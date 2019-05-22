Justinian the Great: Our Bureaucrats Don’t Believe in Costed Policies

Politicians and bureaucrats love to espouse “evidenced based” policy making as though politics and economics were an actual science.

It amounts to plausible deniability. Our policies were disastrous but the evidence and experts suggested otherwise.

Evidenced based policy is largely a fiction but its pretence enables subjective political activism to be cloaked in the rhetoric of neutral policy positivism.

The Coalition routinely fall for this nonsense always deferring to departmental “advice” as though our bureaucrats were genuinely independent experts.

In the interest of “evidenced based” policy-making I give you the Federal election results for the ACT:

ALP: 41.6%

Green: 16.6%

Coalition: 31.2%

That’s right. Our politically neutral public servants lean 58.2% towards the Left and Far Left.

I suspect that even this lop sided result is probably a gross under-estimate.

The 31.2% of Canberrans that voted for the Coalition probably come from the military and small business community and perhaps some industry association types.

If that were the case then our public sector bureaucrats are probably 80% plus Left leaning.

That’s right. The people responsible for good policy and good governance voted overwhelmingly for un-costed climate fantasies.

We are doomed!