What happens when you drink the Kool-Aide

Do people change politics or does politics change people?

Have a look at Dr Andrew Leigh, for a Doctor he is. Before entering Parliament, he was measured, balanced and not insane.

It is not known, to TAFKAS atleast, whether Dr Leigh was a member of the Labor Party for long before entering Parliament, but whatever the case, he has clearly drunk the Labor Kool-Aide. Maybe it’s because he lives in Canberra and represents an ACT electorate, but …

Exhibit A. Have a look at this transcript of an interview Dr Leigh did on (of course) ABC today. Perhaps his next step will be to apprentice for Dr Richard Denniss at the Australia Institute.

Dr Leigh’s measured assessment – the policies were right but the electors were to stupid to know what was good for them.

PS Dr Leigh. Perhaps your ideas were big. The problem was that it was your ideas that were STUPID.