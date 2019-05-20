Liberty Quote
Those unproductive hands … may consume so great a share … that all the frugality and good conduct of individuals may not be able to compensate … this violent and forced encroachment.— Adam Smith
Monday Forum: May 20, 2019
First! On a great Monday
Top 5!
many many posts
Loving the ASX today
15th
Daily Reminder To Never Forget.
ALP to elect who to tell us what is wrong with Australia?
From the Oz.
Tits still deflated.
I need one of those “sweaty man/red button” memes.
(1) Clive Palmer pissed his money up against the wall;
(2) Clive Palmer swung the result of the election.
So true. Not once did he refuse the task before him: Pitted against Turnbull, Rudd, Gillard, Rudd, Turnbull, finally, Shorten, his answer was always: Hold my beer.
Abbott, we salute you.
Looks like 78 seats to the NLP.
It just keeps getting better. The ABC are as deluded as ever this morning. The visionary ALP policies weren’t clearly explained to the stunt dummy voters according to Jon Faine.
This would have been a better spend of Clive’s money.
Stimpys Exciting News!!!
Robert Pattinson is The Batman.
Who is he?
The sparkly Vampire from Twilight.
Ha ha ha ha ha ja ja ja!!!
I saw the photo of Morro at a Sharks game they are using in the dead tree version of the Tele.
He is holding a beer.
I am just waiting for the progressives to rail against this open and blatant encouragement of binge-drinking, and the inevitable rape-culture and gay-junior suicides.
The man is a monster.
LL – Did Clive only want to stop ALP?
Clive last week radio ads were very entertaining.
Here we go!!!!
Hold on tight!!!
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!
4:25 AM · May 20, 2019
Indeed, Farmer Gez. The Coalition had ‘no policies’ apart from the ones they hated. All of the feedback they get from listeners is nothing more than regurgitated pablum they’ve been reading or listening to over the last 48 hours. Mindless drones. The result and the Leftist reaction is Brexit/ 2016 all over again.
Fisky:
I’m just loving the thought of the Purge that must be taking place at Labor Party HQ right now.
Hark! Is that the sound of the Guillotine going ‘KerChunk!’ ?
Why yes. Yes it is!
Chisholm was won last time by the LNP not by Banks as a far dinkum independent, before that was long term Labor seat held by Anna Burke.
Seems Chinese were more concerned about hanging on their wealth than bringing out gran.
ABC play fast and loose
10/10
I told you all Eyepatches were cool and I wasn’t the only one to wear them for no apparent reason.
Stance? Vindicated!!!
Banks also lost convincingly in Flinders.
Mark Latham sums up the climate change obsession of the ABC crowd. ‘Spare a thought for Lisa Wilkinson/Red Pirate today:
Come to think of it the same could be said of most of the Greens and Labor voters I know.
Has anyone else noted that the coverage from the ABC from about 9pm Saturday has been, on high rotation:
Labor – big target
Labor – brave
Labor – whose fault
Labor – who will replace Bill
Labor – AA background piece
Labor – TP history
Independent – great wins for xyz
Independent – sad loss for xyz
Labor – etc
Labor – etc
Green – etc
Green – etc
.
And then infrequently
LNP – Abbott loss
LNP – ran a negative campaign, did not talk about own policies
LNP – no plan for future
LNP – must adopt failed Labor policies for climate action because the were “right”
LNP –
.
And if you do not think the ABC, and its size, is not a threat to democracy, tell me where else all these “narratives” originate from. The commercial channels (TV and Radio) just play catch up all day after the agenda riding instructions are issued at about 6am each morning on all the ABC outlets
Gotta luv the man!