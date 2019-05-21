Rite-ON election report

What the Rite-ON activists did with limited resources in Queensland. The main objective was to save Dutton in Dickson.
Ground campaigns – Pre-polling
Volunteers manned booths handing out HTV cards at pre-polling in the electorates of:
Petrie
Fisher
Dickson
Macnamara
Ground campaigns – Election Day
Volunteers manned the top 10 booths in the electorate of Dickson:
Murrumba Downs
Albany Creek South
Albany Creek North
Ferny Hills North
Warner
Bray Park
Bray Park West
Eatons Hill
Samford
Petrie
Excellent work. Good on them.