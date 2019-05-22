Interesting opinions on the election

First up one of the most sensible things you’ll read about the 2019 election from Waleed Aly.
The coalition contrived to run without a significant policy agenda beyond offering tax cuts. Overwhelmingly, its campaign was a negative one, attacking Labor’s platform as reckless and anti-aspirational. But this wasn’t a populist message, either. In fact it’s a message of contentedness and caution. Its fundamental assumption is that broadly speaking, the system works fine: Trickle-down economics brings prosperity, and to the extent things could be better, such as wages, the answer is patience and more of the same. Labor couldn’t be trusted precisely because it wanted to shake things up.
That this argument delivered the coalition a stunning victory in what appeared to be an unwinnable election does not represent some new Australian political logic. Rather, it follows a well-established tradition and conventional wisdom: The Australian electorate is averse to big change.
…
Even so, the fact that Labor’s narrative of “fairness” failed before the coalition’s story of “aspiration” suggests Australia has not called time on neoliberalism in the way that voters elsewhere seem ready to. Certainly there is disillusionment, evidenced by a record vote for minor parties and independents. But ultimately, 27 years of economic growth and only six years of wage stagnation (rather than the decades of it in the United States) mean that while skepticism of the corporate world and trepidation about the economy exists, Australia isn’t prepared to experiment with its economic formula just yet. Australians may not be entirely happy with the status quo, but they are clearly still prepared to vote for it.
Read the whole thing – it is very good.
Then Sam Dastyari:
The Labor Party lost the election because the Australian public didn’t like our policies and we ran a poor campaign.
It’s that simple.
…
But the fundamental reality Labor needs to face is this: the Australian public had a good look at what we put forward and said they didn’t want it.
That’s a brutal lesson.
Some serious plain talking there.
I did particularly enjoy this line:
I supported that agenda. I agreed with it wholeheartedly. I also — it now turns out — am in the minority. I’m a teetotaling (but boy was that tested this weekend), inner-city, non-practicing Muslim vegan. Hard to believe that I might be out of touch.
I, too, am non-practising vegan.
Morrison campaigned hard and against the odds to win an unlikely victory – not unlike Trump’s path to the White House through once impenetrable Democrat rust-belt strongholds. Or Brexit.
But it’s a lazy comparison that quickly runs out of steam.
Morrison is no Trump. He’s not a disrupter; he isn’t seeking to tear down institutions like the Reserve Bank of Australia; he’s no fan of the patently false idea that “tariff wars are easy to win”; he’s avoided blowing up the budget to deliver outrageous unfunded promises to a credulous public.
Australians voted for Morrison because they feared change. Americans voted for Trump because they were sick of the status quo.
Adam Creighton in the Australian:
In February I bet on the Coalition winning the election (four figures, since you ask).
Colleagues laughed, but Labor’s sudden assault on the government’s biggest success — deterring boat arrivals — seemed political madness. Describing the defeat over the so-called medevac bill as a historic loss was laughable. It was the beginning of the end for Labor.
…
Not one of Labor’s policies would have helped lift sagging productivity growth, which is what underpins living standards. A slew of income tax increases (in an already heavily taxed economy) and wasteful spending would have been a double whammy, deterring economic activity on the revenue side while wasting the additional revenue on the expenditure side.
…
Labor should dump these policies, alongside its tiresome lie that the government has been cutting funding to health and education.
This is an insult to people who believe words have meaning. Expenditures on health and education are growing faster than inflation, faster than the population, without clear improvements in quality.
“Tiresome lie” – that is a strong condemnation of the ALP.
Miranda Devine at the Daily Tele:
Warringah was lost because Liberal voters executed a one-time only surgical strike against an MP they perceived to be a danger to the Liberal Party. “Quiet Australians”, as Scott Morrison referred to them on election night, opted for a mercy killing. No malice involved.
The most conservative Liberal booths swung hard against Abbott. Mosman booths which had voted as much as 65 per cent for him in 2016, delivered a primary vote less than 40 per cent on Saturday. These are people who have voted for Abbott time and again, but they felt he had gone rogue. They hadn’t given him a mandate to destroy the party, bring down a Liberal government and deliver Australia to Bill Shorten.
That’s exactly correct. Abbott should have retired from politics. It isn’t a case of being a quitter – it’s a case of what more did he have to offer as an MP. Short answer – nothing. He can still do all the community and volunteering work that he does. None of that is reliant upon him being in the Parliament.
TA was the reason MT quit. With MT out, Scomo campaigned with innovative agility, which MT didn’t. ALP expected MT to be their opponent and didn’t prepare properly. ScoMo got them!
The reason GetUp etc. campaigned so ferociously against Abbott was that they expected Labor to win and were determined to get rid of the one person who could seriously damage them in government. They also wanted to get rid of all the other Liberal conservatives so that it would end up just a pale imitation of Labor. The fact that so much fire power was concentrated in one seat may well have helped Morrison.
Abbott mentioned it in his excellent farewell speech, and there was a confirmatory map in the Telegraph yesterday showing how Labor’s vote went up in the wealthier coastal seats and uniformly went down out west. Yes, they succeeded in getting him out but what a pyrrhic victory it was. It’s Labor which will now have to work out who they are and what they stand for.
Sinc, for God’s sake, stick to economics!! Without TA staying on, Peter Dutton might not have been able to mount a challenge to Turnbull, and in that circumstance, we would now have a DiNatale Shorten Coalition government and be only 6 years away from Venzuela. Real world Sinc, real world!
Abbott was the best thing ever for the Liberals. After being stabbed in the back by Australia’s Biggest Loser and his retinue of tossers. he lived rent free in that loser’s and the tossers’ minds, and that of the stupid media, until they all imploded. Without Abbott, Australia’s Biggest Loser would still have been the bastard PM with his tossers in tow and lost this election.
Aussies looked at the slimey faces of the Socialists, listened to their anti-aspirational ranting and the big fk u to retirees and the many millions who see retirement now on the horizon, remembered the chaos and waste of that other Labor crowd promising the world under Rudd , Garrett’s ” we’ll change everything” and above all Dodgy Bill’s smarmy insincerity and said – Nah ah. Don’t believe you, don’t trust you.
In the end, the electorate’s distrust of Bill couldn’t be overcome. Not even with Labor’s big redistribution agenda. Labor’s own structure of selecting leaders based on affiliations with dodgy Union factions delivered Bill and therefore defeat. Looks like they are doing it again. Go Albo!
But I have it on the authority of Barrie Cassidy, no less, that any reference to the ALP’s tax policies was a “lie” and a “scare campaign”.
What makes you say that? Turnbull quit because he lost all authority after calling for a leadership vote and then lost out in the second vote. I’m certainly not complaining that he went (in fact I was jumping for joy) but what did Abbott have to do with it?
One would hope that Sinc’s economic credentials are better than his political credentials. He’s managed to get everything wrong for the past six years.
Hamish is right. Abbott’s party room influence more than anything else got us rid of Turdball. Mission accomplished Tony , thanks. Now, it is time for you to go. You would just do more harm than good.
You had your chance and blew it big time but your accomplishments in helping remove Turdball has restored some goodwill.
hard work & insight & persistence brings prosperity you small mo ha ma den
I was tempted to vote Labor since when Turnbull stole the job from Abbott and supported by a gang of other traitors in the Party , most notably Julie Bishop, but when I saw the appearance of Juliar and K.Rudd on the scene thinking they could help gain some votes for Labor, it wasn’t hard for me to vote for S. Morrison.
let’s not underestimate the stupid factor, these morons are so in love with their own brilliance….
When did dastyari go teetotal?
Nevertheless he’s right, Australia looked at Labour’s policies and did not like them, because they’re not stupid.
Waleed is not an economist, his insight is both pedestrian and wrong.
Because no-one, no-one could possibly argue that making climate change your number one priority could have any possible economic benefit for Australians, let alone tax and spend which is socialism on stilts.
Neither childcare nor education nor health need billions more thrown at them.
On the contrary, tertiary education needs to be pared back because far too many people are doing useless degrees that do not lead to jobs in the genuine private sector. Modest copayments for GP and ancillary services would free far more money up for hospitals and childcare is simply a joke as Judith Sloan has pointed out many times.
As for the nonsensical not a real thing trickle down economics, what what is really stymieing Australia’s economy is the high cost of energy and the ludicous bans on mining, exploration and land clearing and other things that are a sop to the incredibly poorly formed consciences of the people who aren’t directly affected by them, sitting at the inner city cafes tell everybody else what to think and do
Turnbull spit the dummy it’s a simple as that.
if he couldn’t be the smartest most important person in the room he wasn’t going to be in the room.
Wally, Dastyari, Miranda Devine.
That’s who I turn to when I want to understand the political story of the day.
As for the no malice against Abbott really come on is this moron on Twitter, does he ever look at political cartoons?
as someone on the open forum suggested a couple of days ago if Tony Abbott was in outer suburban liberal seat he would have won hands down, Warringah is typical of the latte set, his support of Cardinal Pell, his personal position on same sex marriage and climate change Is what sealed his fate in latte land
I’m a non practising teetotaler.
I disagree, Doomy. And I think history will put a slightly different slant on his post-PM tenacity.
Without Abbott, Turnbull would still be maliciously faffing about within the fold, rather than faffing about on the outside. And Labor would have won this election comfortably.
Steggal, like Maxine, will be a one-term wonder. GetUp put all its eggs in that particular basket – the obscenities, the vandalism and Blackshirting in a conservative seat will not be forgotten any time soon. I suspect buyer’s regret is already starting to appear.
MH
Exactly.
What Waleed typically produces are word salads, he knows all the big words, logic and reason are his downfalls.
He has no insight, nor is he a teller of truth.
I mean this is the man the told Australia he couldn’t afford to buy a house (when what he meant is he couldn’t afford one in expensive riverside Richmond) accept he already had one, a few kilometres further out east and then he did buy one in Richmond anyhow, for a couple of million.
I do recall the talk of him being a future prime minister, good luck with that.
Without Abbott, Turnbull would still be maliciously faffing about within the fold, rather than faffing about on the outside.
Sinc is still smarting from such an atrocious call. Potentially the greatest, right?
Miranda Devine called everyone who was horrified by the Turnbull putsch a delcon. TA was gone and good riddance. Everybody must gather in the Malcon tent. Sinc is still pining for Australia’s greatest potential PM. So they now read the entrails, throw the bones, and consult the ghost of campaigns lost, and – what do you know! – they were sort of right, along with their good mate, the unsavvy Nikki. What a relief. They weren’t completely clueless after all.
MT saw the writing on the wall, resigned his position as PM and didn’t contest the ballot that Morrison ended up winning. It’s true that Dutton and others prompted all this, but ScoMo and others backed MT until MT decided he was going anyway. MT was never a true liberal – he and his acolytes are leftist AGW spruikers who demand to spend OPM on something that is plant food.
I hope that now ScoMo has a clear majority in the lower house, and possibly a working control of the Senate, we will see a return by the Liberals to their traditional values.
I’ve been watching the saved live streams of the election telecasts from 7, 9 and the ABC. The ABC is hilarious (more like a funeral), and listening to Ed Husic on 9 he was complaining about ScoMo’s successful strategy of not having his cabinet join him on the hustings (the fact was they had their own local battles to win). Ed, you are hilarious. And of course, Bowen on 7 is an absolute joke, and as the author of the Labor tax policies he must now realise 2 thirds of Australia have raised their middle finger to him … and he wants to be ALP leader …. wow!
Waleed Aly (Wally) was totally out of touch with the election predicting an ALP win of 81 seats. Alan Jones and Jeff Kennet were the only ones who did any analysis and correctly predicted the outcome. Why should we ever listen to Labor or Wally ever again – their political judgment is faulty.
With TA now gone, I think you will see a different Liberal party, and won’t be so far to the right. That doesn’t mean they will be socialists, but properly centre-right.
There is a lot of nonsense involved in this.
TA was never a “disruptor”.
The Liberal brand was hijacked by the Left in the form of Turncoat, Bishop, and Pyne, as well as others. They were the “disruptors” and thank God they are gone. Good riddance.
I can hardly wait until the pressure comes on old Bishop once the declassification reveals the role played in the plot to undertake a coup in the USA.