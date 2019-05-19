Post Electionitis

Ok. TAFKAS is surprised by the the result of the election. Happy? Well for sure the a Morrison government will be 1,000 times better than a Shorten Government. But will a Morrison government be as good as it? Only time will answer that one. It will be interesting to see the response of the capital and property markets tomorrow.

What will happen to the Labor Party will be also interesting to watch. And one suspect that, everything else equal, the Coalition may win again next time.

The natural reaction to an electoral loss by a political party is to assess whether the policies were wrong or whether the messenger(s) was wrong, or both. Based on the comments thus far from Tanya Plibersek and Anthony Albanese, they seem to think the policies were right but the messenger (Bill Shorten) was wrong.

Whatever can be said of the Brendan Nelson opposition (post John Howard Government), they got the message about policy and did not get in the way when KRudd and co unwound Work Choices. Policy, shmolicy. The electorate had spoken.

And for all the mandate business from Shorten, Bowen and co, let’s see their response to Coalition legislation in the Senate.

But back to the ALP. It seems the (electoral) science is not settled for them. Might they be election deniers.

The very fact that Mr Tax (Bowen), Mr Spend (Albanese) and Mrs Spend Even More (Plibersek) have put up their hands for the ALP leadership suggests that there will not be a fundamental change of policy from the ALP. Not to mention, there will be those who will argue that the ALP’s policies did not gone far enough and that climate targets must be increased, immigration policies must be further increased and they tax and spend policies were not big enough.

It will be interesting to watch the ALP eat themselves from the inside out over the next period.

And oh yes. For everything else, it appears Derryn Hinch is gone so well done Victorians.