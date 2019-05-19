Scomo urged to ask for advice from Jacinda to “start the healing”

Another one for the “you could not make it up” file.

Ms Wilkinson – a TV host and journalist – took to Ten Daily to slam the toxic culture of Australian politics and urged the re-elected prime minister to provide ‘real leadership’ with a ‘genuinely clear direction’.

In her letter, she writes that Australia is currently a broken-hearted nation due to the toxicity of the country’s politics.

She details the horrors of climate change and mental issues plaguing people across the country, homelessness, gender inequality and domestic violence.

‘Most of us now fear the kind of planet we are leaving behind for our kids and grandkids,’ she wrote.

The TV host begs Mr Morrison to look past economic politics and see what ‘true leadership with a united party’ can do in building a socially strong Australia.

Ms Wilkinson wished the prime minister luck with the next three years, finishing the letter with a nod to New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern, who was widely praised for her reaction to the Christchurch mosque attack.