After the election, TAFKAS has a couple of questions:
- Which commentator and when will claim Clive Palmer spent $1 billion on the election? Thus far, TAFKAS has heard estimates of $50, $60, $70, $80 and $90 million.
- How long will it take for Bill Shorten to take a fat cat job at a big end of town organisation and to not pay his fair share of tax?
- Will Peter Fitzsimons bandanna be able to contain his brain when his head explodes?
- Will Paul Keating finally get the message about his economic policy prowess, as channeled through Chris Bowen, and finally ride off quietly into the sun set?
- How long before it becomes official Labor Party policy to criminalise criticisms of its policies and to seek to withdraw NewsCorps “social licence to operate”?
- Who will be the first Labor official to use the word “deplorables” in their explanation of the election results?
The leftist voteherd are the gullibles
You forgot Malcolm Turnbull. Australia’s biggest loser.
Question 6: Headline in today’s NinFax news – “Labor lost on a crusade for fairness – what does that say about us?” “Deplorables” can’t be far behind.
I’d also ask – Will the Libs understand that Labor lost the election more than the Libs won it? Will they learn that they have made a start at a new beginning but need a lot more policy work and fiscal control to sustain themselves? Will they abandon all ‘global warming’ policy and concentrate on creating the conditions for people to flourish through their own hard work and talent?
I think not.