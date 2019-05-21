Rite-ON election report

What the Rite-ON activists did with limited resources in Queensland. The main objective was to save Dutton in Dickson.

Ground campaigns – Pre-polling

Volunteers manned booths handing out HTV cards at pre-polling in the electorates of:

Petrie

Fisher

Dickson

Macnamara

Ground campaigns – Election Day

Volunteers manned the top 10 booths in the electorate of Dickson:

Murrumba Downs

Albany Creek South

Albany Creek North

Ferny Hills North

Warner

Bray Park

Bray Park West

Eatons Hill

Samford

Petrie