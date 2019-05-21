Liberty Quote
Throughout the centuries there were men who took first steps down new roads armed with nothing but their own vision.— Ayn Rand
Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
Aha!
World first!
Quiet in here
3rd?
Bit odd chaps..end of days?
Is Sinc in California today?
If he is Bruce, I hope he’s had his shots. Nasty petrie dish of a state.
Isn’t 21st May a Tuesday?
Present sir!
Sirocco, you just stole Monst’s line. He’s still in a foetal sleep, with a wrinkly thumb.
9th?
Surely it is Tuesday.
I was laboring under the same delusion.
It’s still Monday in Hollywood.
First XI/
We will bat, thank you Umpire.
For that matter its still Monday in NYC.
Maybe we’re on Turnbull time.
What is the latest on the erection.
Pieman in a landslide?
Ok, yes it’s an open thread so we should post meaningful stuff.
Christie Brinkley, 65, flaunts incredible bikini bod (today)
I think I like 21st Century medical advances.
Politicians with ‘vision’ make me nervous. They tend to be very precise and each person must fit into it in a certain way and act a certain way.
When someone designs an engine the gears and levers etc have very precise dimensions, locations, ranges of movement etc.
A politician will decide that this design of their will work best people are unable to move outside the prescribed specifications. It is why they want to ban certain ideas, words, traditions (which always get in the way of embracing the new design).
They don’t mind that the design has never been tested. And if anything seems stuck , as the last resort, you can use a mallet.
Secondly, the Libs need to learn some tactics. Keep pushing the legislation up and get it knocked back twice, so that they have heaps of DD triggers in the locker. Cross-bench Senators shit themselves at the thought that their 6 year gravy train might be over in two, and will eventually fall into line.
This from KD, old fred. And FFS libs, learn what a machete is for, you don’t have to go through the senate for everything!
Some years ago I read the book by Nick Lane. This is a fascinating exploration …
I hope he used a new rake on Saturday.
Without Labor pulling the final plug on Australian manufacturing it might be possible to still get a good sturdy Australian (artisanal?) rake for a while yet. Something with a bit of heft and doesn’t just bounce of his forehead. Robust tines than don’t snap the first time you put your foot down on them.
And a proper Aussie-made crease in his skull!
Two things stuck with a lot of people I think.
1. The Bowen attitude that “ve vill tax ze shit out off you and you vill like it.”
2. Peanut not committing to a cost of the “climate emergency.”
A lot of people looked at that and thought “these pricks are writing themsdelves a blank cheque, and I am not countersigning it”
Up to 78 seats in the bag the AEC is showing.
The electorate “ringingly endorses” Teats Peanuthead, update number eleventy gazillion and eighty ninth:
It is still 1917 in Hollywood.
I hope that the Libs will do something to get Australia back to when we had the cheapest electricity in the world, now we have the dearest. This bill is for four weeks. Small house, 4 people, elec hot water, gas cooking, wood fire. There must be pensioners all over the country sitting around freezing over winter. All those doctors wives and yuppies who vote green have the income where electricity is a minor expense.
Your Sumo electricity bill for (30 days)
$342.98
by 07 June 2019
PAY LATE
AND PAY
$567.15
https://youtu.be/r-OFmv2oOaI?t=335
That were me, and I meant to add … and bundle up goodies with the harsh medicine stuff.
For too long the Libs have allowed the unrepresentative swill to pick out the nasties (eg medicare co-payment) and pass the goodies, and then take full credit for them.
From the Oz. The moron just goes on digging..
OK, I get it. Doomlord’s still on Alaskan time.
Great trolling from China blocking the last episode of GOT from showing.
FFS. It seems poor ol’ Blobbie De Niro has made an absolute goose of himself (again).
TDS will do that to ya.
In 2007 Rudd declared that climate change was the great moral challenge of our generation (in the twelve years since there has been nothing but failed predictions)
In 2013 Abbott won a landslide victory declaring he would Axe the (Carbon) Tax and Stop the Boats
after his disgraceful ousting just before a by election that would have proved the polls wrong Turnbull continued to topple left with climate policy, because he had a vested interest. Follow the money and note the lifestyle hypocrisy.
in 2019 once again Shorten declares climate “emergency” as top priority for Labor
Australians voted no no no no no
Morrison has a mandate to provide cheap reliable energy, to use our coal not just export it (seriously how dumb is that?) to build dams to ensure our growing cities can endure long droughts (because these will always happen”
Barnaby Joyce has a plan for dams now is the time to dust those off.
Don’t let the LNP green ants thwart the wishes of the Australian people.
oh the voting numbers prove beyond a doubt that Labor is in thrall to the Greens, they are the ones who believe in win at any cost, they can rot.