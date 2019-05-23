A late call on the Ramsay Centre

Forwarded from a retired Anthropologist who gets mail sent out from the Anthrops at the Uni of Sydney. This is not him speaking but one of the anti Ramsay staff.

If you are in Sydney, you are welcome to join this important public forum on Thursday afternoon, at Sydney Uni Camperdown campus. We are still ‘in limbo’ on the Ramsay Centre outcome.

Staff against the Ramsay Centre: for academic autonomy and diversity at the University of Sydney

SRC Education Action Group

Public forum: Ramsay and the new academic racism

Thursday, May 23, 1-3pm, Woolley LT N395

How might the Ramsay Centre exemplify the ‘new’ academic racism? How do racialised staff and students experience university life, and what changes to the nature of this experience would the arrival of Ramsay be expected to bring? Many researchers and commentators have drawn attention to the implication of universities in the rehabilitation of racism and Islamophobia in many parts of the West, including Australia. In this forum, speakers will present student, staff and community perspectives on the ways in which racism and Islamophobia are normalised in the practices and experiences of contemporary higher education, and on the reactionary political deployment of research and teaching in the public sphere, both Ramsay’s and others’.

Speakers

Layla Mkhayber (undergraduate student, Arts and Social Sciences)

Nesrine Basheer (Arabic Language and Cultures)

Robert Boncardo (School of Languages and Cultures)

Jeff Sparrow (Guardian Australia columnist and author of Trigger Warnings: Political Correctness and the Rise of the Right; currently writing a book on the Christchurch terror attack to be published by Scribe)