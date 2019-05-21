Help wanted: Baby Boomer Quiet Australian who voted Liberal

A prominent journalist on The Australian is looking for a “Baby Boomer Quiet Australian who voted Liberal” to interview today. That is a person who voted Liberal but kept quiet about their intentions until getting into the booth when no one was looking.
If you qualify or if you can quickly find someone, indicate in comments that you have a candidate and I will get back to you by email. In case you did not know, posters get to see the emails of commenters.
Oz doesn’t believe voters want to keep quiet? I couldn’t be bothered.
Oz just look at election results and stop all silly opinion surveys.
Missed it by that much!
I wonder what sort of hit job this will be.
It’s a trap.
It’s also telling that they can’t find someone within their own organisations to interview.
“I don’t know anyone that voted Liberal… do you think we can find one?”
If they want a Boomer (I was born 1952) that voted strategically so that my preference filtered down so the liberals were my last preference (ie before labor or the greens), I am available. Doomlord has my email address.
It was the RUSSIANS/COLLUSION/DIRTY TRICKS. George Christensen has been overseas getting foreign cash for Libs campaign, couldn’t have been our Dear Leader or brilliant policies the deplorable’s are too stupid to appreciate.
If the reporter seeking this rare species is the loudmouth lady from last night’s Q&A, why bother?
Alas that the fountain of youth is a myth. We could dip Rupert in it and watch in awe as he stopped The Australian’s slide toward Fairfaxian nitwittery.
Honestly, whoever hired that creature should be the first to get it in the neck.
Rafe, before volunteering to help The Australian, I would need to know the journalist’s name to make sure s/he’s not a leftist activist like Alice Workman (who the paper recently hired — inexplicably) setting up a gotcha.
I can see why they’re interested: the left has so intimidated voters via social media that people not planning to vote for the Greens or Labor won’t tell anyone.
Voter intimidation on social media has effectively wrecked the opinion polling industry. It’s so bad that even the doyen of accurate polling, Newspoll, has for the first time, been humiliated through its inaccuracy.
Despite the denials of the polling industry, the Shy Tory syndrome, which has caused major polling inaccuracies in the UK and USA in the past four years, is now rampant in Australia.
well put, Tom
The Beloved is one of thems for whom ye seek.
And he would rather chew ground glass than speak to any j-list. Bless him.
I am willing to participate (quietly).
Snap, areff!
I can’t believe that The Oz‘a new managing editor, Christopher Dore, hired that creature, Alice Workman, who embarrassed the paper on Q&A last night.
She has singlehandedly done more damage to The Australian’s reputation than the buffoonery of Peter Van Onselen and Nikki Savva combined.
Quiet Boothby voter here happy to enlighten
Pick me.
The condition is that I tape the interview from go to whoa and the journo undertakes to print un-edited replies.
The only advantage to hiring Workperson is that she can be trotted out as proof Rupert666 hires loons from the same, er, “talent” pool as Fairfax and ABC. Not that would shut up those afflicted with News Corp Derangement Syndrome.
Not quite as Jurassic as 1952, but born before the Beatles were big.
I voted exactly the same in the Senate (5 conservative minors with Libs at 6 so I didn’t exhaust my vote).
Our HoR seat is safe Lib and I was thinking of a protest vote until he sent some election material encouraging people to go to Anzac ceremonies, and it contained almost no pollie speak.
I gave him a tick for that alone.
Actually they are looking for a young family (dad, mum, two kids) that voted for the liberals for the first time in this election because the family thought the Morrisson family was ‘nice’.
FFS.
Meanwhile, The Oz’s credibility is flushed down the toilet because it hires political activists instead of journalists.
I would rate The Oz’s readership the most literate and intelligent in Australia and they’re getting mightily pissed off with what Chris Dore is doing to the paper.
Will the interview be like this?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVfkYZmXHAg&t=9s
I’m talking to you, Alice.