Monday Forum: May 21, 2019

Posted on 1:30 pm, May 21, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

33 Responses to Monday Forum: May 21, 2019

  1. Knuckle Dragger
    #3021500, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:31 pm

    Aha!

    World first!

  4. Atoms for Peace
    #3021506, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:34 pm

    Bit odd chaps..end of days?

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3021507, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:35 pm

    Is Sinc in California today?

  6. Atoms for Peace
    #3021508, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:36 pm

    If he is Bruce, I hope he’s had his shots. Nasty petrie dish of a state.

  7. Sirocco
    #3021509, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:36 pm

    Isn’t 21st May a Tuesday?

  8. Exit Stage Right
    #3021510, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:36 pm

    Present sir!

  9. Atoms for Peace
    #3021514, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:38 pm

    Sirocco, you just stole Monst’s line. He’s still in a foetal sleep, with a wrinkly thumb.

  11. Mother Lode
    #3021516, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:38 pm

    Surely it is Tuesday.

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3021517, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:39 pm

    Isn’t 21st May a Tuesday?

    I was laboring under the same delusion.

  13. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3021518, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:41 pm

    It’s still Monday in Hollywood.

  14. Pedro the Ignorant
    #3021519, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:41 pm

    First XI/

    We will bat, thank you Umpire.

  15. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3021520, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:41 pm

    For that matter its still Monday in NYC.
    Maybe we’re on Turnbull time.

  16. Leigh Lowe
    #3021521, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:44 pm

    What is the latest on the erection.
    Pieman in a landslide?

  17. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3021522, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:45 pm

    Ok, yes it’s an open thread so we should post meaningful stuff.

    Christie Brinkley, 65, flaunts incredible bikini bod (today)

    I think I like 21st Century medical advances.

  18. Mother Lode
    #3021523, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:45 pm

    Labor had a brave visionary policy agenda.

    Politicians with ‘vision’ make me nervous. They tend to be very precise and each person must fit into it in a certain way and act a certain way.

    When someone designs an engine the gears and levers etc have very precise dimensions, locations, ranges of movement etc.

    A politician will decide that this design of their will work best people are unable to move outside the prescribed specifications. It is why they want to ban certain ideas, words, traditions (which always get in the way of embracing the new design).

    They don’t mind that the design has never been tested. And if anything seems stuck , as the last resort, you can use a mallet.

  19. EvilElvis
    #3021524, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:48 pm

    Secondly, the Libs need to learn some tactics. Keep pushing the legislation up and get it knocked back twice, so that they have heaps of DD triggers in the locker. Cross-bench Senators shit themselves at the thought that their 6 year gravy train might be over in two, and will eventually fall into line.

    This from KD, old fred. And FFS libs, learn what a machete is for, you don’t have to go through the senate for everything!

  20. Mitch M.
    #3021525, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:49 pm

    Some years ago I read the book by Nick Lane. This is a fascinating exploration …

  21. Mother Lode
    #3021526, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    Sirocco, you just stole Monst’s line. He’s still in a foetal sleep, with a wrinkly thumb.

    I hope he used a new rake on Saturday.

    Without Labor pulling the final plug on Australian manufacturing it might be possible to still get a good sturdy Australian (artisanal?) rake for a while yet. Something with a bit of heft and doesn’t just bounce of his forehead. Robust tines than don’t snap the first time you put your foot down on them.

    And a proper Aussie-made crease in his skull!

  22. Leigh Lowe
    #3021527, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:52 pm

    Mother Lode

    #3021523, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:45 pm

    Labor had a brave visionary policy agenda.

    Politicians with ‘vision’ make me nervous. They tend to be very precise and each person must fit into it in a certain way and act a certain way.

    Two things stuck with a lot of people I think.
    1. The Bowen attitude that “ve vill tax ze shit out off you and you vill like it.”
    2. Peanut not committing to a cost of the “climate emergency.”
    A lot of people looked at that and thought “these pricks are writing themsdelves a blank cheque, and I am not countersigning it”

  23. Ubique
    #3021528, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:52 pm

    Up to 78 seats in the bag the AEC is showing.

  24. Percy Popinjay
    #3021529, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:53 pm

    The electorate “ringingly endorses” Teats Peanuthead, update number eleventy gazillion and eighty ninth:

    The PM appears to have clinched majority government with the AEC moving the Vic seat of Chisholm into the Coalition’s win column.

  25. Mother Lode
    #3021530, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:53 pm

    It’s still Monday in Hollywood.

    It is still 1917 in Hollywood.

  26. sfw
    #3021531, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:53 pm

    I hope that the Libs will do something to get Australia back to when we had the cheapest electricity in the world, now we have the dearest. This bill is for four weeks. Small house, 4 people, elec hot water, gas cooking, wood fire. There must be pensioners all over the country sitting around freezing over winter. All those doctors wives and yuppies who vote green have the income where electricity is a minor expense.

    Your Sumo electricity bill for (30 days)
    $342.98
    by 07 June 2019
    PAY LATE
    AND PAY
    $567.15

  27. Diogenes
    #3021532, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:54 pm

    Politicians with ‘vision’ make me nervous. They tend to be very precise and each person must fit into it in a certain way and act a certain way.

    https://youtu.be/r-OFmv2oOaI?t=335

  28. Leigh Lowe
    #3021534, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    Secondly, the Libs need to learn some tactics. Keep pushing the legislation up and get it knocked back twice, so that they have heaps of DD triggers in the locker. Cross-bench Senators shit themselves at the thought that their 6 year gravy train might be over in two, and will eventually fall into line.

    This from KD, old fred. And FFS libs, learn what a machete is for, you don’t have to go through the senate for everything!

    That were me, and I meant to add … and bundle up goodies with the harsh medicine stuff.
    For too long the Libs have allowed the unrepresentative swill to pick out the nasties (eg medicare co-payment) and pass the goodies, and then take full credit for them.

  29. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3021535, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    Federal election 2019: Chris Bowen looks to lead Labor after poll loss
    Richard Ferguson
    Reporter
    @RichAFerguson
    An hour ago May 21, 2019
    55 Comments

    Opposition treasury spokesman Chris Bowen has launched his Labor leadership bid outside his childhood home in Western Sydney, saying he wants a “contest of ideas”.

    “Anthony Albanese is a friend of mine, a good man. I this that he would make a good leader of the Labor Party,” he said in Smithfield today.

    “And if he wins the ballot, he will have my full and undivided loyalty. But I think that the party deserves a contest. I think that the party deserves choice. It deserves to hear competing ideas. I think it would be wrong of me not to provide that choice to the party.

    “I believe in growth and opportunity, economic growth. I believe in reconnecting with the suburbs like this and the regions.

    “I believe in connecting with people from all walks of life — manufacturing workers for example. Just up the road from here is the Smithfield Weatherill Park industrial estate, the biggest industrial estate in the Southern Hemisphere.

    “I believe in government working with private sector to ensure that Australia has a manufacturing future.

    “I believe in these things deeply. I believe that this government has no plans or policies for economic growth for the future. Economic growth lifts people out of poverty, turns aspiration into reality. It is the poverty alleviation program ever invented.”

    The 46-year-old denied his controversial tax policies lost Labor the election, despite a backlash from voters and Labor MPs to the franking credit reforms.

    “Let’s talk about the elephant in the room. Some say Labor lost the election because of franking credits, which is a policy that I designed,” he said.

    “I designed it. I designed it to invest more in schools and hospitals, to give Labor a good program of investment.

    From the Oz. The moron just goes on digging..

  30. Tom
    #3021536, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    OK, I get it. Doomlord’s still on Alaskan time.

  31. Caveman
    #3021537, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    Great trolling from China blocking the last episode of GOT from showing.

  32. Percy Popinjay
    #3021539, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    FFS. It seems poor ol’ Blobbie De Niro has made an absolute goose of himself (again).

    TDS will do that to ya.

  33. notafan
    #3021540, posted on May 21, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    In 2007 Rudd declared that climate change was the great moral challenge of our generation (in the twelve years since there has been nothing but failed predictions)

    In 2013 Abbott won a landslide victory declaring he would Axe the (Carbon) Tax and Stop the Boats

    after his disgraceful ousting just before a by election that would have proved the polls wrong Turnbull continued to topple left with climate policy, because he had a vested interest. Follow the money and note the lifestyle hypocrisy.

    in 2019 once again Shorten declares climate “emergency” as top priority for Labor

    Australians voted no no no no no

    Morrison has a mandate to provide cheap reliable energy, to use our coal not just export it (seriously how dumb is that?) to build dams to ensure our growing cities can endure long droughts (because these will always happen”

    Barnaby Joyce has a plan for dams now is the time to dust those off.

    Don’t let the LNP green ants thwart the wishes of the Australian people.

    oh the voting numbers prove beyond a doubt that Labor is in thrall to the Greens, they are the ones who believe in win at any cost, they can rot.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.