. Rafe Champion
    #3017832, posted on May 19, 2019 at 7:56 am

    A great night at Lizzie’s place!
    Loved the ABC panel, like the US networks in their election. Lets hope some of it is saved on youtube.

  2. The Quiet Farmer
    #3017837, posted on May 19, 2019 at 8:00 am

    Bit quite over here. Enjoy the victory, then get back to work, Australia needs you.

  3. duncanm
    #3017845, posted on May 19, 2019 at 8:06 am

    No, you’ve got it all wrong.

    Clementine Ford
    🧟‍♀️
    ‏Verified account @clementine_ford
    10h10 hours ago

    Thinking of my son and his little friends and crying over the climate destroyed, bullshit world Australian voters are determined to leave him.

    Margo Kingston
    💧
    ‏Verified account @margokingston1
    11h11 hours ago

    It is over. My idea of Australia is over. So be it. I’m retiring and having a life while it’s left. Did my best. Many, many people did too. We were wrong.

    ( I think dear Margot has promised that before. We can only hope)

    Nakkiah Lui
    ‏Verified account @nakkiahlui
    11h11 hours ago

    New Queensland tourism slogan: beautiful one day, sending Australia into a hellscape of xenophobia, sexism, classicism, populist cruelty and environmental diseaster as this country disappears into the water and destroys itself, the next #ausvotes

    Jane Caro
    ‏Verified account @JaneCaro
    23m23 minutes ago

    So much fun to wake to messages telling me that I am an absolute bitch who should leave the country. I guess this is Australia right now. Like so many others, I despair. Trump, Brexit, Scomo – while the planet disintegrates.

    Michael Pascoe
    ‏ @MichaelPascoe01
    10h10 hours ago

    So it turns out most Australians don’t give a damn about climate and the franking credit refund handout heads off towards $11 billion a year.

    .. but I go on.

  4. sfw
    #3017846, posted on May 19, 2019 at 8:07 am

    Hope that the Libs will now understand that ‘climate change’ is not a winner except in a few inner city areas and just abandon the whole scam.
    That they realise that poor local MP like Sophie Mirrabella can poison an electorate for years.

  5. Forester
    #3017848, posted on May 19, 2019 at 8:08 am

    Forget the Russians, it was divine intervention.

    Let’s see their ABC prosecute that one.

  6. Roberto
    #3017854, posted on May 19, 2019 at 8:12 am

    I didn’t watch any of the election coverage. I went straight to bed, depressed at what the morning would bring. Imagine my elation this morning when I checked the news!

  7. calli
    #3017865, posted on May 19, 2019 at 8:18 am

    Speaking of malevolence:

    Why is the ATO “investigating” Folau’s church to make sure none of their money goes towards his defence?

  8. Blair
    #3017873, posted on May 19, 2019 at 8:22 am

    How sad. Queenslanders voted for banks and not hospitals.

  9. egg_
    #3017879, posted on May 19, 2019 at 8:23 am

    God Trumps Gaia.

  10. Woolfe
    #3017892, posted on May 19, 2019 at 8:29 am

    Woke up to this! Hallelujah!

  11. stackja
    #3017899, posted on May 19, 2019 at 8:34 am

    2KY interrupted the race coverage with the news.

  12. Viva
    #3017907, posted on May 19, 2019 at 8:37 am

    Scott Morrison asked God to bless Australia.

    He just has.

  13. Entropy
    #3017911, posted on May 19, 2019 at 8:40 am

    What is astonishing me is the building narrative that the ALP had the right policies, and the lesson for next time is to keep those policies and not tell the unwashed what those policies are, so they are free to implement whatever they want once in power. And then they wonder why the people hate the political class. Actually they don’t wonder, they don’t care.

    For the LNP lesson is surely to build on policies that further expand their vote in the lifter states of Qld, NSW and WA. And work on showing the leaner states there is a better way.

  14. Perfidious Albino
    #3017913, posted on May 19, 2019 at 8:40 am

    Today, we spell redemption S-C-O-M-O…

  15. Roger
    #3017915, posted on May 19, 2019 at 8:41 am

    How sad. Queenslanders voted for banks and not hospitals.

    Queenslanders voted for jobs.

