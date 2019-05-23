Don Aitkin on the election and what comes next

A balanced view but too kind to Bill Shorten.

He conceded late in the evening, congratulated the Prime Minister, and announced that he was retiring as leader. There was not a skerrick of disagreement, no call to the barricades. This is a democracy, and the people had spoken. But consider this statement by Greenpeace Australia (at https://www.facebook.com/greenpeaceaustraliapacific/posts/10157704112247971)

From their official statement:

“This is not a post we thought we’d have to make.

We’re looking into the eyes of our friends, families and colleagues and seeing them all searching for answers, but only able to ask the same questions:

How? Why? Where do we go from here?

This result flies in the face of all Australians who’ve fought for our climate. For pristine oceans, for clean air, for the thousands of young Australians scared for what their future holds. We demanded they declare an emergency, and they shook a lump of coal in our faces.

So it’s right now, more than ever, that we want to tell you this:

This fight is not over, and none of us are going anywhere.

Neither are we comrades.