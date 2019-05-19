Post Electionitis

Ok. TAFKAS is surprised by the the result of the election. Happy? Well for sure the a Morrison government will be 1,000 times better than a Shorten Government. But will a Morrison government be as good as it? Only time will answer that one. It will be interesting to see the response of the capital and property markets tomorrow.
What will happen to the Labor Party will be also interesting to watch. And one suspect that, everything else equal, the Coalition may win again next time.
The natural reaction to an electoral loss by a political party is to assess whether the policies were wrong or whether the messenger(s) was wrong, or both. Based on the comments thus far from Tanya Plibersek and Anthony Albanese, they seem to think the policies were right but the messenger (Bill Shorten) was wrong.
Whatever can be said of the Brendan Nelson opposition (post John Howard Government), they got the message about policy and did not get in the way when KRudd and co unwound Work Choices. Policy, shmolicy. The electorate had spoken.
And for all the mandate business from Shorten, Bowen and co, let’s see their response to Coalition legislation in the Senate.
But back to the ALP. It seems the (electoral) science is not settled for them. Might they be election deniers.
The very fact that Mr Tax (Bowen), Mr Spend (Albanese) and Mrs Spend Even More (Plibersek) have put up their hands for the ALP leadership suggests that there will not be a fundamental change of policy from the ALP. Not to mention, there will be those who will argue that the ALP’s policies did not gone far enough and that climate targets must be increased, immigration policies must be further increased and they tax and spend policies were not big enough.
It will be interesting to watch the ALP eat themselves from the inside out over the next period.
And oh yes. For everything else, it appears Derryn Hinch is gone so well done Victorians.
Pollsters were surprised.
‘AGW’ has poisoned politics.
MSM don’t help now. If ever.
MSM don’t report, they are .opinionated
MSM are rotten and corrupted from the inside and out. Who listens to those fukkers anyway?
The comrdes are in a cleft stick , do they go full retard on climate ,voteherd importation UN communist fascist globalism ,or actually read the old history of the party and beconme a labour party again . Another suggestion is dont announce your unpopular communist polices Just get elected then go for it and supress dissent .
They could amalgamate with the gangrenes as they are both bought and paidfor by the soros climate carpetbaggers and both hate prodctive workers who are only there to supply money so the elites can enjoy the standard of living they deserve for all that talking and scheming they do instead of working .
I alternated between Sky and the ABC telecasts and wow, what a difference. It was impossible to miss the abject lack of self-awareness in the ABC commentary. Then, the blame game began on the ABC. Everyone and anything was responsible – except the promoted policies of the ALP and the consequent cost to the nation.
To be honest, I thought the Liars would secure the HoR and I hoped for a recalcitrant Senate to mute the worst. Hopefully the Libs will achieve a majority and there will be sufficient conservative Senators to keep Morrison on the straight and narrow.