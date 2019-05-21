What happens when you drink the Kool-Aide

Posted on 2:38 pm, May 21, 2019 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

Do people change politics or does politics change people?

Have a look at Dr Andrew Leigh, for a Doctor he is.  Before entering Parliament, he was measured, balanced and not insane.

It is not known, to TAFKAS atleast, whether Dr Leigh was a member of the Labor Party for long before entering Parliament, but whatever the case, he has clearly drunk the Labor Kool-Aide.  Maybe it’s because he lives in Canberra and represents an ACT electorate, but …

Exhibit A.  Have a look at this transcript of an interview Dr Leigh did on (of course) ABC today.  Perhaps his next step will be to apprentice for Dr Richard Denniss at the Australia Institute.

We’re the party of big ideas – Transcript, ABC Canberra Drive.

Dr Leigh’s measured assessment – the policies were right but the electors were to stupid to know what was good for them.

PS Dr Leigh.  Perhaps your ideas were big.  The problem was that it was your ideas that were STUPID.

4 Responses to What happens when you drink the Kool-Aide

  1. Pyrmonter
    #3021627, posted on May 21, 2019 at 2:56 pm

    A quote suitable for such interventions:

    Die Lösung
    Nach dem Aufstand des 17. Juni
    Ließ der Sekretär des Schriftstellerverbands
    In der Stalinallee Flugblätter verteilen
    Auf denen zu lesen war, daß das Volk
    Das Vertrauen der Regierung verscherzt habe
    Und es nur durch verdoppelte Arbeit
    zurückerobern könne. Wäre es da
    Nicht doch einfacher, die Regierung
    Löste das Volk auf und
    Wählte ein anderes?

    Translation:
    The Solution
    After the uprising of the 17th of June
    The Secretary of the Writers’ Union
    Had leaflets distributed in the Stalinallee
    Stating that the people
    Had forfeited the confidence of the government
    And could win it back only
    By redoubled efforts. Would it not be easier
    In that case for the government
    To dissolve the people
    And elect another?

  3. Roberto
    #3021654, posted on May 21, 2019 at 3:21 pm

    Was he the dill who didn’t understand about nominee shareholders?

  4. David Bidstrup
    #3021656, posted on May 21, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    And they call us deniers.

