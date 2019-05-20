Monday Forum: May 20, 2019

Posted on 11:30 am, May 20, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

26 Responses to Monday Forum: May 20, 2019

  1. Brislurker
    #3019783, posted on May 20, 2019 at 11:33 am

    First! On a great Monday

  4. Atoms for Peace
    #3019795, posted on May 20, 2019 at 11:38 am

    Loving the ASX today

  7. stackja
    #3019800, posted on May 20, 2019 at 11:39 am

    ALP to elect who to tell us what is wrong with Australia?

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3019804, posted on May 20, 2019 at 11:41 am

    Coalition victory tipped to boost economy as banks surge
    Australian bank shares have staged some of their best single day gains since the GFC in early trade.

    Michael Roddan
    Reporter
    David Rogers
    Markets Editor
    @DavidRogersOZ
    An hour ago May 20, 2019
    No Comments

    The Australian economy will be boosted by a slight growth dividend as Scott Morrison’s tax cuts start to drive spending, as shares in the country’s biggest banks surge on the prospect of loosened regulation and the absence of negative gearing reform after Labor’s shock federal election loss.

    At the open of trade on the local stock market on Monday, ANZ shares surged 5.6 per cent, while National Australia Bank rose 7.7 per cent. Westpac shares rose 8 per cent, while Commonwealth Bank surged 5 per cent.

    The overall sharemarket rallied 1.6 per cent to an 11-year high of 6464 points amid the lessening of uncertainty after the Coalition unexpectedly retained power in the federal election.

    From the Oz.

  9. Some History
    #3019805, posted on May 20, 2019 at 11:41 am

    Tits still deflated.

  10. Leigh Lowe
    #3019806, posted on May 20, 2019 at 11:42 am

    I need one of those “sweaty man/red button” memes.
    (1) Clive Palmer pissed his money up against the wall;
    (2) Clive Palmer swung the result of the election.

  11. dover_beach
    #3019807, posted on May 20, 2019 at 11:43 am

    Abbott was to Australian politics as Mcarthur was to the American Army.

    An amazing General but after years of battle didn’t know how to appear to normies anymore. Just an absolute war machine.

    We were so lucky to have him, he didn’t fit the PMship well because of the above, but it must also be reminded that conservatives let him down when he was in office less because of what he was doing and more because Trump hadn’t yet taught them how to not be weak simpering losers in the face of media fake mockery.

    So true. Not once did he refuse the task before him: Pitted against Turnbull, Rudd, Gillard, Rudd, Turnbull, finally, Shorten, his answer was always: Hold my beer.
    Abbott, we salute you.

  12. Farmer Gez
    #3019808, posted on May 20, 2019 at 11:43 am

    Looks like 78 seats to the NLP.
    It just keeps getting better. The ABC are as deluded as ever this morning. The visionary ALP policies weren’t clearly explained to the stunt dummy voters according to Jon Faine.

  13. 1735099
    #3019809, posted on May 20, 2019 at 11:43 am

    This would have been a better spend of Clive’s money.

  14. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3019812, posted on May 20, 2019 at 11:44 am

    Stimpys Exciting News!!!
    Robert Pattinson is The Batman.
    Who is he?
    The sparkly Vampire from Twilight.

    Ha ha ha ha ha ja ja ja!!!

  15. Mother Lode
    #3019813, posted on May 20, 2019 at 11:45 am

    I saw the photo of Morro at a Sharks game they are using in the dead tree version of the Tele.

    He is holding a beer.

    I am just waiting for the progressives to rail against this open and blatant encouragement of binge-drinking, and the inevitable rape-culture and gay-junior suicides.

    The man is a monster.

  16. stackja
    #3019814, posted on May 20, 2019 at 11:45 am

    LL – Did Clive only want to stop ALP?
    Clive last week radio ads were very entertaining.

  17. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3019815, posted on May 20, 2019 at 11:46 am

    Here we go!!!!
    Hold on tight!!!

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!
    4:25 AM · May 20, 2019

  18. dover_beach
    #3019816, posted on May 20, 2019 at 11:46 am

    Indeed, Farmer Gez. The Coalition had ‘no policies’ apart from the ones they hated. All of the feedback they get from listeners is nothing more than regurgitated pablum they’ve been reading or listening to over the last 48 hours. Mindless drones. The result and the Leftist reaction is Brexit/ 2016 all over again.

  19. Winston Smith
    #3019818, posted on May 20, 2019 at 11:49 am

    Fisky:

    It’s always the thing with revolutions, that the first wave usually get wiped out and their successors have to carry the mantle. Abbott is the great martyr of the Everyman Rebellion!

    I’m just loving the thought of the Purge that must be taking place at Labor Party HQ right now.
    Hark! Is that the sound of the Guillotine going ‘KerChunk!’ ?
    Why yes. Yes it is!

  20. notafan
    #3019819, posted on May 20, 2019 at 11:49 am

    Labor held Bass, while Wentworth and Chisholm were in the hands of independents Kerryn Phelps and Julia Banks prior to the election.

    Chisholm was won last time by the LNP not by Banks as a far dinkum independent, before that was long term Labor seat held by Anna Burke.

    Seems Chinese were more concerned about hanging on their wealth than bringing out gran.

    ABC play fast and loose

  21. Shatterzzz
    #3019820, posted on May 20, 2019 at 11:51 am

    1735099
    #3019809, posted on May 20, 2019 at 11:43 am
    This would have been a better spend of Clive’s money.

    10/10

  23. dover_beach
    #3019824, posted on May 20, 2019 at 11:52 am

    Banks also lost convincingly in Flinders.

  24. mem
    #3019826, posted on May 20, 2019 at 11:53 am

    Mark Latham sums up the climate change obsession of the ABC crowd. ‘Spare a thought for Lisa Wilkinson/Red Pirate today:

    It’s not easy being filthy rich and having to prove to your filthy rich mates (Crabb, Baird, Marr, Sales etc) that you’re actually a socialist. So must virtue signal about climate change etc, especially after big election defeat.

    Come to think of it the same could be said of most of the Greens and Labor voters I know.

  25. Natural Instinct
    #3019830, posted on May 20, 2019 at 11:54 am

    Has anyone else noted that the coverage from the ABC from about 9pm Saturday has been, on high rotation:
    Labor – big target
    Labor – brave
    Labor – whose fault
    Labor – who will replace Bill
    Labor – AA background piece
    Labor – TP history
    Independent – great wins for xyz
    Independent – sad loss for xyz
    Labor – etc
    Labor – etc
    Green – etc
    Green – etc
    .
    And then infrequently
    LNP – Abbott loss
    LNP – ran a negative campaign, did not talk about own policies
    LNP – no plan for future
    LNP – must adopt failed Labor policies for climate action because the were “right”
    LNP –
    .
    And if you do not think the ABC, and its size, is not a threat to democracy, tell me where else all these “narratives” originate from. The commercial channels (TV and Radio) just play catch up all day after the agenda riding instructions are issued at about 6am each morning on all the ABC outlets

  26. Shatterzzz
    #3019832, posted on May 20, 2019 at 11:55 am

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!
    4:25 AM · May 20, 2019

    Gotta luv the man!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.