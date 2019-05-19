Relive the glory

Posted on 2:10 pm, May 19, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

This entry was posted in 2019 election. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Relive the glory

  1. Crossie
    #3018620, posted on May 19, 2019 at 2:16 pm

    That thing is over eleven hours, almost longer than the election campaign, but worth it. I saw most of it last night and then fell asleep just as ScoMo was about to speak.

  2. stackja
    #3018642, posted on May 19, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    highlights or if you a Labor voter give them the lowlights :

    SCoMo won. BS lost. Pollsters lost. MSM lost.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.