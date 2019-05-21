What happens when you drink the Kool-Aide

Do people change politics or does politics change people?
Have a look at Dr Andrew Leigh, for a Doctor he is. Before entering Parliament, he was measured, balanced and not insane.
It is not known, to TAFKAS atleast, whether Dr Leigh was a member of the Labor Party for long before entering Parliament, but whatever the case, he has clearly drunk the Labor Kool-Aide. Maybe it’s because he lives in Canberra and represents an ACT electorate, but …
Exhibit A. Have a look at this transcript of an interview Dr Leigh did on (of course) ABC today. Perhaps his next step will be to apprentice for Dr Richard Denniss at the Australia Institute.
We’re the party of big ideas – Transcript, ABC Canberra Drive.
Dr Leigh’s measured assessment – the policies were right but the electors were to stupid to know what was good for them.
PS Dr Leigh. Perhaps your ideas were big. The problem was that it was your ideas that were STUPID.
A quote suitable for such interventions:
Die Lösung
Nach dem Aufstand des 17. Juni
Ließ der Sekretär des Schriftstellerverbands
In der Stalinallee Flugblätter verteilen
Auf denen zu lesen war, daß das Volk
Das Vertrauen der Regierung verscherzt habe
Und es nur durch verdoppelte Arbeit
zurückerobern könne. Wäre es da
Nicht doch einfacher, die Regierung
Löste das Volk auf und
Wählte ein anderes?
Translation:
The Solution
After the uprising of the 17th of June
The Secretary of the Writers’ Union
Had leaflets distributed in the Stalinallee
Stating that the people
Had forfeited the confidence of the government
And could win it back only
By redoubled efforts. Would it not be easier
In that case for the government
To dissolve the people
And elect another?
Typo – TOO stupid.
Was he the dill who didn’t understand about nominee shareholders?
And they call us deniers.