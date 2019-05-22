Justinian the Great: Our Bureaucrats Don’t Believe in Costed Policies

Politicians and bureaucrats love to espouse “evidenced based” policy making as though politics and economics were an actual science.
It amounts to plausible deniability. Our policies were disastrous but the evidence and experts suggested otherwise.
Evidenced based policy is largely a fiction but its pretence enables subjective political activism to be cloaked in the rhetoric of neutral policy positivism.
The Coalition routinely fall for this nonsense always deferring to departmental “advice” as though our bureaucrats were genuinely independent experts.
In the interest of “evidenced based” policy-making I give you the Federal election results for the ACT:
- ALP: 41.6%
- Green: 16.6%
- Coalition: 31.2%
That’s right. Our politically neutral public servants lean 58.2% towards the Left and Far Left.
I suspect that even this lop sided result is probably a gross under-estimate.
The 31.2% of Canberrans that voted for the Coalition probably come from the military and small business community and perhaps some industry association types.
If that were the case then our public sector bureaucrats are probably 80% plus Left leaning.
That’s right. The people responsible for good policy and good governance voted overwhelmingly for un-costed climate fantasies.
We are doomed!
It’s always been like that. Thankfully the ACT isn’t that important.
“We are doomed” only if they alone were to decide the winner.
So most voters in Canberra lean heavily to the left and nearly all of them are public servants. Now who would have thunk that?
Yes, but it’s worse than that, because keeping up the pretence requires policy-based evidence. You could never justify most of the activists’ policies with objective and comprehensive analysis of likely costs and benefits. So false evidence has to be manufactured instead.
Result: policies that don’t work. Further result: calls for more and harder application of the same failed policies. “Climate action” is only one of many such examples.
Washington DC is even worse. They voted more than 90% for Clinton.
Abolish the ACT let NSW annex it into Queanbeyan Shire ,decentralise the remnants of the PS after you have closed departments that duplicate state functions ,health ,education ,employment etc. put all PS staff on 1 year contracts including judiciary with performance based salaries and pay your own super ,same conditions as real workers . Think of the money we could spend retiringRGR T debt?
Most in Canberra arrived with Gough and stayed. APS now closest to permanent employment. The old timers retired, and likely ALP staffers took over.
What could possibly go wrong?
This is why ScoMo must clear-fell the public service. Halve it. If they can’t do all the work with the people they have left then that work isn’t worth doing.
Also move as many Departments out of Canberra as possible. They should go to regional centres so that the public servants see what Australia actually is.
I posted Brecht’s ‘The Solution’ in reply to TAFKAS yesterday; in a practical sense, it could more usefully be applied to Canberra. Could we not dissolve it and move, say, the executive to Adelaide, the courts to Melbourne and Parliament to Brisbane?
There’s a reason the territories are represented by only 2 members in the Senate.
Smart men, those federalists.
Those voting statistics are a graphic reminder of how unrepresentative the permanent government in Canberra is of Australia. Another fact to bear in mind is that Canberra has not elected a Liberal to the Reps since the mid-1990s, and that was only for a brief period until said Liberal was turfed at the next general election.
A government with a relatively short list of promises to deliver, and a Budget under pressure, would be doing itself, and future Coalition governments a favour, if it took every feasible opportunity to contain and curtail the Canberra bureaucacy.
Has SlothMo sacked Parkinson. no, of course he hasn’t.
Its an inbreed little community where they only hire people that think like them an act like them, and have that valuable govt sector experience. No nasties to be bought in from “outside”