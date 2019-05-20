Election night speeches

Posted on 1:52 pm, May 20, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

There were three important speeches on election night.

Tony Abbott

Bill Shorten

Scott Morrison

This entry was posted in 2019 election. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Election night speeches

  1. stackja
    #3019985, posted on May 20, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    TA was all class.
    Scomo was OK.
    BS was BS.

  2. Biota
    #3019992, posted on May 20, 2019 at 2:02 pm

    +1 Stack
    Great banner Sinc!

  3. Helen
    #3020002, posted on May 20, 2019 at 2:07 pm

    Tony bought me to tears, Bill sent me to sleep, Scott – I thought was at the league calling bingo.

  4. Eyrie
    #3020008, posted on May 20, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    I want a compilation of the ABC presenters best moments on Saturday night. We may have avoided a downhill sled ride to Venestralia.

  5. Botswana O'Hooligan
    #3020009, posted on May 20, 2019 at 2:16 pm

    Thanks for using the little Black Throat on the banner for they signify just how bloody stupid Labor and the Greens are. I used to trap those little blokes when I was a kid and sell them for 2/6 a pair because they were/are all over the place in Qld. depending on the grass seed cover.

  6. The Sheriff
    #3020017, posted on May 20, 2019 at 2:20 pm

    Nine Entertainment newspaper The Age has confirmed that the lingering Turdball termites in the partyroom are learning all the wrong lessons from Saturday night: https://www.theage.com.au/federal-election-2019/tony-abbott-under-fire-for-refusing-to-retire-before-warringah-defeat-20190519-p51p18.html

    Mr Abbott’s defeat has been welcomed by moderate MPs who believe it gives the Liberal Party and Prime Minister Scott Morrison a chance to move on without the presence of Mr Abbott and his long-time rival Malcolm Turnbull.

    One former colleague said Mr Abbott’s departure from federal politics would give relief from “culture war shit” and elevate the standing of moderate forces

    “There will be a much cleaner pathway on emissions reduction and energy policy. A lot of the new people elected have no interest in this culture war shit. It won’t be pushed by the new generation people.”

    These idiots seriously think that the Coalition should be peddling perverse shit like Safe Schools because Abbott lost. Do they really think that’s what motivated ONP and UAP preferences to back them in Queensland? Idiots.

  7. min
    #3020032, posted on May 20, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    BS had to read his ,he walkedup with notes

  8. Infidel Tiger
    #3020046, posted on May 20, 2019 at 2:39 pm

    One former colleague said Mr Abbott’s departure from federal politics would give relief from “culture war shit” and elevate the standing of moderate forces

    “There will be a much cleaner pathway on emissions reduction and energy policy. A lot of the new people elected have no interest in this culture war shit. It won’t be pushed by the new generation people.”

    These stories are invented out of whole cloth. Never happened.

    The climate worshiping queer brigade are now irrelevant. Abbott destroyed them all and cleared the pass for Morrison. The LNP is more conservative now than it was a week ago.

  9. mem
    #3020056, posted on May 20, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    For a moment there I thought the heading was Extinction Night Screeches …something to do with the birdies in the screenshot.

  10. Tim Neilson
    #3020086, posted on May 20, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    The climate worshiping queer brigade are now irrelevant. Abbott destroyed them all and cleared the pass for Morrison.

    The way Frydenberg is talking I’d have to express some reservations about that.

    The LNP is more conservative now than it was a week ago.

    Yes but that’s like saying Carlton looks more like a football team than they did last year.

    IT I hope your optimism is justified, and certainly recent events have given cause for hope.
    But don’t underestimate the propensity of the Liberals to interpret everything as a sign to go harder left.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.