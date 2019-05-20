Justinian the Great: Morrison’s Miracle Stands As The Last Judgment on Turnbull.

This election must be particularly galling for Malcolm Turnbull.

He has blown his cash, blown the residue of what was his reputation, and seen the Australian people poor cold water on his fantasies.

By returning the Morrison Government the Australian people have ensured Malcolm Turnbull’s legacy will barely rate a footnote.

He will be remembered as a lousy Prime Minister, an even worse campaigner, and a political traitor and saboteur to the end.

In fact, absent a sculpture in Ballarat’s botanical gardens I doubt future generations would remember him at all.

To the extent he is remembered it will be above all else for being a delusional narcissist.

The guy who lost fourteen seats to Bill Shorten in 2016 believed his sacking was political “madness”.

He believed the Liberal Party’s “concern was not that I would lose the election but rather that I would win it”.

And at the time of the “coup” the Liberal party replaced a “popular” leader with the unpopular Scott Morrison.

Morrison’s near solo effort has debunked all three of Malcolm’s fantasies and has shown how wise the Party was in sacking him.

Albeit utterly insane for entrusting him with the leadership in the first place and hopeless for not getting rid of him after 2016!

There is no way Malcolm could have campaigned as effectively as Morrison did, staying on message and exploiting Labor policy.

Moreover, Turnbull would have been a liability with the ALP-Green campaign being trumpeted as a referendum on climate change.

Turnbull could never have won this election and everybody knows it. Well, everyone except Turnbull.

Morrison’s triumph is thus Turnbull’s complete and utter humiliation.

Not only did Morrison mop up Turnbull’s mess, he did so with Turnbull and his dull little proxy trying to harm him at every turn.

Accordingly, Morrison’s “miracle” also represents The Last Judgment on Turnbull.

Morrison has secured a place in the Liberal pantheon. A special (somewhat hotter) place has been reserved for Turnbull.