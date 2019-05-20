Election night speeches

There were three important speeches on election night.
Tony Abbott
Bill Shorten
Scott Morrison
Yes, sure, Labor has stimulated the Australian economy, in the same way that Ned Kelly used to stimulate the economy of Victoria.
TA was all class.
Scomo was OK.
BS was BS.
+1 Stack
Great banner Sinc!
Tony bought me to tears, Bill sent me to sleep, Scott – I thought was at the league calling bingo.
I want a compilation of the ABC presenters best moments on Saturday night. We may have avoided a downhill sled ride to Venestralia.
Thanks for using the little Black Throat on the banner for they signify just how bloody stupid Labor and the Greens are. I used to trap those little blokes when I was a kid and sell them for 2/6 a pair because they were/are all over the place in Qld. depending on the grass seed cover.
Nine Entertainment newspaper The Age has confirmed that the lingering Turdball termites in the partyroom are learning all the wrong lessons from Saturday night: https://www.theage.com.au/federal-election-2019/tony-abbott-under-fire-for-refusing-to-retire-before-warringah-defeat-20190519-p51p18.html
These idiots seriously think that the Coalition should be peddling perverse shit like Safe Schools because Abbott lost. Do they really think that’s what motivated ONP and UAP preferences to back them in Queensland? Idiots.
BS had to read his ,he walkedup with notes
These stories are invented out of whole cloth. Never happened.
The climate worshiping queer brigade are now irrelevant. Abbott destroyed them all and cleared the pass for Morrison. The LNP is more conservative now than it was a week ago.
For a moment there I thought the heading was Extinction Night Screeches …something to do with the birdies in the screenshot.
The climate worshiping queer brigade are now irrelevant. Abbott destroyed them all and cleared the pass for Morrison.
The way Frydenberg is talking I’d have to express some reservations about that.
The LNP is more conservative now than it was a week ago.
Yes but that’s like saying Carlton looks more like a football team than they did last year.
IT I hope your optimism is justified, and certainly recent events have given cause for hope.
But don’t underestimate the propensity of the Liberals to interpret everything as a sign to go harder left.