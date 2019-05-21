Press reports on how climate policy killed the ALP

Posted on 9:51 pm, May 21, 2019 by Rafe Champion

Somewhat over-optimistic reporting from the Global Warming Policy Forum. Reporting on the coverage in the Daily Mail, New York Times, Reuters and Canberra Times. Jo Nova on the same theme.

I would like to think that the ALP is crashing and burning due to their Green climate policy, after all I predicted that 9 years ago but it is still too early to say, especially with the propaganda being planted in schools.

A bonus, a report on the climate zommbies in Hobart (don’t blame me, I left 50 years ago). From a comment in another thread.

