Revelation! 178 years of rainfall records for SE Australia

Posted on 7:08 am, May 22, 2019 by Rafe Champion

From Jo Nova.

A new study by Ashcroft, Karoly and Dowdy pieces together an extraordinary 178 years of rainfall data from Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide. This is a rare study that brings in much older data, looking at trends and extremes. This is pretty much the ultimate long term rainfall paper for South East Australia. Henceforth, there shalt be no more headlines about “unprecedented” rainfall or area’s drying out “due to climate change” unless an event rates against this data…

5 Responses to Revelation! 178 years of rainfall records for SE Australia

  1. stackja
    #3022177, posted on May 22, 2019 at 7:13 am

    ‘AGW’ zealots will ignore anything that’s not ‘science’.

  2. duncanm
    #3022183, posted on May 22, 2019 at 7:39 am

    At least one zealot in that list of authors… Good to see them publishing real data that may not fit the narrative

  3. sfw
    #3022189, posted on May 22, 2019 at 7:45 am

    How long till the MET homogenise the data and exclude some records due to ‘concerns’ about the quality of the records?

  4. stackja
    #3022195, posted on May 22, 2019 at 7:53 am

  5. duncanm
    #3022213, posted on May 22, 2019 at 8:15 am

    stackja
    #3022195, posted on May 22, 2019 at 7:53 am

    snort!

