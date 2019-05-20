Vintage Speccie

Finally got to the Specie that arrived on Friday. Something must have been going on at the weekend.

It looks like a vintage issue and that is only up to Kevin Donnelly on education, after Mark Latham’s speech, Neil Brown and the Editorial. Check out Brown’s awards for the most creative contribution to the election campaign.

The Chutzpah Prize for Election Campaigning. For the arts community ‘Vote for the party that will give us the most money.’

The Einstein Prize for Precision. Bill shorten in reply to a question about the cost of his climate policy. ‘That is just dumb, nit-picking trivia because we will work it out later.’ [Well now there will be a couple of terms in opposition to work on it].

The Mother Theresa Prize for Helping Former Colleagues in their Hour of Need. Signs quoting Kelly O’Dwyer MP on her Liberal colleagues. ‘homophobic, anti-women climate-change deniers.’

The Australian Greens Human Rights Award for Non-Judgemental and Multicultural Inclusivity. Jay Dessai, candidate for Lalor, for his collected jokes on sex with children and the dead, Asian’s eyes, oral sex, abortion and child pornography.’ [Where do the Greens find their candidates?]

The Janus Award for the best expressed statement that there is no bias at the ABC. David Anderson, the new MD noting that a certain government had imposed a disastrous freeze on funding and it would be “much better” if some other government would reverse it.

The Speccie Hall of Fame for Electoral Reform. ‘If you don’t like it, don’t vote for us.’