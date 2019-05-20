The children’s crusade

I endured Q&A only because Alan Jones was on, but they left him almost entirely out of it until the last moment when they turned to climate change. So he told the story of how he had asked Tanya Plibersek the proportion of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and she had not known. How could she even begin to pontificate on such an issue without such a basic fact, he asked, at which moment he turned to Ms Workman, journalist at The Oz, and asked her the same question. AND SHE DID NOT KNOW!!!!

Great television. So here’s a prediction for the next election: global warming climate change will not be an issue. It has already crested and is now in retreat. It is heading into global moron territory.

The video, by the way, is from 2014.