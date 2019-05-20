Q&A Forum: May 20, 2019

Posted on 9:00 pm, May 20, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
7 Responses to Q&A Forum: May 20, 2019

  1. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #3020631, posted on May 20, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    1,373 please.

  2. JC
    #3020633, posted on May 20, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    1,373 please.

    For me, 1,373,000 please.

  3. Megan
    #3020634, posted on May 20, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    290 for me, thanks Carpe.

  4. Old School Conservative
    #3020637, posted on May 20, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    Looks like some people expect Jones to interrupt a lot.
    Alan, that is.

  5. Craig Mc
    #3020638, posted on May 20, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    Cripes. This episode will be like a primal scream group therapy session.

    I must watch.

  6. Vic in Prossy
    #3020644, posted on May 20, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    May I have 32 please, Carpe?

  7. Mrs B
    #3020645, posted on May 20, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    Could I please have 78?

