Justinian the Great: Our Bureaucrats Don’t Believe in Costed Policies

Posted on 4:00 pm, May 22, 2019 by Guest Author

Politicians and bureaucrats love to espouse “evidenced based” policy making as though politics and economics were an actual science.

It amounts to plausible deniability. Our policies were disastrous but the evidence and experts suggested otherwise.

Evidenced based policy is largely a fiction but its pretence enables subjective political activism to be cloaked in the rhetoric of neutral policy positivism.

The Coalition routinely fall for this nonsense always deferring to departmental “advice” as though our bureaucrats were genuinely independent experts.

In the interest of “evidenced based” policy-making I give you the Federal election results for the ACT:

  • ALP: 41.6%
  • Green: 16.6%
  • Coalition: 31.2%

That’s right. Our politically neutral public servants lean 58.2% towards the Left and Far Left.

I suspect that even this lop sided result is probably a gross under-estimate.

The 31.2% of Canberrans that voted for the Coalition probably come from the military and small business community and perhaps some industry association types.

If that were the case then our public sector bureaucrats are probably 80% plus Left leaning.

That’s right. The people responsible for good policy and good governance voted overwhelmingly for un-costed climate fantasies.

We are doomed!

14 Responses to Justinian the Great: Our Bureaucrats Don’t Believe in Costed Policies

  1. bemused
    #3022663, posted on May 22, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    It’s always been like that. Thankfully the ACT isn’t that important.

  2. pete m
    #3022666, posted on May 22, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    “We are doomed” only if they alone were to decide the winner.

  3. Robbo
    #3022674, posted on May 22, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    So most voters in Canberra lean heavily to the left and nearly all of them are public servants. Now who would have thunk that?

  4. David Brewer
    #3022679, posted on May 22, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    Evidenced based policy is largely a fiction but its pretence enables subjective political activism to be cloaked in the rhetoric of neutral policy positivism.

    Yes, but it’s worse than that, because keeping up the pretence requires policy-based evidence. You could never justify most of the activists’ policies with objective and comprehensive analysis of likely costs and benefits. So false evidence has to be manufactured instead.

    Result: policies that don’t work. Further result: calls for more and harder application of the same failed policies. “Climate action” is only one of many such examples.

  5. amortiser
    #3022682, posted on May 22, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    Washington DC is even worse. They voted more than 90% for Clinton.

  6. Dr Fred Lenin
    #3022688, posted on May 22, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    Abolish the ACT let NSW annex it into Queanbeyan Shire ,decentralise the remnants of the PS after you have closed departments that duplicate state functions ,health ,education ,employment etc. put all PS staff on 1 year contracts including judiciary with performance based salaries and pay your own super ,same conditions as real workers . Think of the money we could spend retiringRGR T debt?

  7. stackja
    #3022692, posted on May 22, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    Most in Canberra arrived with Gough and stayed. APS now closest to permanent employment. The old timers retired, and likely ALP staffers took over.

  8. stackja
    #3022702, posted on May 22, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    Inside Gough Whitlam’s office
    EVAN WILLIAMS
    21 OCTOBER 2014

    Ministerial staff (such as they were) were drawn mainly from fairly junior ranks of the public service and poorly paid. Every minister was entitled to a Class 6 officer (a little above the lowest clerical grade) and two stenographic assistants, usually female. Whitlam had a bigger establishment, but little choice in the selection of his team. Peter Wilenski, the brilliant young foreign affairs officer who became his first principal private secretary in government (succeeding Race Mathews, who resigned to contest a federal seat), was seconded from within the bureaucracy. He and Whitlam made a first-rate team, but Whitlam was later to insist, against strong bureaucratic opposition, that ministerial staff be chosen by ministers themselves rather than their departments.

    In Wilenski, Whitlam was fortunate in having someone who knew how the public service worked and how permanent heads could be handled. He was an invaluable ally in dealing with hostile public service heads who resisted any role for prime ministerial staff. The underlying tensions between the office and the public service establishment were one factor that persuaded Whitlam to set up a commission of inquiry into the public service under the chairmanship of Dr H.C. “Nugget” Coombs. Wilenski was seconded to the commission as its special adviser. (The Hawke government later appointed him chair of the Public Service Board.) Before Whitlam took office, Wilenski had devised a new departmental structure to facilitate the transfer of power and reflect the policies of the new government. Its centrepiece was a machinery of government committee, consisting of the government leaders in both houses, senior public service heads and Wilenski and Spigelman from Whitlam’s office. “Its real importance,” Freudenberg was to write later in A Certain Grandeur, “was that it enabled the politicians, inexperienced as they were in administration, to establish an immediate ascendancy over the public servants.”

    What could possibly go wrong?

    Wheeler, Sir Frederick Henry (1914–1994)
    by John Farquharson

    Sir Frederick Henry Wheeler was once described as a “legendary public servant and a master of guerrilla warfare in the bureaucracy.”

    He was also one of Canberra’s “seven dwarfs” — Allen Brown, H. C. “Nugget” Coombs, John Crawford, Harry Bland, Dick Randall and Roland Wilson — that remarkable group of top public servants who exercised enormous influence on policy formulation through the Menzies-Holt era of the 1950s and 1960s.

    But it was in the Khemlani loans affair, which led to the downfall of the Whitlam Labor Government, that Sir Frederick showed just how formidable was his talent for bureaucratic infighting. What shook Sir Frederick, as Secretary of the Treasury, was that for a brief period during 1974-75 Treasury lost control of the raising of loan funds on the international market, a function it had normally shared with the Reserve Bank. For the Government had turned to a small-time Pakistani commodity dealer, Tirath Hassaram Khemlani, who, through Mr Whitlam’s Minerals and Energy Minister, R. F. X. “Rex” Connor, was asked to tap newly-rich oil sheiks for funds to put together a $4 billion loan.

    While Sir Frederick was fighting to ensure the supremacy of Treasury’s authority in a vital area of Australian economic policy, he also saw inherent dangers for the Government if it persisted in using people such as Mr Khemlani, who in the eyes of Sir Frederick and the Treasury, was no more than an opportunistic “funny-money” man or “carpetbagger.”

    There is a story that at one stage when Sir Frederick started lecturing the Prime Minister on the dangers of the loans affair, Mr Whitlam’s response was, “Shut up. I’ve heard everything.”

    Sir Frederick was reported to have come back with, “Prime Minister, you will listen to me. I am drawing to your attention facts, your ignorance of which, will bring you down.” These proved to be prophetic words, as Mr Whitlam was to learn the hard way when Mr Connor revived the loan arrangement with Mr Khemlani after his authority to do so had been terminated.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3022717, posted on May 22, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    This is why ScoMo must clear-fell the public service. Halve it. If they can’t do all the work with the people they have left then that work isn’t worth doing.

    Also move as many Departments out of Canberra as possible. They should go to regional centres so that the public servants see what Australia actually is.

  10. Pyrmonter
    #3022719, posted on May 22, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    I posted Brecht’s ‘The Solution’ in reply to TAFKAS yesterday; in a practical sense, it could more usefully be applied to Canberra. Could we not dissolve it and move, say, the executive to Adelaide, the courts to Melbourne and Parliament to Brisbane?

  11. duncanm
    #3022720, posted on May 22, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    There’s a reason the territories are represented by only 2 members in the Senate.

    Smart men, those federalists.

  12. Squirrel
    #3022722, posted on May 22, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    Those voting statistics are a graphic reminder of how unrepresentative the permanent government in Canberra is of Australia. Another fact to bear in mind is that Canberra has not elected a Liberal to the Reps since the mid-1990s, and that was only for a brief period until said Liberal was turfed at the next general election.

    A government with a relatively short list of promises to deliver, and a Budget under pressure, would be doing itself, and future Coalition governments a favour, if it took every feasible opportunity to contain and curtail the Canberra bureaucacy.

  13. woolfe
    #3022729, posted on May 22, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    Has SlothMo sacked Parkinson. no, of course he hasn’t.

  14. yarpos
    #3022730, posted on May 22, 2019 at 5:19 pm

    Its an inbreed little community where they only hire people that think like them an act like them, and have that valuable govt sector experience. No nasties to be bought in from “outside”

