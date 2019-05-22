What do you call a politician who does not understand politics? The same thing as an economist who does not understand economics. And that is, Dr Andrew Leigh.

Fair dinkum. How did he get his PhD? And from Harvard. It gives additional credence to that old line from William F. Buckley Jr:

I am obliged to confess I should sooner live in a society governed by the first two thousand names in the Boston telephone directory than in a society governed by the two thousand faculty members of Harvard University.

Below is his latest contribution from Twitter. A contribution that demonstrates that rather than leave people in doubt, Dr Leigh wants to open his mouth and prove he is a fool.

Dr Leigh. Oh Dr Leigh. The ALP did not get 49% of the vote. The ALP got 33% of the vote. A rather large variation. Not of the magnitude of the difference between a Swan budget surplus and a Swam budget result, but still material..

The 49% is from preferences, mostly from the Greens. and not something to be proud of.

You’d think that with all the ignorance emanating from Dr Leigh, that he was running for the leadership of the Parliamentary Labor Party. Or at least for Shadow Treasurer.