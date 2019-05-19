Scomo urged to ask for advice from Jacinda to “start the healing”

Another one for the “you could not make it up” file.
Ms Wilkinson – a TV host and journalist – took to Ten Daily to slam the toxic culture of Australian politics and urged the re-elected prime minister to provide ‘real leadership’ with a ‘genuinely clear direction’.
In her letter, she writes that Australia is currently a broken-hearted nation due to the toxicity of the country’s politics.
She details the horrors of climate change and mental issues plaguing people across the country, homelessness, gender inequality and domestic violence.
‘Most of us now fear the kind of planet we are leaving behind for our kids and grandkids,’ she wrote.
The TV host begs Mr Morrison to look past economic politics and see what ‘true leadership with a united party’ can do in building a socially strong Australia.
Ms Wilkinson wished the prime minister luck with the next three years, finishing the letter with a nod to New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern, who was widely praised for her reaction to the Christchurch mosque attack.
Great comedy!
The media are poisonous, ignorant, entitled and arrogant.
Dunno why more people aren’t topping themselves …. I can barely function due to the threat of climate change
Wilkinson seems to shaping up to be just another in a Keating-esque conga-line of ratbag statists. Has she been trying out hubby’s collection of red bandanas?
Ronald Reagan put it succinctly:
The nine most frightening words?
“I’m from the government and I’m here to help”
Ardern is driving a deeply statist agenda in Un Zud and idiots here want to do the same on a much grander scale.
Ardern is a model leader? Thats why the Chinese bought and paid for her , they want her to sort out chairman xi ,shes prtty cheap I understand.
Ms Wilkinson its not the bloody goernments job to sort out your dysfunctional lives ,they have enough trouble sorting out their own dysfunctional lives .
Shes right aboutclimate change causing mental illness , havent met a believer yet who didnt have issues ,its ,time it as abolished for the mental health of a lot of people .and a huge reduction in imposts on working people .
Lisa, your husband dresses as a pirate. Every day. Scott cannot help you with that. You need to help yourself.
I was just reading the Daily Mail piece.
Straight to the comments.
And make sure you rank them by best rated.
Scotty would look hot in a hijab.
red lipstick and heels, numbers would have his first boner in a decade
And……………the election was only yesterday. Obviously shit for brains is a tradable commodity.
Now hang on.
I wear an Eyepatch occasionally to represent Pirates.
There is no shame in this.
Wearing a Bandana on your head to cover your noble Baldness however, unless you are a Latino or a gangbanger, is a mortal sin.
Has Ardern nominated for the Melbourne Cup yet?
Do Kiwi horses get any concessions like the Northern Hemisphere horses get ?
Mentally ill, but not in a funny Stimpy sort of way….
More of a “Funny Give Us All Your Guns Now” rather than a “Funny Ha Ha”.
Yeah, get Jaciiiinda’s advice, unless the victims are Christian, then she’ll have nothing to say… what is it that makes someone so conceited that they think they can try to dictate which issues are important the day after the country elected a guy who’s platform is different to your own pathetic groupthink?
Scomo urged to ask for advice from Jacinda to “start the healing”
As in; “heal Rover, heal….sit….good boy!