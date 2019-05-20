The children’s crusade

I endured Q&A only because Alan Jones was on, but they left him almost entirely out of it until the last moment when they turned to climate change. So he told the story of how he had asked Tanya Plibersek the proportion of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and she had not known. How could she even begin to pontificate on such an issue without such a basic fact, he asked, at which moment he turned to Ms Workman, journalist at The Oz, and asked her the same question. AND SHE DID NOT KNOW!!!!
Great television. So here’s a prediction for the next election:
global warming climate change will not be an issue. It has already crested and is now in retreat. It is heading into global moron territory.
The video, by the way, is from 2014.
Global moroning will be with us for a while.
Alice needed time to consult the Mad Hatter.
Well, we can only hope the discussion becomes reasoned rather than emotional. Someone on Twitter thought they had an answer for Alan Jones … a very small change in the CO2 has a big effect …. really????
Another one of those System Kickback Deniers.
The Le Chatelier- Braun Principle is usually stated as follows:-
Even without the effect described by this principle, a small change in CO2 has a small effect on climate systems. Include the principle and there is essentially no effect.
Unfortunately, the notion of kickback appears to have an entirely different connotation to most prominent climate change science aficionados.
Bill Shorten may have just done the Democratic Party in the US the greatest service. How so? He just road-tested the Ocasio-Cortez Green-New-Deal strategy in real-time and found that while that particular vehicle seemed to handle well in first gear it melted and ejected the driver in the fifth-gear of an actual election campaign.
And hats-off to you Leo G – that’s the best piece of news I’ve had all day, in simple language…
Thanks!